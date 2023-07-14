The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks of small capitalization companies that the Fund’s sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), believes have superior growth potential. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small capitalization companies. Wellington Management uses fundamental research designed to identify issuers with improving quality metrics, business momentum and attractive relative valuations. The investment process is aided by a proprietary screening tool that helps to identify companies with these characteristics. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund defines small capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations within the collective range of the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $31.6 million to $13.96 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.