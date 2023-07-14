Home
Homestead Small Company Stock Fund

mutual fund
HSCSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.96 -0.29 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (HSCSX) Primary
HSCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Homestead Small Company Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Homestead
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Prabha Carpenter

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests in stocks of companies that Homestead Advisers believes are attractive based on its investment process.To determine whether a stock is attractive, Homestead Advisers follows a bottom-up approach based on its fundamental research and consideration of variety of factors, such as a company’s business, market opportunities, potential earning power, financial ratios, competitive advantages, and the experience and qualifications of the company’s management. Stock selection is made with the belief that businesses have an underlying value that is not always reflected by share price, especially over the short term. Homestead Advisers seeks to select stocks that it believes may benefit over time from a more reasonable market assessment of fundamental worth.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is within the range of the market capitalization of companies represented in the Russell 2000 Index. However, Homestead Advisers will not necessarily sell a security whose market capitalization, after the initial purchase, is no longer within the range of the market capitalization of the companies represented in the Russell 2000 Index. On March 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization for companies held in the Fund’s portfolio was $3.6 billion, and for companies in the Russell 2000 Index, the weighted average market capitalization was $3.35 billion. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000 index ranged from $21.55 million to $14.16 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the Fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000 Index will change over time.Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in other types of securities including: short-term debt securities; money market securities; other investment companies, including open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds; U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers; and investment-grade debt securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks.
Read More

HSCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -14.5% 140.9% 42.32%
1 Yr 8.5% -34.7% 196.6% 54.61%
3 Yr 0.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 80.77%
5 Yr -10.6%* -23.7% 9.2% 95.21%
10 Yr -2.7%* -11.7% 15.3% 79.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -59.3% 118.2% 53.00%
2021 0.6% -17.3% 18.6% 76.96%
2020 2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 65.35%
2019 0.7% -17.9% 8.4% 97.22%
2018 -10.3% -20.0% 0.2% 97.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -17.6% 140.9% 39.59%
1 Yr 8.5% -34.7% 196.6% 48.63%
3 Yr 0.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 80.85%
5 Yr -10.6%* -23.7% 10.7% 95.44%
10 Yr -1.3%* -9.0% 15.3% 85.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -59.3% 118.2% 53.00%
2021 0.6% -17.3% 18.6% 76.96%
2020 2.6% -21.2% 28.2% 65.35%
2019 0.7% -17.9% 8.4% 97.22%
2018 -10.2% -19.9% 0.2% 97.90%

NAV & Total Return History

HSCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSCSX Category Low Category High HSCSX % Rank
Net Assets 260 M 1.48 M 120 B 62.99%
Number of Holdings 56 2 2519 91.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 43.20%
Weighting of Top 10 30.37% 2.8% 101.7% 10.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inovalon Holdings Inc 3.76%
  2. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 3.58%
  3. Twist Bioscience Corp 3.54%
  4. LHC Group Inc 3.34%
  5. Avient Corp 3.24%
  6. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 3.17%
  7. Mantech International Corp Class A 3.16%
  8. Five9 Inc 3.16%
  9. Summit Materials Inc A 3.13%
  10. Atkore Inc 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCSX % Rank
Stocks 		97.77% 25.32% 100.32% 60.37%
Cash 		2.24% -79.10% 74.68% 38.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 13.78%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 14.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 12.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 12.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCSX % Rank
Industrials 		22.63% 2.46% 37.42% 15.64%
Financial Services 		19.35% 0.00% 35.52% 16.15%
Technology 		17.95% 0.00% 54.70% 16.67%
Healthcare 		17.56% 0.00% 26.53% 6.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.63% 0.99% 47.79% 89.69%
Basic Materials 		7.53% 0.00% 18.66% 10.14%
Real Estate 		4.55% 0.00% 29.43% 79.21%
Communication Services 		2.79% 0.00% 14.85% 47.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 90.55%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 94.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 98.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCSX % Rank
US 		95.13% 24.89% 100.00% 63.10%
Non US 		2.64% 0.00% 36.31% 32.82%

HSCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 13.16% 50.52%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.50% 69.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

HSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 3.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 1.00% 314.00% 21.12%

HSCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSCSX Category Low Category High HSCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 37.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSCSX Category Low Category High HSCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -2.40% 2.49% 34.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Prabha Carpenter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Ms. Carpenter is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. Prior to becoming a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager, Ms. Carpenter was a Senior Equity Analyst for RE Advisers from March 2002 to April 2014. Prior to that, Carpenter is a vice president and investment officer with Washington Investment Advisers, previously called Geico Investment Services. Prior to joining Geico in 1985, she was a senior research officer with Maryland National Bank, and an equity analyst and portfolio manager with Commercial Credit Corporation. Carpenter is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a member of both the Washington Society of Investment Analysts and the New York Institutional Options and Futures Society. She received her BA in Business Economics from the University of Madras and her BS in Economics from American University. She received her MBA with a distinction in Finance from American University.

James Polk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2019

3.36

3.4%

James A. Polk, CFA Mr. Polk is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He has co-managed the Value Fund and Small-Company Stock Fund since January 2019. He has co-managed the Rural America Growth & Income Fund since its inception in May 2021. Prior to this role, he was a portfolio manager at Putnam Investment Management, LLC from 2001 to 2017, where he managed small, mid, and multi-cap value oriented mutual funds from 2004 to 2017. He received a BA in English from Colby College and an MBA from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. He joined RE Advisers in 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

