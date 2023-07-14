Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.6%
Net Assets
$260 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$200
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HSCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|42.32%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|54.61%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|80.77%
|5 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|95.21%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|79.23%
* Annualized
|HSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|260 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|62.99%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|2519
|91.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.9 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|43.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.37%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|10.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.77%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|60.37%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|38.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|13.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|14.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|12.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|12.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSCSX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.63%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|15.64%
|Financial Services
|19.35%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|16.15%
|Technology
|17.95%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|16.67%
|Healthcare
|17.56%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|6.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.63%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|89.69%
|Basic Materials
|7.53%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|10.14%
|Real Estate
|4.55%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|79.21%
|Communication Services
|2.79%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|47.94%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|90.55%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|94.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|98.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HSCSX % Rank
|US
|95.13%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|63.10%
|Non US
|2.64%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|32.82%
|HSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|50.52%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|69.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|HSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|21.12%
|HSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|37.35%
|HSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HSCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|34.99%
|HSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2001
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2000
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2014
8.08
8.1%
Ms. Carpenter is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. Prior to becoming a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager, Ms. Carpenter was a Senior Equity Analyst for RE Advisers from March 2002 to April 2014. Prior to that, Carpenter is a vice president and investment officer with Washington Investment Advisers, previously called Geico Investment Services. Prior to joining Geico in 1985, she was a senior research officer with Maryland National Bank, and an equity analyst and portfolio manager with Commercial Credit Corporation. Carpenter is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a member of both the Washington Society of Investment Analysts and the New York Institutional Options and Futures Society. She received her BA in Business Economics from the University of Madras and her BS in Economics from American University. She received her MBA with a distinction in Finance from American University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2019
3.36
3.4%
James A. Polk, CFA Mr. Polk is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He has co-managed the Value Fund and Small-Company Stock Fund since January 2019. He has co-managed the Rural America Growth & Income Fund since its inception in May 2021. Prior to this role, he was a portfolio manager at Putnam Investment Management, LLC from 2001 to 2017, where he managed small, mid, and multi-cap value oriented mutual funds from 2004 to 2017. He received a BA in English from Colby College and an MBA from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. He joined RE Advisers in 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
