The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity or equity related securities of emerging market companies. The Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”), currently consider emerging market companies to be issuers listed or domiciled in, deriving more than 50% of their revenues or profits from, or having more than 50% of their assets in emerging markets. Emerging markets are those markets (1) included in emerging market or equivalent classifications by the United Nations (and its agencies), (2) having per capita income in the low to middle ranges, as determined by the World Bank, or (3) the Fund’s benchmark index provider designates as emerging. Emerging market countries also include countries that the Fund’s Sub-Advisers consider to be emerging market countries based on their evaluation of their level of economic development or the size and experience of their securities markets. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Advisers combine both fundamental and quantitative analysis along with their sustainable investing criteria. The Sub-Advisers analyze the broad universe of emerging market companies to create a diversified portfolio and seek to maximize the potential investment opportunity. The Sub-Advisers combine the investment processes of two internal investment management teams, the Global Emerging Markets (GEM) investment team and the Quantitative Equity Products (QEP) investment team (the “Teams”). This collaborative approach involves both consideration of bottom-up factors – which include a company’s potential for above average earnings growth, a security’s attractive relative valuation, and whether a company has proprietary advantages – as well as a focus on companies that have certain value and/or quality characteristics, where the Teams seek to select relatively inexpensive stocks of issuers located in emerging markets based on an evaluation of a number of valuation metrics including: dividends, cash-flow, earnings, sales and asset-based measures. There is also a focus on high quality companies within this universe defined using metrics including: profitability, stability, sales growth, financial strength, and good governance. The Sub-Advisers seek to maintain a higher overall environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) score for the Fund, in the aggregate, than that of the Fund’s benchmark, MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net), based on the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary rating system. For purposes of determining which securities meet the Sub-Advisers’ sustainable investing criteria, the Sub-Advisers will use their internally developed ESG scores to identify companies, in their view, that demonstrate sound or improving sustainability practices. This includes companies that have an attractive ESG score based on the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary rating system and/or companies that the Sub-Advisers engage with to improve sustainable practices. The Sub-Advisers’ ESG scores evaluate the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which are considered in the assessment of investments. The Fund does not generally invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, including but not limited to, tobacco, gambling, alcohol, thermal coal, nuclear power, palm oil, shale oil/gas & tar sands, as determined from time to time by the Sub-Advisers, unless the Sub-Advisers view the issuer as one which contributes to or is aligning itself with long-term ESG initiatives. In addition, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, such as controversial weapons. In determining whether a company is significantly involved in the industries, product lines or services listed above, the Sub-Advisers typically use revenue thresholds attributable to certain industries, product lines or services (e.g., companies that derive 5% or more of their revenues from thermal coal power generation) and categorical exclusions for other industries, product lines or services (e.g., controversial weapons). These exclusionary criteria may be updated periodically by the Sub-Advisers without notice to shareholders to, among other things, add or remove certain industries, product lines or services from the screening process, revise the revenue thresholds and categorical exclusions applicable to such activities, or change particular industries, product lines or services from a categorical exclusion to a revenue threshold, or vice versa. The Sub-Advisers seek to have a diversified portfolio of Fund holdings across region, country, sector, market capitalization and style, although the extent of that representation may vary. The Fund will typically seek to allocate its investments among a number of different emerging market countries. Although there is no percentage limit on investments in any one emerging market country, the Sub-Advisers will refer to the country weights of the Fund’s benchmark index along with their quantitative country allocation model as a guide when making allocation decisions. As a result of this analysis, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its assets in securities of companies located in China. Securities of companies located in China include China H-shares and China A-shares, among others. The Fund may also enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative transactions including but not limited to futures contracts and foreign exchange forwards. The Fund may enter into these transactions to replicate certain direct investments. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may trade securities actively.