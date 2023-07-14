Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Homestead Stock Index Fund

mutual fund
HSTIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.89 -0.03 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (HSTIX) Primary
HSTIX (Mutual Fund)

Homestead Stock Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.89 -0.03 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (HSTIX) Primary
HSTIX (Mutual Fund)

Homestead Stock Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.89 -0.03 -0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (HSTIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Homestead Stock Index Fund

HSTIX | Fund

$32.89

$204 M

0.05%

$0.02

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

Net Assets

$204 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$200

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Homestead Stock Index Fund

HSTIX | Fund

$32.89

$204 M

0.05%

$0.02

0.50%

HSTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Homestead Stock Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Homestead
  • Inception Date
    Oct 28, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Hsui

Fund Description

The Stock Index Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to replicate the total return performance of the Index, which is composed of 500 selected common stocks, most of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).The Stock Index Fund is a feeder fund, meaning that it invests all of its investable assets in a master portfolio. The Fund invests its assets in the S&P 500 Index Master Portfolio (“Master Portfolio”), a separate series of an unaffiliated trust called the Master Investment Portfolio. The Master Portfolio and the Stock Index Fund have substantially similar investment objectives and investment strategies. This structure is sometimes called a “master/feeder” structure. The Fund’s investment results will correspond directly to the investment results of the Master Portfolio.Under normal circumstances, at least 90% of the value of the Master Portfolio’s assets, plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes, is invested in securities comprising the Index. The Master Portfolio attempts to achieve, in both rising and falling markets, a correlation of at least 95% between the total return of its net assets before fees and expenses and the total return of the Index.The Master Portfolio seeks to replicate the total return performance of the Index by investing the Master Portfolio’s assets so that the percentage of assets of the Master Portfolio invested in a given stock is approximately the same as the percentage such stock represents in the Index. No attempt is made to manage the Master Portfolio using economic, financial or market analysis. In addition, at times, the portfolio composition of the Master Portfolio may be altered (or “rebalanced”) to reflect changes in the characteristics of the Index. The Master Portfolio is normally rebalanced quarterly during the months of March, June, September and December. In addition, the Master Portfolio may make interim changes in line with the Index.The Master Portfolio also may engage in futures transactions and other derivative securities transactions and lend its portfolio securities, each of which involves risk. The Master Portfolio may use futures contracts and other derivative transactions to manage its short-term liquidity and/or as substitutes for comparable market positions in the securities in its benchmark index. The Master Portfolio may also invest in high-quality money market instruments, including shares of money market funds advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”) or its affiliates.The Master Portfolio reserves the right to concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of its total assets in securities of issuers in a particular industry) to approximately the same extent that its benchmark index concentrates in a particular industry.
Read More

HSTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -14.3% 35.6% 23.85%
1 Yr 16.3% -34.9% 38.6% 22.36%
3 Yr 11.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 14.70%
5 Yr 9.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 11.27%
10 Yr 10.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 6.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -56.3% 28.9% 37.73%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 15.73%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 29.03%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 22.60%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 13.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -20.5% 35.6% 20.62%
1 Yr 16.3% -34.9% 40.3% 16.53%
3 Yr 11.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 15.54%
5 Yr 9.4%* -29.8% 97.2% 14.04%
10 Yr 10.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 7.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -56.3% 28.9% 37.80%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 16.28%
2020 5.1% -13.9% 183.6% 29.44%
2019 6.4% -8.3% 8.9% 22.68%
2018 -1.3% -10.9% 12.6% 34.61%

NAV & Total Return History

HSTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSTIX Category Low Category High HSTIX % Rank
Net Assets 204 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 76.21%
Number of Holdings 4 2 4154 99.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 226 M 288 K 270 B 58.57%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 106.2% 0.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  2. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  3. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  4. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  5. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  6. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  7. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  8. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  9. S&P 500 Index 100.32%
  10. S&P 500 Index 100.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSTIX % Rank
Other 		100.00% -13.91% 134.98% 0.15%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 130.24% 99.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 27.64%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 90.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 28.75%

HSTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 49.27% 74.07%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 1.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.85% 82.86%

Sales Fees

HSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 11.51%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 11.19%

HSTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSTIX Category Low Category High HSTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.05% 0.00% 24.06% 64.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSTIX Category Low Category High HSTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -54.00% 6.06% 36.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2016

6.09

6.1%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×