David J. Elliott, CFA, FRM, Vice President, Co-Director of Quantitative Investments, and Director of Quantitative Portfolio Management. As director of portfolio management for the Quantitative Investment Group (QIG), David is responsible for overseeing the investment processes for QIG's global suite of products. He oversees the development of the group's portfolio construction platform and related analytical tools. He also contributes to research, particularly in the areas of portfolio construction and risk management. He has done extensive work on the development of the firm's global managed volatility strategies. David also collaborates with investors outside of QIG to deliver quantitative risk management tools and insights. Additionally, David is the lead portfolio manager on the Total Return Intersection product. The approach combines fundamental and quantitative inputs globally with the objective of maximizing risk-adjusted returns on an absolute basis. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1995, David served as an independent information technology consultant to health care and financial service firms, focusing on applying business intelligence techniques to large databases. David received dual BS degrees in mathematics and computer and information sciences, Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (1989). Subsequently, he was admitted to the doctoral program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and completed all but his dissertation in the field of computational neuroscience. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society. He is also certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals as a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).