Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HSCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hunter Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities, such as common stocks, of issuers with small market capitalizations. The Fund currently defines a small capitalization (small cap) company as one whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index. The Russell 2000® Value Index is an unmanaged index that contains stocks from the Russell 2000® Index with less than average growth orientation. The market capitalizations within the Russell 2000® Value Index will vary, but as of December 9, 2022, they ranged from approximately $17 million to $7.3 billion. The Fund may invest from time to time a portion of its assets, not to exceed 20% (under normal conditions) at the time of purchase, in securities of issuers with any market capitalization.

To identify investment opportunities for the Fund, the Adviser employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process that relies on internally-generated fundamental research focused on positive secular trends in industries and companies, earnings power and growth, durable competitive advantage and other investment criteria. In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser examines various factors in determining the value characteristics of issuers, seeking out issuers with sustainable revenue and earnings growth, reasonable valuations, strong balance sheets, favorable reward to risk characteristics, strong management and undervalued stock prices. While technical analysis does not play a critical role in the Adviser’s investment process, on occasion it will look at various technical indicators to inform potential trading decisions. Particular attention is paid to assessing the risk profiles of individual securities on a variety of vectors including customer concentration, product risk, legal liability, environmental, social and governance risk as well as balance sheet risk. The Fund also looks to construct a diversified portfolio of stocks with different return drivers to help mitigate sector specific risk.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to hold between 30-60 issuers, and does not expect to hold more than 10% of its assets in any one issuer. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in foreign (non-U.S.) securities of issuers with any market capitalization.

The Fund will sell a security when the Adviser determines the security no longer meets one or more investment criteria, either through obtaining target value or due to an adverse change in fundamentals or business momentum. Each holding has a target valuation established at purchase, which the Adviser monitors and adjusts as appropriate. If an investment achieves its target valuation faster than anticipated, the holding period for such investment may be shortened. When the Adviser’s analysis indicates that market risks have risen, the Fund may invest in cash and/or cash equivalents to preserve portfolio returns.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.

Read More

HSCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HSCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSCVX Category Low Category High HSCVX % Rank
Net Assets 25.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 53 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.59 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 37.22% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST AM-TR OB-X 12.59%
  2. JOHN B SANFILIPP 3.23%
  3. GRAPHIC PACKAGIN 3.01%
  4. BLACK HILLS CORP 2.88%
  5. MAGNOLIA OIL GAS CORP 2.86%
  6. HANOVER INSURANC 2.59%
  7. ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORP 2.54%
  8. EQUITY COMMONWEA 2.54%
  9. UMH PROPERTIES I 2.49%
  10. ENCORE WIRE 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCVX % Rank
Stocks 		89.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		12.59% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCVX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCVX % Rank
US 		89.36% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

HSCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

HSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

HSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

HSCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSCVX Category Low Category High HSCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSCVX Category Low Category High HSCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

HSCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

