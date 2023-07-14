Home
Trending ETFs

HSMBX (Mutual Fund)

HSMBX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 5.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HSMBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David J. Elliott

Fund Description

HSMBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.5% 140.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -34.7% 196.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% N/A
10 Yr 8.0%* -11.7% 15.3% 3.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -59.3% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -17.6% 140.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A -34.7% 196.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% N/A
10 Yr 8.0%* -9.0% 15.3% 4.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -59.3% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HSMBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSMBX Category Low Category High HSMBX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M 1.48 M 120 B 74.19%
Number of Holdings 261 2 2519 40.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.1 M 213 K 4.6 B 78.40%
Weighting of Top 10 12.49% 2.8% 101.7% 61.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sanmina Corp 1.35%
  2. Masimo Corp 1.32%
  3. Scientific Games Corp Class A 1.31%
  4. The Chemours Co 1.30%
  5. Select Income REIT 1.27%
  6. Brandywine Realty Trust 1.24%
  7. Popular Inc 1.20%
  8. Teradyne Inc 1.17%
  9. Hawaiian Holdings Inc 1.16%
  10. Mack-Cali Realty Corp 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSMBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 25.32% 100.32% 25.85%
Bonds 		0.75% 0.00% 72.07% 1.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 56.97%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 56.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 56.29%
Cash 		0.00% -79.10% 74.68% 93.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSMBX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.58% 0.00% 35.52% 45.88%
Healthcare 		15.55% 0.00% 26.53% 30.76%
Technology 		14.60% 0.00% 54.70% 43.30%
Real Estate 		12.82% 0.00% 29.43% 2.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.23% 0.99% 47.79% 53.95%
Industrials 		11.05% 2.46% 37.42% 98.63%
Consumer Defense 		6.99% 0.00% 18.87% 9.45%
Basic Materials 		6.48% 0.00% 18.66% 14.43%
Energy 		2.05% 0.00% 37.72% 82.82%
Communication Services 		1.57% 0.00% 14.85% 75.60%
Utilities 		1.33% 0.00% 18.58% 77.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSMBX % Rank
US 		95.99% 24.89% 100.00% 54.08%
Non US 		3.26% 0.00% 36.31% 22.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSMBX % Rank
Government 		0.74% 0.00% 38.56% 1.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 56.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.82%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 8.22% 55.52%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.07%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 55.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSMBX % Rank
US 		0.75% 0.00% 54.54% 1.53%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.53% 55.78%

HSMBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.25% 0.01% 13.16% 5.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 56.22%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 91.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

HSMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 5.00% 1.00% 5.00% 3.70%

Trading Fees

HSMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 1.00% 314.00% 84.86%

HSMBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSMBX Category Low Category High HSMBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 67.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSMBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSMBX Category Low Category High HSMBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -2.40% 2.49% 54.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSMBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HSMBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David J. Elliott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2012

5.33

5.3%

David J. Elliott, CFA, FRM, Vice President, Co-Director of Quantitative Investments, and Director of Quantitative Portfolio Management. As director of portfolio management for the Quantitative Investment Group (QIG), David is responsible for overseeing the investment processes for QIG's global suite of products. He oversees the development of the group's portfolio construction platform and related analytical tools. He also contributes to research, particularly in the areas of portfolio construction and risk management. He has done extensive work on the development of the firm's global managed volatility strategies. David also collaborates with investors outside of QIG to deliver quantitative risk management tools and insights. Additionally, David is the lead portfolio manager on the Total Return Intersection product. The approach combines fundamental and quantitative inputs globally with the objective of maximizing risk-adjusted returns on an absolute basis. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, David served as an independent information technology consultant to health care and financial service firms, focusing on applying business intelligence techniques to large databases. David received dual BS degrees in mathematics and computer and information sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (1989). Subsequently, he was admitted to the doctoral program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed all but his dissertation in the field of computational neuroscience. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

