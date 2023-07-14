The Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund has adopted an investment policy that it will, under normal conditions, invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks (both common and preferred) of companies principally engaged in banking or financial services, and collective investment vehicles such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in companies that are principally engaged in banking and financial services as denoted by being classified as within the Banks, Financial Services, Insurance, or, exclusively with respect to holdings from prior to January 1, 2019, Real Estate SuperSectors; or within the Transaction Processing Services SubSector (as determined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark). This requirement is applied at the time the Fund invests its assets. The Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in such a manner is non-fundamental, which means that it may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Fund primarily will emphasize companies that, at the time of purchase, constitute small or medium market capitalization companies: those with a market capitalization of less than $46.5 billion. In addition, while the non-fundamental policy described above allows for the Fund to invest in companies that are principally engaged in either banking or financial services, the Fund has adopted a fundamental policy that it will invest not less than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the banking industry and not less than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the financial services industry. For purposes of this fundamental policy, a company is defined as being in the banking or financial services industries if such company is classified as within the Banks, Financial Services, Insurance, or, exclusively with respect to holdings from prior to January 1, 2019, Real Estate SuperSectors; or within the Transaction Processing Services SubSector (as determined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark).

Companies in the banking industry are defined to include U.S. and foreign commercial and industrial banking and savings institutions and their parent holding companies. Companies in the financial services industry are defined to include commercial and industrial finance companies, diversified financial services companies, investment banking, securities brokerage and investment advisory companies, mortgage real estate investment trusts, insurance and insurance holding companies, leasing companies, and companies engaged in financial technology-related activities including decentralized finance and distributed ledger technology.

Financial technology is the application of new technological advancements to products and services in the financial industry, seeking to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services. Financial technology helps companies and consumers better manage their financial operations by utilizing specialized software. Financial technology companies compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services. Mobile banking, peer-to-peer lending, decentralized ledger technology and cryptocurrency are examples of financial technology.

The Fund may invest in stocks of special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). The Fund does not target a particular form of SPAC, with the exception that the SPAC must have identified an acquisition target at or prior to the time of the Fund’s investment, and such target must be consistent with the ICB SuperSectors or SubSector outlined above.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (“Emerald” or the “Adviser”) utilizes a growth approach to choosing securities based upon fundamental research which attempts to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group, exhibit a competitive advantage in niche markets, or do not receive significant coverage from other institutional investors.

The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.

There are no limitations with respect to the type of REITs in which the Fund may invest.

At this time, the Fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies or initial coin offerings.