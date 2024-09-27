The Small Intrinsic Value Fund employs a value strategy and invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common and preferred stocks of small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. The Small Intrinsic Value Fund defines small cap companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of the last reconstitution date, June 28, 2024, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index ranged from $150.4 million to $7.1 billion. The Small Intrinsic Value Fund will invest in companies where the Adviser believes their market prices do not reflect their true values. The Fund will typically seek to invest in companies that have a high amount of intrinsic asset value, low valuation multiples, or the potential for a turnaround in underlying revenue, earnings and/or cash flow.

Up to 20% of the Small Intrinsic Value Fund’s net assets may be invested in the stocks of micro, mid and/or large capitalization companies, U.S. government securities and other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). Although most of the Small Intrinsic Value Fund’s securities will be domestic, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, which may include both direct investments and investments in U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

From time to time, the Small Intrinsic Value Fund may engage in short sale transactions with respect to up to 10% of its net assets. The Small Intrinsic Value Fund also may invest in money market instruments and may, from time to time, purchase put and call options on U.S. traded stocks, currencies or security indices. The Small Intrinsic Value Fund may also sell options purchased and write “covered” put and call options. The Small Intrinsic Value Fund is permitted to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities futures and options.

The Small Intrinsic Value Fund uses a “bottom-up” approach in investing. The Fund invests in deep value situations that may sometimes require a longer time horizon. The Fund will typically seek to invest in companies that have a high amount of intrinsic asset value, low price to book ratios, above average dividend yields, low PE multiples, or the potential for a turnaround in the underlying fundamentals.

The Adviser will consider selling a security in the Small Intrinsic Value Fund’s portfolio, if the Adviser believes that security is no longer trading below its fair value or has reached its growth potential. In addition, in an attempt to increase the Small Intrinsic Value Fund’s tax efficiency or to satisfy certain tax diversification requirements, the Adviser may take tax considerations into account in deciding whether or when to sell a particular security. The Fund’s portfolio turnover could exceed 100% in a given year. A high turnover may result in the realization and distribution of capital gains, as well as higher transaction costs. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market.

Note: Because there are practical limits to the amount of small cap assets that can be effectively managed, the Small Intrinsic Value Fund will close to new investors when it reaches an asset size as determined by the Adviser to be too large to sustain additional assets. Shareholders will be provided 30 days’ written notice upon such conditions. If the Small Intrinsic Value Fund closes to new investors, based on market conditions and other factors, it may reopen at a later date.