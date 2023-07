Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including non-U.S. dollar denominated securities and securities of emerging market issuers. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in investments that meet the sustainability criteria of the Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”). The Fund seeks to be diversified across sectors, style, market capitalization and growth drivers. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, but tends to focus on large and medium capitalization companies. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may use derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, in order to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, equitizing cash, or otherwise to seek to increase total return. The Sub-Advisers use fundamental analysis to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund. For purposes of determining the Fund’s investment universe, the Sub-Advisers include securities that they believe have been mispriced by the market as well as securities that they believe can generate capital growth. The Sub-Advisers then apply their sustainability criteria to create the Fund’s portfolio. In implementing the investment strategy, the Sub-Advisers seek to maintain a higher overall sustainability score for the Fund than that of the Fund’s benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (Net), as measured through the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainable scoring methodology. The Sub-Advisers also generally seek to manage the Fund so that the aggregate, absolute carbon footprint of the corporate issuers held within the Fund at the portfolio level is lower than the aggregate, absolute carbon footprint of the corporate issuers of the Fund’s benchmark index. For purposes of determining which investments meet the Sub-Advisers’ sustainability criteria, each company considered for inclusion will be assessed and monitored using a quantitative framework that includes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) measures. This quantitative framework includes an assessment of sustainability scores as compared against the benchmark index, sector-specific subsets of the benchmark index and/or regional equivalents of the benchmark index. The Sub-Advisers will use their internally developed sustainability scores to identify companies that, in their view, demonstrate sound or improving sustainability practices. As part of this process, the Sub-Advisers will consider selecting from companies that (1) have an attractive sustainability score based on the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary rating system, (2) demonstrate improvement to address ESG issues and/or (3) they engage with concerning the improvement of the companies’ ESG issues. The Sub-Advisers’ sustainability scores evaluate the impact and risks around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards or corporate governance, which are considered in the assessment of investments. This assessment is supported by both quantitative analysis from the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary sustainability tools and qualitative analysis from the Sub-Advisers’ analysts, which award a sustainability score to each company. Environmental and social measures include, but are not limited to, the strength of environmental practices, climate change impact, responsible employment practices, and sensitivity towards the communities in which the companies operate. Governance measures include signals that seek to quantify the extent to which management teams act in the best interest of the principals or shareholders of the firm. The Fund does not generally invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, as determined from time to time by the Sub-Advisers, including but not limited to, tobacco, thermal coal, alcohol, gambling, nuclear power, weapons, and oil and gas, unless the Sub-Advisers view the issuer as one which contributes to or is aligning itself with long-term ESG initiatives. In addition, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, such as controversial weapons. In determining whether a company is significantly involved in the industries, product lines or services listed above, the Sub-Advisers typically use revenue thresholds attributable to certain industries, product lines or services (e.g., companies that derive 5% or more of their revenues from conventional oil and gas extraction) and categorical exclusions for other industries, product lines or services (e.g., controversial weapons). These exclusionary criteria may be updated periodically by the Sub-Advisers without notice to shareholders to, among other things, add or remove certain industries, product lines or services from the screening process, revise the revenue thresholds and categorical exclusions applicable to such activities, or change particular industries, product lines or services from a categorical exclusion to a revenue threshold, or vice versa. The Fund may invest among a number of different sectors and countries throughout the world with no limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in any one sector or country. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund will consider an issuer to be located in a country if it is organized under the laws of that country and is principally traded in that country, or is domiciled and has its principal place of business located in that country and is principally traded in that country, or if the Sub-Advisers determine that the issuer has more than 50% of its assets in, or derives more than 50% of its revenues from, that country.