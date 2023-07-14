Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$132 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 179.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Schroders Sustainable Core Bond Fund

HSSFX | Fund

$8.65

$132 M

3.96%

$0.34

-

HSSFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Schroders Sustainable Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julio Bonilla

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade fixed income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities that meet the sustainability criteria of the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”) as described below. The Fund’s total return includes income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any.Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include obligations of governments, government agencies or instrumentalities, supra-national issuers, or corporate issuers. They may pay fixed, variable, or floating interest rates and may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities (which may include “to be announced” (“TBA”) transactions, which are standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement), inflation-indexed bonds, bank loans, loan participations, loan assignments, municipal securities, and other securities bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Sub-Adviser may use derivatives, typically exchange-traded futures, for hedging or investment purposes. At times, the Fund’s investments in municipal securities may be substantial depending on the Sub-Adviser’s outlook on the market.While the Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration, under normal market conditions, the Sub-Adviser seeks to maintain an average effective portfolio duration that is within 20% of the average effective duration of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, on an adjusted basis. As of December 31, 2021, the average effective duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index was 6.78 years. The Fund’s average effective duration may vary over time depending on market and economic conditions. Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to a given change in interest rates; effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on pre-payment rates. Duration takes into account the time until all payments of interest and principal on a security are expected to be made, including how these payments are affected by prepayments and by changes in interest rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates.The Sub-Adviser’s decision to purchase or sell a security or make investments in a particular sector is based on relative value considerations. In analyzing the relative attractiveness of a particular security or sector, the Sub-Adviser assesses an issue’s historical relationships to other bonds, technical factors including supply and demand and fundamental risk and reward relationships. When making decisions to purchase or sell a security, the Sub-Adviser also considers a number of factors including sector exposures, interest rate duration, yield and the relationship between yields and maturity dates. The importance of these and other factors that the Sub-Adviser considers when purchasing and selling securities for the Fund changes with changes in the markets. Sector allocation and individual security decisions are made independent of sector and security weightings in the benchmark. The Fund may have substantially different sector and security weightings than the benchmark and may hold securities not included in the benchmark. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in seeking to achieve its investment objective.For purposes of determining which investments meet the Sub-Adviser’s sustainability criteria, the Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around sustainability and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues. A security will meet the sustainability criteria of the Sub-Adviser, if one or more of the following three conditions is met at the time of purchase: 1) the security’s sustainability score obtained from the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainability tool is rated above the overall sustainability score of the Fund’s benchmark; 2) the security’s sustainability score obtained from the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainability tool is at or above that of its respective sector score of the Fund’s benchmark; and/or 3) the security receives an improving internal sustainability assessment from the Sub-Adviser’s qualitative analysis. In implementing the investment strategy, the Sub-Adviser seeks to maintain a higher overall sustainability score for the Fund than that of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, as measured through the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainable scoring methodology. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as a key component in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. This assessment is supported by both quantitative analysis from the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainability tools and qualitative analysis from the Sub-Adviser’s analysts, which award a sustainability score to each company. The Fund does not generally invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, including but not limited to, thermal coal extraction, thermal coal energy generation, or tobacco production, as determined from time to time by the Sub-Adviser, unless the Sub-Adviser views the issuer as one which contributes to or is aligning itself with long-term sustainability initiatives. In addition, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, such as controversial weapons. In determining whether a company is significantly involved in the industries, product lines or services listed above, the Sub-Adviser typically uses revenue thresholds attributable to certain industries, product lines or services (e.g., companies that derive 10% or more of their revenues from thermal coal extraction) and categorical exclusions for other industries, product lines or services (e.g., controversial weapons). These exclusionary criteria may be updated periodically by the Sub-Adviser without notice to shareholders to, among other things, add or remove certain industries, product lines or services from the screening process, revise the revenue thresholds and categorical exclusions applicable to such activities, or change particular industries, product lines or services from a categorical exclusion to a revenue threshold, or vice versa.
Read More

HSSFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -4.3% 4.5% 55.89%
1 Yr -4.6% -16.1% 162.7% 72.54%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 24.03%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -34.7% 131.9% 72.99%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -15.5% 4.5% 53.40%
1 Yr -4.6% -16.1% 162.7% 68.90%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% 21.88%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSSFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -34.7% 131.9% 72.80%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HSSFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSSFX Category Low Category High HSSFX % Rank
Net Assets 132 M 2.88 M 287 B 86.15%
Number of Holdings 191 1 17234 86.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.9 M -106 M 27.6 B 83.12%
Weighting of Top 10 25.74% 3.7% 123.9% 50.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.01%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 3.90%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.71%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 3.70%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 3.47%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 2.92%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 2.74%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 2.53%
  9. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.5% 2.48%
  10. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 2.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSSFX % Rank
Bonds 		90.35% 3.97% 268.18% 80.88%
Convertible Bonds 		7.93% 0.00% 7.93% 0.48%
Cash 		1.71% -181.13% 95.99% 61.43%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 89.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 93.83%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 84.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSSFX % Rank
Corporate 		61.55% 0.00% 100.00% 2.22%
Government 		18.07% 0.00% 86.23% 64.90%
Securitized 		17.67% 0.00% 98.40% 86.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.71% 0.00% 95.99% 80.42%
Municipal 		1.00% 0.00% 100.00% 28.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 91.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSSFX % Rank
US 		76.09% 3.63% 210.09% 85.34%
Non US 		14.26% -6.54% 58.09% 21.12%

HSSFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 82.75%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.76% 38.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSSFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 179.00% 2.00% 493.39% 61.68%

HSSFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSSFX Category Low Category High HSSFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.96% 0.00% 10.82% 48.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSSFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSSFX Category Low Category High HSSFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSSFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSSFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julio Bonilla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Julio Bonilla is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, which involves managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios as a municipal bond specialist. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Julio was a Portfolio Manager at STW Fixed Income Management from 2010 to 2013, which involved managing $11 billion in Multi-Sector portfolios including Core, Long Duration and Tax-Aware strategies. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management from 2000 to 2010, which involved cultivating an expertise in municipal fixed income management and was responsible for account activity from trading to portfolio strategy. He was an Associate at Wells Fargo Institutional Brokerage from 1997 to 2000, which involved sales and trading fixed income securities. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University; BA in Political Science from University of San Diego.

Lisa Hornby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Lisa Hornby is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, on the US Multi-Sector Fixed Income team. She is involved in managing the following strategies: Short Duration, Core, Core Plus, Long Duration / LDI, as well as Tax-Sensitive. In her role, she focuses on asset selection and allocation across the various fixed income sectors, with a specialty in macro strategies. She joined Schroders in 2010 and is based in New York. Lisa was an Analyst at Barclays Capital from 2007 to 2010, in the Department of Finance. There she was responsible for the accounting, valuation and reporting of various Fixed Income products, primarily within the credit space. Lisa is a frequent contributor to various financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal and Investor's Business Daily, She is also a frequent guest on Bloomberg Television Qualifications: Series 3; CFA Charterholder; BA in Economics with Honors from Rutgers University.

Neil Sutherland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Neil Sutherland is an Investment Manager at Schroders, Neil Sutherland is a Fixed Income portfolio manager and a member of the team responsible for managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios. •Neil is the lead portfolio manager for US Core Plus portfolios, which includes Schroder Total Return Fixed Income Fund and Schroder ISF USD Bond. •. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Neil was a Principal, Investment Manger at STW Fixed Income Management from 2008 to 2013, Neil joined Schroders in 2013 following the acquisition of STW Fixed Income Management, where he had worked since 2008. At STW, Neil was Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the team responsible for managing $11 billion. He was a Senior Fixed Income Manger at AXA investment Managers from 2001 to 2008, which involved here he was the Senior Fixed Income Manager responsible for Credit and Absolute Return strategies. He was a Portfolio Manager at Newton investment Management from 1997 to 2001, which involved Portfolio manager for the Newton Investment Group’s Global Fixed Income team, where he managed a broad range of multicurrency global fixed income portfolios. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MA in Politics and Economics from University of Dublin, Trinity College.

Eric Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Eric Lau is a Portfolio Manager - Fixed Income at Schroders, which involes managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Eric was a Fund Management Assistant at STW Fixed Income Management from 2009-2013. Eric graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

