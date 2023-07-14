The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in small and mid-cap U.S. equity securities. In addition, the Fund employs defensive techniques, including strategic portfolio positioning, to achieve lower overall volatility as compared to the market generally.

Under normal circumstances, the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund will invest not less than 80% of the value of its net assets in the equity securities of small and mid-cap U.S. issuers. The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund’s investment adviser, Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”), generally considers small and mid-cap issuers to be those that are within the range of the S&P 600 and S&P 400 indices, respectively, when purchased.

Horizon selects and weights securities using a flexible approach that combines active management and quantitative models to allocate the Fund’s portfolio between issuers, sectors and/or factors (e.g., growth, value, momentum, quality, size and volatility) that Horizon believes offer the opportunity for the highest projected return for a given amount of risk. Horizon assesses projected return and expected risk by diversifying across stocks that have one or more high quality underlying fundamentals, such as: high profitability and stable earnings; low price variability; low fundamental valuation measures; and high recent price trends. Horizon may add or modify these characteristics as economic conditions change. In constructing the portfolio, Horizon may consider industry and position constraints to ensure sufficient diversification, as determined by Horizon. The Defensive Small/Mid-Cap Fund expects equity securities with the foregoing characteristics in aggregate to have a defensive tilt, and therefore the Defensive Small/Mid-Cap Fund may lag the performance of traditional U.S. Small/Mid-Cap equity markets in strong up markets, but is designed to outperform when U.S. Small/Mid-Cap equity markets decline. The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund will primarily invest in common stocks and public real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Depending on market conditions, the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund may at times focus its investments in particular sectors or areas of the economy. The Defensive Small/Mid-Cap Fund expects to engage in frequent buying and selling of securities to achieve its investment objective.

Options. The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund may also buy or write put and call options for investment purposes, to hedge other investments, or to generate option premiums for the Fund. The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund’s options investments may involve “covered” positions where the Fund may write a call option on an underlying position to generate income. The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund may involve a “collateralized” strategy more generally, where the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund may write put options on a security whose value is collaterized by cash (“cash-secured puts”) or otherwise collaterized by the Fund’s securities.

The Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund’s option strategies may involve options combinations, such as spreads, straddles and collars. In “spread” transactions, the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund buys and writes a put or buys and writes a call on the same underlying instrument with the options having different exercise prices, expiration dates, or both. When the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund engages in spread transactions, it seeks to profit from differences in the option premiums paid and received and in the market prices of the related options positions when they are closed out or sold. In “straddles,” the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund purchases a put option and a call option or writes a put option and a call option on the same instrument with the same expiration date and the same exercise price. A “collar” position combines a put option purchased by the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund (the right of the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund to sell a specific security within a specified period) with a call option that is written by the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund (the right of the counterparty to buy the same security) in a single instrument, and the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund’s right to sell the security is typically set at a price that is below the counterparty’s right to buy the security. Thus, the combined position “collars” the performance of the underlying security, providing protection from depreciation below the price specified in the put option, and allowing for participation in any appreciation up to the price specified by the call option. In each case, the premium received for writing an option offsets, in part, the premium paid to purchase the corresponding option; however, downside protection may be limited as compared to just owning a single option. There is no limit on the number or size of the options transactions in which the Defensive Small/Mid Cap Fund may engage.