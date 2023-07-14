Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
HSCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.05 -0.03 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HRSCX) Primary C (HSCCX) Inst (HSIIX) Retirement (HSRRX) Retirement (HSRSX) Retirement (HSRUX) Inst (HSRYX)
HSCCX (Mutual Fund)

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.05 -0.03 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HRSCX) Primary C (HSCCX) Inst (HSIIX) Retirement (HSRRX) Retirement (HSRSX) Retirement (HSRUX) Inst (HSRYX)
HSCCX (Mutual Fund)

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$3.05 -0.03 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HRSCX) Primary C (HSCCX) Inst (HSIIX) Retirement (HSRRX) Retirement (HSRSX) Retirement (HSRUX) Inst (HSRYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund

HSCCX | Fund

$3.05

$1.27 B

0.00%

1.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

-72.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-54.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-42.6%

Net Assets

$1.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund

HSCCX | Fund

$3.05

$1.27 B

0.00%

1.76%

HSCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -54.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -42.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.41%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carillon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    1578020
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bert Boksen

Fund Description

During normal market conditions, the Small Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of small-capitalization companies. The fund’s portfolio managers consider small-capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Growth Index during the most recent 12‑month period (approximately $28.6 billion during the 12‑month period ended December 31, 2021). The fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range.
When making their investment decisions, the portfolio managers generally focus on investing in the securities of companies that the portfolio managers believe have accelerating earnings growth rates, reasonable valuations (typically with a price‑to‑earnings ratio of no more than the earnings growth rate), strong management that participates in the ownership of the company, reasonable debt levels and/or a high or expanding return on equity. Although the portfolio managers generally do not emphasize investment in any particular investment sector or industry, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the health care and information technology sectors at any given time. The fund may also purchase, or obtain exposure to, securities in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The fund will sell securities when they no longer meet the portfolio managers’ investment criteria. The fund also may hold securities of mid‑capitalization companies.
The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.
Read More

HSCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -21.9% 50.1% 80.57%
1 Yr -72.8% -72.8% 36.6% 100.00%
3 Yr -54.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -42.6%* -42.6% 12.7% 100.00%
10 Yr -23.1%* -23.1% 11.9% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.1% -82.1% 547.9% 100.00%
2021 -30.8% -69.3% 196.9% 99.31%
2020 0.9% -28.2% 32.1% 98.92%
2019 3.0% -3.2% 9.3% 86.11%
2018 -8.8% -14.5% 20.4% 98.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -24.8% 50.1% 79.22%
1 Yr -72.8% -72.8% 36.6% 100.00%
3 Yr -54.1%* -54.1% 47.5% 100.00%
5 Yr -42.6%* -42.6% 14.6% 100.00%
10 Yr -20.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HSCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -82.1% -82.1% 547.9% 100.00%
2021 -30.8% -69.3% 196.9% 99.31%
2020 0.9% -28.2% 32.1% 98.92%
2019 3.0% -3.2% 9.3% 86.11%
2018 -8.8% -14.5% 20.4% 98.47%

NAV & Total Return History

HSCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HSCCX Category Low Category High HSCCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.27 B 183 K 28 B 32.66%
Number of Holdings 90 6 1336 53.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 447 M 59 K 2.7 B 29.97%
Weighting of Top 10 29.32% 5.9% 100.0% 25.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chart Industries Inc 3.79%
  2. Realpage Inc 3.48%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.31%
  4. Everi Holdings Inc 3.21%
  5. Viper Energy Partners LP Common Units 3.13%
  6. Quaker Houghton 2.98%
  7. EastGroup Properties Inc 2.85%
  8. Landstar System Inc 2.72%
  9. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc 2.66%
  10. Woodward Inc 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 77.52% 101.30% 10.27%
Cash 		0.13% -1.30% 22.49% 88.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 24.58%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 38.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 23.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 22.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCCX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.02% 0.00% 47.90% 44.95%
Technology 		22.94% 2.91% 75.51% 63.47%
Industrials 		19.49% 0.00% 36.64% 25.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.56% 0.00% 40.68% 68.52%
Financial Services 		7.21% 0.00% 42.95% 43.27%
Basic Materials 		5.09% 0.00% 10.30% 11.62%
Consumer Defense 		3.50% 0.00% 13.56% 56.40%
Energy 		3.14% 0.00% 55.49% 37.71%
Real Estate 		2.85% 0.00% 15.31% 37.88%
Utilities 		0.71% 0.00% 5.57% 18.18%
Communication Services 		0.50% 0.00% 15.31% 80.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HSCCX % Rank
US 		97.21% 67.06% 99.56% 16.67%
Non US 		2.66% 0.00% 26.08% 61.62%

HSCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% 0.05% 27.56% 16.89%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.05% 4.05% 8.26%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.80%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 52.61%

Sales Fees

HSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 27.87%

Trading Fees

HSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HSCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 17.32%

HSCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HSCCX Category Low Category High HSCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 27.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HSCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HSCCX Category Low Category High HSCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.41% -4.08% 1.10% 89.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HSCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HSCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bert Boksen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 1993

29.08

29.1%

Bert Boksen has been a Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Eagle since 1995. Bert served at Raymond James & Associates as Chief Investment Officer and as Chairman of the Raymond James Focus List Committee. Prior to his tenure at Raymond James & Associates, Bert was an analyst for Standard & Poor’s. He earned his B.A. from City College of New York in 1970 and his M.B.A. from St. John's University in 1977. He is a CFA charterholder.

Eric Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Mr. Mintz is an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Small Cap Growth equity accounts. Mr. Mintz joined Eagle in 2005 as a Senior Research Analyst and brings 15 years of investment experience as an analyst and research associate. He holds a BA in economics from Washington and Lee University and earned his MBA from the University of Southern California. Mr. Mintz received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2000.

Christopher Sassouni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Sassouni is assistant portfolio manager and vice President. Sassouni served as a senior research analyst with Eagle since September 2003 and as President and CEO of Healthcare Investment Advisers, Inc. from 1999 to 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×