The Fund will typically be fully invested in common stocks favored by Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser, except for modest cash balances arising in connection with the Fund’s day-to-day operations. When market conditions are unfavorable in the view of the investment adviser, the Fund may use options and index futures, as well as other hedging strategies, to reduce the exposure of the Fund’s stock portfolio to the impact of general market fluctuations. When market conditions are viewed as favorable, in the view of the investment adviser, the Fund may use options to increase its exposure to the impact of general market fluctuations.

In general, the stock selection approach of the investment adviser focuses on securities demonstrating favorable valuations and/or market action. The primary consideration used by the investment adviser in assessing a stock’s valuation is the relationship between its current market price and the present value of estimated expected future cash flows per share. Other valuation measures, such as the current dividend yield, and ratios of stock price to earnings and stock price to revenue, are also analyzed in relation to expected future growth of cash flows in an attempt to measure underlying value and the potential for long-term returns. Additional considerations

include measures of financial stability such as variations in profit margins and balance sheet indicators. The analysis of market action includes measurements of price behavior and trading volume. The investment adviser believes that strength in these measures is often a reflection of improving business prospects and the potential for earnings surprises above consensus estimates, which can result in increases in stock prices.

The investment adviser believes that market return/risk characteristics differ significantly across varying market conditions. The two most important dimensions considered by the investment adviser are “valuation” and “market action.” In the analysis of overall market conditions, valuation considers the relationship of major stock indices to the stream of earnings, dividends and cash flows expected in the future in an attempt to measure the underlying value of stocks and the long-term returns implied by their current market prices. Market action considers the behavior of a wide range of securities and industry groups, in an attempt to assess the economic outlook of investors and their willingness to accept market risk. In addition, the investment adviser evaluates economic conditions, investor sentiment, interest rates, credit-sensitive indicators and other factors in an attempt to classify prevailing market conditions with historically similar instances.

Historically, different combinations of valuation, market action and other factors have been accompanied by significantly different stock market performance in terms of return/risk. The investment adviser expects to intentionally “leverage” or increase the stock market exposure of the Fund in environments where the expected return from market risk is believed to be high, and may reduce or “hedge” the exposure of the Fund’s stock portfolio to the impact of general market fluctuations in environments where the expected return from market risk is believed to be unfavorable.

Specific strategies for “leveraging” or increasing stock market exposure may include buying call options on individual stocks or market indices and writing put options on stocks which the Fund seeks to own. The maximum exposure of the Fund to stocks, either directly through purchases of stock or indirectly through option positions, is not expected to exceed 150% of its net assets. This means that the value of the underlying positions represented by options is not expected to exceed 50% of the value of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment.

The principal strategies used for reducing or “hedging” market exposure include buying put options on individual stocks or stock indices, writing covered call options on stocks which the Fund owns or call options on stock indices, and establishing short futures positions or option combinations (such as simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) on one or more stock indices considered by the investment adviser to be correlated with the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund may use these strategies to hedge up to 100% of the value of the stocks that it owns. However, the Fund may

experience a loss even when the entire value of its stock portfolio is hedged if the returns of the stocks held by the Fund do not exceed the returns of the securities and financial instruments used to hedge, or if the exercise prices of the Fund’s call and put options differ, so that the combined loss on these options during a market advance exceeds the gain on the underlying stock index.

To the extent the Fund establishes leveraged and hedged investment positions as part of its investment program, its investment performance may deviate significantly from the performance of major stock indices for substantial portions of a market cycle. When market conditions are favorable in the view of the investment adviser, the use of options to increase the Fund’s market exposure may amplify the sensitivity of the Fund’s returns to general market fluctuations for meaningful periods of time, and the Fund may experience a net loss of time-value on purchased options. When market conditions are unfavorable in the view of the investment adviser, the Fund may experience limited, zero, or possibly negative correlation with general market fluctuations for meaningful periods of time, and may experience a net loss of time-value on purchased options.

The choice of stock indices and instruments used for hedging is based on a consideration of the securities held in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time, and the availability and liquidity of futures, options and other instruments on such indices. The primary intent of the Fund’s hedging strategy is to reduce the impact of general market fluctuations when stock market conditions generally are viewed by the investment adviser as unfavorable. The Fund generally hedges using indices that are correlated, though perhaps imperfectly, with the stocks owned by the Fund. These may include indices of U.S. stocks such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular business sector may be affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investments in various business sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not represent an investment policy or investment strategy to invest in that sector.

There are no restrictions as to the market capitalizations of companies in which the Fund invests. However, the Fund invests primarily in stocks that are listed or trade on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund generally invests in stocks of companies with market capitalizations in excess of $500 million, although it may invest a portion of its assets in the stocks of companies having smaller market capitalizations, which involves certain risks.

Because the S&P 500 Index is perhaps the most widely recognized index of U.S. common stocks, as well as a widely used benchmark for growth-oriented investors, it is believed to be an appropriate broad-based securities market index against which to compare the Fund’s long-term investment performance. However, the Fund may invest in securities that are not included in the S&P 500 Index, and may vary its exposure to market fluctuations depending on the investment adviser’s view of market conditions. As a result, the Fund’s investment returns may differ from the performance of major stock market indices, particularly over the short term.