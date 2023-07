The Fund invests primarily in companies whose securities are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers listed on U.S. national securities exchanges. The Fund’s investments consist primarily of common stocks.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies principally engaged in the business of providing financial services. An issuer is considered principally engaged in the business of providing financial services if at least 50% of its assets, gross income, or net profits are committed to, or derived from, financial services activities. Financial services activities are activities primarily related to consumer and commercial banking, global payments, insurance, securities and investments, specialty finance, and real estate. Investments may include mortgage banking companies, discount brokerage companies, insurance companies, consumer finance companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, leasing companies, building and loan associations, cooperative banks, commercial banks, investment companies, other depository institutions, companies in the information technology industries that are primarily engaged in providing products or services to the types of companies listed above, and real estate investment trusts. The Fund considers a small-cap company to be one that has a market capitalization of less than $3 billion, measured at the time of purchase.