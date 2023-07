Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in China A shares and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics to such securities. China A shares are equity securities of companies located in mainland China that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Fund will invest in China A shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”). The Fund may also invest in China A shares through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor or Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”) once the appropriate license is obtained or through other means of access which may become available in the future. The Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), use a fundamental, research driven, bottom-up stock selection approach to seek to identify companies that they believe offer the potential for capital growth. As part of their investment process, the Sub-Advisers apply quantitative and qualitative screens, as well as engage with management of certain issuers, to determine the investable universe of companies. Within this universe, the Sub-Advisers generally consider the following when determining whether to purchase a security of a company: the likelihood of the company to grow shareholder value in the long term; the return on invested capital of the company; the relative valuation of the company; the quality of the company, including the sustainability of its business model; and whether the company has any proprietary competitive advantages. The Sub-Advisers generally sell securities when: they believe the issuer no longer presents an attractive value proposition; they identify more favorable investment opportunities; or they believe that the original investment thesis is irrelevant due to a material change in the company or the industry in which it operates. In addition, the Sub-Advisers integrate financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into their investment process. The Sub-Advisers evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which they view as important in their assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may also invest in common and preferred stock, and depositary receipts, including Chinese Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”). The Fund may use derivatives, such as futures contracts, forward currency contracts and option contracts, in order to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, equitizing cash, or otherwise to seek to increase total return. The Fund may trade securities actively. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its normal bottom-up stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund is a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.