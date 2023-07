Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization companies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), primarily invests in securities it believes are undervalued in the marketplace. Wellington Management’s investment process combines a proprietary, systematic screening process and bottom-up fundamental analysis. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 2000 Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from approximately $31.6 million to $13.96 billion. The market capitalization range of this index changes over time.