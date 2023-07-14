Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$132 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 179.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HSSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|55.89%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|72.54%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|24.03%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HSSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|72.99%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|HSSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|53.40%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|68.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|21.88%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HSSFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|72.80%
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|HSSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSSFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|132 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|86.15%
|Number of Holdings
|191
|1
|17234
|86.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.9 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|83.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.74%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|50.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSSFX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.35%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|80.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.93%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|0.48%
|Cash
|1.71%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|61.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|89.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|93.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|84.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSSFX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.22%
|Government
|18.07%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|64.90%
|Securitized
|17.67%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|86.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.71%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|80.42%
|Municipal
|1.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|91.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSSFX % Rank
|US
|76.09%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|85.34%
|Non US
|14.26%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|21.12%
|HSSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|82.75%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|38.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HSSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HSSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSSFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|179.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|61.68%
|HSSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSSFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.96%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|48.66%
|HSSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HSSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSSFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|HSSFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Julio Bonilla is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, which involves managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios as a municipal bond specialist. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Julio was a Portfolio Manager at STW Fixed Income Management from 2010 to 2013, which involved managing $11 billion in Multi-Sector portfolios including Core, Long Duration and Tax-Aware strategies. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management from 2000 to 2010, which involved cultivating an expertise in municipal fixed income management and was responsible for account activity from trading to portfolio strategy. He was an Associate at Wells Fargo Institutional Brokerage from 1997 to 2000, which involved sales and trading fixed income securities. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MBA in Finance from Pepperdine University; BA in Political Science from University of San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Lisa Hornby is a Portfolio Manager at Schroders, on the US Multi-Sector Fixed Income team. She is involved in managing the following strategies: Short Duration, Core, Core Plus, Long Duration / LDI, as well as Tax-Sensitive. In her role, she focuses on asset selection and allocation across the various fixed income sectors, with a specialty in macro strategies. She joined Schroders in 2010 and is based in New York. Lisa was an Analyst at Barclays Capital from 2007 to 2010, in the Department of Finance. There she was responsible for the accounting, valuation and reporting of various Fixed Income products, primarily within the credit space. Lisa is a frequent contributor to various financial publications, including the Wall Street Journal and Investor's Business Daily, She is also a frequent guest on Bloomberg Television Qualifications: Series 3; CFA Charterholder; BA in Economics with Honors from Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Neil Sutherland is an Investment Manager at Schroders, Neil Sutherland is a Fixed Income portfolio manager and a member of the team responsible for managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios. •Neil is the lead portfolio manager for US Core Plus portfolios, which includes Schroder Total Return Fixed Income Fund and Schroder ISF USD Bond. •. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Neil was a Principal, Investment Manger at STW Fixed Income Management from 2008 to 2013, Neil joined Schroders in 2013 following the acquisition of STW Fixed Income Management, where he had worked since 2008. At STW, Neil was Principal, Portfolio Manager and a member of the team responsible for managing $11 billion. He was a Senior Fixed Income Manger at AXA investment Managers from 2001 to 2008, which involved here he was the Senior Fixed Income Manager responsible for Credit and Absolute Return strategies. He was a Portfolio Manager at Newton investment Management from 1997 to 2001, which involved Portfolio manager for the Newton Investment Group’s Global Fixed Income team, where he managed a broad range of multicurrency global fixed income portfolios. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MA in Politics and Economics from University of Dublin, Trinity College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Eric Lau is a Portfolio Manager - Fixed Income at Schroders, which involes managing all Multi-Sector portfolios including the Value portfolios. He joined Schroders in 2013 and is based in New York. Eric was a Fund Management Assistant at STW Fixed Income Management from 2009-2013. Eric graduated from the University of California Santa Cruz with a Bachelor of Science degree.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...