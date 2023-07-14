The Value Plus Fund invests primarily in a concentrated number (generally 40 to 70) of small-capitalization common stocks selected on a value basis. A majority of its assets are generally invested in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund primarily invests in companies with market capitalizations consistent with the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index was $256.8 million to $7.4 billion.

The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.