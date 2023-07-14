Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.8%
Expense Ratio 4.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HSDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|50.57%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|84.80%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HSDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|50.07%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|HSDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|48.91%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|77.98%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HSDEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|50.07%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|HSDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.7 M
|717 K
|102 B
|92.84%
|Number of Holdings
|320
|10
|6734
|20.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.23 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|89.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.75%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|12.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.75%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|92.56%
|Cash
|10.21%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|1.41%
|Bonds
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|12.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|47.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|42.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|35.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Technology
|24.20%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|38.16%
|Financial Services
|23.60%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|34.80%
|Communication Services
|13.03%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|9.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.06%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|65.07%
|Basic Materials
|7.33%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|59.38%
|Industrials
|5.02%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|65.20%
|Consumer Defense
|4.93%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|73.61%
|Healthcare
|3.95%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|50.58%
|Energy
|3.39%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|60.54%
|Utilities
|1.99%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|37.65%
|Real Estate
|1.50%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|55.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Non US
|89.37%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|86.39%
|US
|0.38%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|56.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.00%
|Corporate
|0.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.73%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|44.23%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|33.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|33.51%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|41.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSDEX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|5.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|40.44%
|HSDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.69%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|3.72%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|41.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|HSDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HSDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|4.29%
|HSDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|73.02%
|HSDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HSDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSDEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|84.15%
|HSDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
David Philpotts is Head of QEP Research at Schroders, which involves enhancing the team's stock selection models and managing the research team. David is now based in Sydney. He joined Schroders in 1996 and is based in Sydney. David was Chief Investment Officer & Head of Research at Quaestor Investment Management from 2001 to 2003, which involved the management of four market neutral global hedge funds. He was a Research Analyst at Schroders - QEP Team from 1999 to 2001, which involved developing Schroders' risk systems and providing proprietary quantitative research of global equity markets. He was Economist / Strategist at Schroders from 1996 to 1999, which involved providing economic and market strategy. He was Fixed Income Strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates from 1993 to 1996, which involved providing clients with commentary and forecasts of the European economy (including UK) as well as bond strategy. Qualifications: MSc in Economics from University of Warwick; BSc in Economics from University of Warwick.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Tom became head of GEM in August 2016. He was previously a Global Emerging Markets Fund Manager and Head of Research within the Emerging Markets Equity Team from November 2014. Prior to that he was Head of EMEA Equities, a position he held since 2007. His investment career commenced in 2001 when he joined the Schroders Graduate Scheme. He initially worked as assistant to the Institutional and Retail CIO’s, but moved into the Research Development Programme in 2002, working on the Global Oils team. Tom holds a BA Hons in History from Newcastle University and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Gordon Huang – Research Gordon originally joined Schroders in 2012 as a graduate trainee based in Hong Kong before being seconded to the QEP Investment Team in early 2013. He became a full member of the team in September 2014 as a research analyst based in Sydney. Gordon holds a BSc (Hons) in Investment & Financial Risk Management and an MSc in Mathematical Trading & Finance from Cass Business School in London.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...