Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
-24.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-24.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-20.3%
Net Assets
$1.27 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|78.89%
|1 Yr
|-24.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|99.66%
|3 Yr
|-24.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|98.60%
|5 Yr
|-20.3%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|99.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|90.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|HSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|98.11%
|2021
|-16.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|96.19%
|2020
|4.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|91.35%
|2019
|4.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|72.96%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|92.54%
|Period
|HSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|77.53%
|1 Yr
|-24.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|99.16%
|3 Yr
|-24.2%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|98.60%
|5 Yr
|-20.3%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|99.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|90.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|HSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-50.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|98.11%
|2021
|-16.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|96.19%
|2020
|4.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|91.35%
|2019
|4.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|72.96%
|2018
|-7.0%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|94.26%
|HSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.27 B
|183 K
|28 B
|32.32%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|6
|1336
|53.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|447 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|29.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.32%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|24.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSRRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.87%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|9.93%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|88.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|24.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|38.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|22.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|21.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSRRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|24.02%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|44.61%
|Technology
|22.94%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|63.13%
|Industrials
|19.49%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|25.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.56%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|68.18%
|Financial Services
|7.21%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|42.93%
|Basic Materials
|5.09%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|11.28%
|Consumer Defense
|3.50%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|56.06%
|Energy
|3.14%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|37.37%
|Real Estate
|2.85%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|37.54%
|Utilities
|0.71%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|17.85%
|Communication Services
|0.50%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|79.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSRRX % Rank
|US
|97.21%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|16.33%
|Non US
|2.66%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|61.28%
|HSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|38.23%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|7.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.34%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|51.66%
|HSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|16.96%
|HSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|26.77%
|HSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|70.65%
|HSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 1993
29.08
29.1%
Bert Boksen has been a Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Eagle since 1995. Bert served at Raymond James & Associates as Chief Investment Officer and as Chairman of the Raymond James Focus List Committee. Prior to his tenure at Raymond James & Associates, Bert was an analyst for Standard & Poor’s. He earned his B.A. from City College of New York in 1970 and his M.B.A. from St. John's University in 1977. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Mr. Mintz is an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Small Cap Growth equity accounts. Mr. Mintz joined Eagle in 2005 as a Senior Research Analyst and brings 15 years of investment experience as an analyst and research associate. He holds a BA in economics from Washington and Lee University and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California. Mr. Mintz received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Sassouni is assistant portfolio manager and vice President. Sassouni served as a senior research analyst with Eagle since September 2003 and as President and CEO of Healthcare Investment Advisers, Inc. from 1999 to 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...