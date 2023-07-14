The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing its assets primarily in common stocks, bonds, and cash equivalents (such as U.S. Treasury bills, U.S. Treasury bonds having remaining maturities at the time of purchase of one year or less, and shares of money market mutual funds); and aligning its allocations to these asset classes based on prevailing valuations and estimated expected returns in these markets, as determined by Hussman Strategic Advisors, the Fund’s investment adviser. The investment strategy adds emphasis on risk-management to adjust the Fund’s exposure in market conditions that suggest risk-aversion or speculation among market participants. The Fund may use options and futures on stock indices and Treasury bonds to adjust its relative investment exposures to the stock and bond markets, or to reduce the exposure of the Fund’s portfolio to the impact of general market fluctuations when market conditions are unfavorable in the view of the investment adviser.

The Fund varies its investment exposures to stocks, bonds and cash equivalents based on the investment adviser’s analysis of prevailing investment conditions. The Fund’s asset allocation approach combines two components: 1) a value-focused asset allocation component that jointly considers prevailing stock market valuations and interest rates; and 2) a risk-management component that is intended to adjust the sensitivity of the portfolio to general market fluctuations when prevailing market conditions suggest risk-aversion or speculation among market participants.

The Fund’s assets are allocated with the goal of providing for the ongoing long-term inflation-adjusted spending needs of investors, rather than focusing its investment goal on a specific future year or “target date.” The investment adviser regularly determines the value-focused asset allocation based on its estimates of average annual expected returns for stocks, bonds, and cash equivalents over varying time frames, in light of prevailing stock market valuations and interest rate levels. The value-focused allocation reflects the extent to which each respective asset class is expected by the investment adviser to provide the highest expected returns, adjusted for risk, over these varying time frames.

The risk-management component of the asset allocation approach is further intended to reduce the sensitivity of the Fund’s portfolio to the impact of general market fluctuations when, in the judgment of the investment adviser, prevailing conditions suggest that market participants are inclined toward risk-aversion, and to increase the sensitivity of the portfolio to general market fluctuations when, in the judgment of the investment adviser, prevailing conditions suggest that market participants are inclined toward speculation.

In evaluating the inclination of investors toward risk-aversion or speculation, the investment adviser examines the joint behavior of thousands of individual stocks, sectors, industries and security types, including debt securities of varying creditworthiness. Divergence or broad weakness in these measures is generally viewed by the investment adviser as an indication of risk-aversion among investors. In contrast, uniformly broad or indiscriminate advances in these measures are generally viewed by the investment adviser as an indication of speculation among investors. In its evaluation of prevailing market conditions, the investment adviser also considers economic factors, investor sentiment, interest rates, credit-sensitive indicators, and other factors in an attempt to classify prevailing market conditions with historical instances having similar characteristics.

The Fund does not use derivatives for speculative purposes, but rather uses derivatives either to obtain investment exposures consistent with its investment objective and policies, or to hedge its investment exposures. The Fund may obtain exposure to the stock market by purchasing individual common stocks, stock index futures, or call

options on stock indices. It may seek to reduce (or “hedge”) its exposure to stocks by establishing investment positions that offset its investments in stocks to reduce the impact of general stock market fluctuations on the Fund’s portfolio. Specific strategies for reducing or “hedging” the Fund’s exposure to stocks may include: purchasing put options on stock indices; writing covered call options on stocks which the Fund owns or writing call options on stock indices; or establishing short futures positions or option combinations (such as simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) on one or more stock indices considered by the investment adviser to be correlated with the Fund’s stock portfolio.

The Fund may obtain investment exposure to bonds by purchasing individual bonds or Treasury bond futures. It may seek to reduce (or “hedge”) its exposure to bonds by effecting short sales of Treasury bond futures.

The allocation of the Fund’s assets for investment in the stock and bond markets will vary. However, the Fund will seek to maintain investment exposure to each of the stock market and the bond market of at least 5% of its net assets at all times. During conditions that have historically been strongly favorable for stocks or bonds, the Fund’s investment exposure to either the stock market or the bond market may represent as much as 95% of the Fund’s net assets. The term “investment exposure” means the amount of the Fund’s unhedged investment in common stocks or bonds, respectively, plus the notional value of derivatives used by the Fund to obtain long exposure to the stock market or the bond market. The term “notional value” means the total dollar value of stocks or bonds represented by a derivative security. Subject to these limitations, the Fund may hedge its investment exposure to the stock and bond markets when deemed appropriate by the investment adviser.

The Fund does not borrow for investment purposes (a practice known as “leverage”), nor does it expect to maintain “long” investment exposure to the stock and bond markets that, in aggregate, exceeds the value of the Fund’s net assets. This means that the total value of the Fund’s investments in common stocks and bonds, including the notional value of the Fund’s “long” investment exposure to the stock and bond markets obtained using stock index futures, call options and Treasury bond futures, is not expected to exceed 100% of the Fund’s net assets.

Hedging transactions are intended to reduce the sensitivity of the Fund’s portfolio of stocks or bonds to general market fluctuations, relative to that of a portfolio that is not hedged. The choice of stock indices and instruments used for hedging is based on a consideration of the securities held in the Fund’s portfolio from time to time, and consideration of the availability and liquidity of futures and options on such indices.

The Fund hedges using indices that are correlated, although perhaps imperfectly, with the securities owned by the Fund, such as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, and futures based on long-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

The portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to stocks will be invested primarily in individual common stocks favored by the investment adviser. Stocks purchased by the Fund are chosen from the universe of all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, or the NASDAQ Stock Market. There are no restrictions as to the market capitalizations of companies in which the Fund invests. However, the Fund invests primarily in stocks of companies with market capitalizations in excess of $500 million, although it may invest a portion of its assets in the stocks of companies having smaller market capitalizations, which involves certain risks.

In general, the stock selection approach of the investment adviser focuses on securities demonstrating favorable valuations, and/or market action. The primary consideration used by the investment adviser in assessing a stock’s valuation is the relationship between its current market price and the present value of estimated expected future cash flows per share. Other valuation measures, such as the current dividend yield, and ratios of stock price to earnings and stock price to revenue, are also considered in relation to expected future growth of cash flows in an attempt to measure underlying value and the potential for long-term returns. Additional considerations include measures of financial stability such as variations in profit margins and balance sheet indicators. The analysis of market action includes measurements of price behavior and trading volume. The investment adviser believes that strength in these measures is often a reflection of improving business prospects and the potential for earnings surprises above consensus estimates, which can result in increases in stock prices.

The portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to bonds will be invested primarily in U.S. Treasury securities having remaining maturities at the time of purchase in excess of one year, but not greater than 30 years. The Fund may also purchase corporate debt of U.S. issuers that at the time of purchase is rated A- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings or A3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or that has an equivalent rating from another independent rating organization. There is no requirement that the Fund sell corporate debt securities if subsequent to their purchase the rating of the securities is downgraded below these rating standards. However, the Fund will seek to sell those securities in an orderly manner as may be necessary to limit its holdings of such securities to not more than 10% of the Fund’s net assets.

Assets of the Fund not invested to obtain exposure to stocks or bonds, or used to establish hedging positions, will be invested in cash equivalents. The portion of the Fund’s assets allocated to cash equivalents will typically be invested in U.S. Treasury bills, U.S. Treasury bonds having remaining maturities at the time of purchase of one year or less, and shares of money market mutual funds. The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in other high quality short-term instruments, including commercial paper and repurchase agreements.

The Fund is not an index fund, and its investment exposures to the stock and bond markets will vary over time. Because the Fund may invest in securities that are not included in any index and may hedge or reduce its exposure to market fluctuations when market conditions are unfavorable in the view of the investment adviser, the Fund’s investment returns may differ from the performance of other asset allocation strategies, particularly over the short term.