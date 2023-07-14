Home
Trending ETFs

Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund

mutual fund
HSSCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.66 -0.28 -1.65%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
A (HSSAX) Primary C (HSSCX) Inv (FFBFX) Inst (HSSIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund

HSSCX | Fund

$16.66

$144 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.1%

1 yr return

-18.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-17.3%

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 171.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HSSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Emerald
  • Inception Date
    Jul 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    468755
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Mertz

Fund Description

The Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund has adopted an investment policy that it will, under normal conditions, invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks (both common and preferred) of companies principally engaged in banking or financial services, and collective investment vehicles such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in companies that are principally engaged in banking and financial services as denoted by being classified as within the Banks, Financial Services, Insurance, or, exclusively with respect to holdings from prior to January 1, 2019, Real Estate SuperSectors; or within the Transaction Processing Services SubSector (as determined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark). This requirement is applied at the time the Fund invests its assets. The Emerald Finance and Banking Innovation Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in such a manner is non-fundamental, which means that it may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Fund primarily will emphasize companies that, at the time of purchase, constitute small or medium market capitalization companies: those with a market capitalization of less than $46.5 billion. In addition, while the non-fundamental policy described above allows for the Fund to invest in companies that are principally engaged in either banking or financial services, the Fund has adopted a fundamental policy that it will invest not less than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the banking industry and not less than 25% of its net assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the financial services industry. For purposes of this fundamental policy, a company is defined as being in the banking or financial services industries if such company is classified as within the Banks, Financial Services, Insurance, or, exclusively with respect to holdings from prior to January 1, 2019, Real Estate SuperSectors; or within the Transaction Processing Services SubSector (as determined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark).

Companies in the banking industry are defined to include U.S. and foreign commercial and industrial banking and savings institutions and their parent holding companies. Companies in the financial services industry are defined to include commercial and industrial finance companies, diversified financial services companies, investment banking, securities brokerage and investment advisory companies, mortgage real estate investment trusts, insurance and insurance holding companies, leasing companies, and companies engaged in financial technology-related activities including decentralized finance and distributed ledger technology.

Financial technology is the application of new technological advancements to products and services in the financial industry, seeking to improve and automate the delivery and use of financial services. Financial technology helps companies and consumers better manage their financial operations by utilizing specialized software. Financial technology companies compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services. Mobile banking, peer-to-peer lending, decentralized ledger technology and cryptocurrency are examples of financial technology.

The Fund may invest in stocks of special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”). The Fund does not target a particular form of SPAC, with the exception that the SPAC must have identified an acquisition target at or prior to the time of the Fund’s investment, and such target must be consistent with the ICB SuperSectors or SubSector outlined above.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (“Emerald” or the “Adviser”) utilizes a growth approach to choosing securities based upon fundamental research which attempts to identify companies whose earnings growth rate exceeds that of their peer group, exhibit a competitive advantage in niche markets, or do not receive significant coverage from other institutional investors.

The Fund generally sells investments when the Adviser concludes that better investment opportunities exist in other securities, the security is fully valued, or the issuer’s circumstances or the political or economic outlook have changed.

There are no limitations with respect to the type of REITs in which the Fund may invest.

At this time, the Fund will not invest directly in cryptocurrencies or initial coin offerings.

HSSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.1% -26.1% 20.2% 60.82%
1 Yr -18.9% -27.6% 32.7% 83.51%
3 Yr -8.3%* -8.3% 19.2% 100.00%
5 Yr -17.3%* -17.3% 11.0% 100.00%
10 Yr -2.0%* -7.5% 13.0% 97.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.2% -56.2% 38.2% 100.00%
2021 10.1% -15.6% 24.2% 77.89%
2020 3.6% -16.2% 26.6% 12.63%
2019 4.6% -24.2% 8.3% 81.05%
2018 -9.3% -9.3% 12.9% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.1% -21.8% 20.2% 51.55%
1 Yr -18.9% -27.5% 62.2% 86.87%
3 Yr -8.3%* -8.3% 18.7% 100.00%
5 Yr -12.9%* -12.9% 17.2% 100.00%
10 Yr 0.6%* -7.5% 17.9% 95.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -56.2% -56.2% 38.1% 100.00%
2021 10.1% -15.6% 24.2% 77.89%
2020 3.6% -16.2% 26.6% 12.63%
2019 4.6% -24.2% 8.3% 81.05%
2018 -4.5% -8.6% 12.9% 73.03%

NAV & Total Return History

HSSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSSCX Category Low Category High HSSCX % Rank
Net Assets 144 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 63.92%
Number of Holdings 60 25 386 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 68.6 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 66.33%
Weighting of Top 10 42.57% 13.3% 75.6% 39.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FinWise Bancorp 4.73%
  2. Silvergate Capital Corp Class A 4.73%
  3. The Bancorp Inc 4.69%
  4. Customers Bancorp Inc 4.60%
  5. Coastal Financial Corp 4.58%
  6. Triumph Bancorp Inc 4.40%
  7. Signature Bank 4.33%
  8. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/4 4.15%
  9. Riot Blockchain Inc 3.81%
  10. Open Lending Corp Class A 3.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSSCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.22% 95.22% 100.05% 98.98%
Cash 		3.73% -0.13% 4.18% 9.18%
Other 		1.05% -0.80% 1.47% 4.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 50.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 51.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSSCX % Rank
Financial Services 		85.58% 46.33% 100.00% 86.73%
Technology 		11.33% 0.00% 43.13% 4.08%
Real Estate 		2.89% 0.00% 40.95% 20.41%
Healthcare 		0.20% 0.00% 5.67% 4.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 48.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.08% 64.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 48.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 53.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.21% 50.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 59.18%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 50.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSSCX % Rank
US 		87.37% 0.00% 100.05% 79.59%
Non US 		7.85% 0.00% 97.31% 40.82%

HSSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.18% 0.08% 10.92% 10.20%
Management Fee 0.96% 0.03% 1.25% 85.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 75.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

HSSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 60.00%

Trading Fees

HSSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 171.00% 2.00% 406.00% 94.12%

HSSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSSCX Category Low Category High HSSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.89% 73.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSSCX Category Low Category High HSSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -0.76% 10.57% 94.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

HSSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Mertz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 1997

25.3

25.3%

Mr. Mertz is Chief Investment Officer and President of Emerald Advisers, LLC and a member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team. He is also a Co-Manager of the Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Portfolio Manager, Emerald Financial Services Private Equity Fund I, LP.; past Trustee and Vice President of the Emerald Mutual Funds; Chief Investment Officer, PA State Employees’ Retirement System (1985-1992); Member, CFA Institute; past Member, Pennsylvania State University Research Foundation; past Trustee, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Board of Pensions; past Trustee, Pennsylvania State University Endowment Council (1998-2004); and past Chair, President, & Director of Central Pennsylvania Investment Managers.

Steven Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2012

10.22

10.2%

Mr. Russell is an Assistant Vice President for Emerald and Assistant Vice President of Emerald Advisers, Inc. Prior to re-joining Emerald Advisers, Inc. in 2005, Mr. Russell founded a registered investment adviser and served as Managing Director of a private equity firm. Mr. Russell served as a portfolio manager and officer of Emerald Advisers, Inc. from 1998 to 2004. He has also served as a portfolio manager for the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.65 4.58

