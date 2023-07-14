The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade fixed income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities that meet the sustainability criteria of the Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”) as described below. The Fund’s total return includes income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any. Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include obligations of governments, government agencies or instrumentalities, supra-national issuers, or corporate issuers. They may pay fixed, variable, or floating interest rates and may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities (which may include “to be announced” (“TBA”) transactions, which are standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement), inflation-indexed bonds, bank loans, loan participations, loan assignments, municipal securities, and other securities bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Sub-Adviser may use derivatives, typically exchange-traded futures, for hedging or investment purposes. At times, the Fund’s investments in municipal securities may be substantial depending on the Sub-Adviser’s outlook on the market. While the Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration, under normal market conditions, the Sub-Adviser seeks to maintain an average effective portfolio duration that is within 20% of the average effective duration of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, on an adjusted basis. As of December 31, 2021, the average effective duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index was 6.78 years. The Fund’s average effective duration may vary over time depending on market and economic conditions. Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to a given change in interest rates; effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on pre-payment rates. Duration takes into account the time until all payments of interest and principal on a security are expected to be made, including how these payments are affected by prepayments and by changes in interest rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. The Sub-Adviser’s decision to purchase or sell a security or make investments in a particular sector is based on relative value considerations. In analyzing the relative attractiveness of a particular security or sector, the Sub-Adviser assesses an issue’s historical relationships to other bonds, technical factors including supply and demand and fundamental risk and reward relationships. When making decisions to purchase or sell a security, the Sub-Adviser also considers a number of factors including sector exposures, interest rate duration, yield and the relationship between yields and maturity dates. The importance of these and other factors that the Sub-Adviser considers when purchasing and selling securities for the Fund changes with changes in the markets. Sector allocation and individual security decisions are made independent of sector and security weightings in the benchmark. The Fund may have substantially different sector and security weightings than the benchmark and may hold securities not included in the benchmark. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in seeking to achieve its investment objective. For purposes of determining which investments meet the Sub-Adviser’s sustainability criteria, the Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around sustainability and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues. A security will meet the sustainability criteria of the Sub-Adviser, if one or more of the following three conditions is met at the time of purchase: 1) the security’s sustainability score obtained from the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainability tool is rated above the overall sustainability score of the Fund’s benchmark; 2) the security’s sustainability score obtained from the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainability tool is at or above that of its respective sector score of the Fund’s benchmark; and/or 3) the security receives an improving internal sustainability assessment from the Sub-Adviser’s qualitative analysis. In implementing the investment strategy, the Sub-Adviser seeks to maintain a higher overall sustainability score for the Fund than that of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, as measured through the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainable scoring methodology. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as a key component in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. This assessment is supported by both quantitative analysis from the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary sustainability tools and qualitative analysis from the Sub-Adviser’s analysts, which award a sustainability score to each company. The Fund does not generally invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, including but not limited to, thermal coal extraction, thermal coal energy generation, or tobacco production, as determined from time to time by the Sub-Adviser, unless the Sub-Adviser views the issuer as one which contributes to or is aligning itself with long-term sustainability initiatives. In addition, the Fund does not directly invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, such as controversial weapons. In determining whether a company is significantly involved in the industries, product lines or services listed above, the Sub-Adviser typically uses revenue thresholds attributable to certain industries, product lines or services (e.g., companies that derive 10% or more of their revenues from thermal coal extraction) and categorical exclusions for other industries, product lines or services (e.g., controversial weapons). These exclusionary criteria may be updated periodically by the Sub-Adviser without notice to shareholders to, among other things, add or remove certain industries, product lines or services from the screening process, revise the revenue thresholds and categorical exclusions applicable to such activities, or change particular industries, product lines or services from a categorical exclusion to a revenue threshold, or vice versa.