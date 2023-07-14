Home
Trending ETFs

Hartford Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
HSLSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.5 -0.39 -0.89%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HSLYX) Primary A (HSLAX) C (HSLCX) Inst (HSLIX) Retirement (HSLRX) Retirement (HSLSX) Retirement (HSLTX) Retirement (HSLVX) Other (HSLFX)
HSLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mammen Chally

Fund Description

The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of small capitalization companies that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), believes have superior growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization companies. Wellington Management uses fundamental research designed to identify issuers with improving quality metrics, business momentum and attractive relative valuations. The investment process is aided by a proprietary screening tool that helps to identify companies with these characteristics. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.The Fund defines small capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $31.6 million to $13.96 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.
Read More

HSLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -21.9% 50.1% 32.26%
1 Yr 16.1% -72.8% 36.6% 22.13%
3 Yr -4.3%* -54.1% 47.5% 57.94%
5 Yr -7.5%* -42.6% 12.7% 77.09%
10 Yr -0.6%* -23.1% 11.9% 52.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -82.1% 547.9% 45.63%
2021 -8.5% -69.3% 196.9% 74.35%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 71.35%
2019 7.5% -3.2% 9.3% 6.11%
2018 -7.6% -14.5% 20.4% 96.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -24.8% 50.1% 31.59%
1 Yr 16.1% -72.8% 36.6% 21.45%
3 Yr -4.3%* -54.1% 47.5% 58.12%
5 Yr -7.5%* -42.6% 14.6% 80.60%
10 Yr 1.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 66.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -82.1% 547.9% 45.63%
2021 -8.5% -69.3% 196.9% 74.35%
2020 7.2% -28.2% 32.1% 71.35%
2019 7.5% -3.2% 9.3% 6.11%
2018 -7.6% -14.5% 20.4% 97.32%

NAV & Total Return History

HSLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSLSX Category Low Category High HSLSX % Rank
Net Assets 547 M 183 K 28 B 52.19%
Number of Holdings 147 6 1336 16.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 83.8 M 59 K 2.7 B 59.93%
Weighting of Top 10 14.10% 5.9% 100.0% 85.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 1.87%
  2. R1 RCM Inc 1.58%
  3. ASGN Inc 1.52%
  4. Synaptics Inc 1.49%
  5. Performance Food Group Co 1.44%
  6. Cardlytics Inc 1.43%
  7. Texas Roadhouse Inc 1.38%
  8. Wingstop Inc 1.35%
  9. ExlService Holdings Inc 1.33%
  10. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSLSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 77.52% 101.30% 14.14%
Cash 		0.44% -1.30% 22.49% 84.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 25.25%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 39.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 23.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 22.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSLSX % Rank
Technology 		25.76% 2.91% 75.51% 44.78%
Healthcare 		21.76% 0.00% 47.90% 55.89%
Industrials 		17.21% 0.00% 36.64% 47.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.47% 0.00% 40.68% 59.26%
Consumer Defense 		6.21% 0.00% 13.56% 15.32%
Real Estate 		5.64% 0.00% 15.31% 15.99%
Financial Services 		4.85% 0.00% 42.95% 71.72%
Basic Materials 		2.40% 0.00% 10.30% 52.36%
Energy 		2.37% 0.00% 55.49% 54.71%
Communication Services 		2.33% 0.00% 15.31% 50.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 48.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSLSX % Rank
US 		99.56% 67.06% 99.56% 0.51%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 26.08% 97.47%

HSLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.05% 27.56% 50.17%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.05% 4.05% 30.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 36.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 68.27%

Sales Fees

HSLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 3.00% 439.00% 41.76%

HSLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSLSX Category Low Category High HSLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 27.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSLSX Category Low Category High HSLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.64% -4.08% 1.10% 41.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mammen Chally

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Mammen Chally, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management, has served as portfolio manager since 2010 and has been involved in portfolio management and securities analysis since 1998. Mr. Chally joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Mammen worked for the Gas Authority of India Limited, New Delhi, India (1989 — 1992).

David Siegle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

David Siegle has been involved in portfolio management of the model since its inception and has been involved in securities analysis for similarly managed strategies since 2008. Mr. Siegle joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2001. David received a BA from Amherst College in 2001. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Douglas McLane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Doug is an equity portfolio manager on the Disciplined Equity Team. He manages equity assets on behalf of our clients, drawing on research from Wellington Management’s global industry analysts, equity portfolio managers, and team analysts. He currently manages the Brand Power and Disciplined Total Return Growth approaches. Additionally, he conducts fundamental analysis on equity investments, focusing on the consumer, industrials, and materials sectors. His research supports the investment decision making for a range of portfolios managed for clients of the firm. He works in our Boston office. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2011, Doug worked as a portfolio manager at Samlyn Capital (2009 – 2011) and as an analyst at Sirios Capital Management (2003 – 2009). Before earning his MBA, he held a variety of positions at Kozmo.com (1999 – 2001) and The Carson Group (1996 – 1999). Doug earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University (2003) and his BA in history from Princeton University (1996). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

