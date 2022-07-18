The Fund invests in equity securities that the Subadviser believes

have strong growth characteristics and are undervalued in the marketplace. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its net assets) in equity securities, principally common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. The Fund tends to invest more significantly in equity securities of companies with larger market capitalizations, but may also invest in equity securities of companies with mid and small market capitalizations.

In selecting securities, the Subadviser seeks to invest in businesses

that it believes can grow excess returns on capital into the future and which the Subadviser believes trade at a discount to fair value of the companies. The Subadviser utilizes a bottom-up stock selection process to identify growth businesses with a sustainable competitive advantage.

The Fund maintains a portfolio of approximately 30-50 stocks.

However, the actual number of portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions. Holdings are generally spread across a number of industries/sectors but may have a higher percentage in sectors that the Subadviser believes have greater investment opportunities.

The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial

public offerings (“IPOs”) and may from time to time invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts.

The Subadviser generally sells a stock when it believes the

risk/reward characteristics turn negative, the fundamentals deteriorate, a more attractive investment is identified, or the stock achieves the Subadviser’s estimate of fair value.