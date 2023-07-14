Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|HRSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|22.30%
|1 Yr
|18.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|10.81%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|13.09%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|6.89%
|10 Yr
|8.2%*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|5.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|37.05%
|2021
|1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|24.44%
|2020
|14.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|14.23%
|2019
|5.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|39.44%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|21.41%
|Period
|HRSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|21.62%
|1 Yr
|18.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|10.30%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|13.09%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|6.34%
|10 Yr
|10.0%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|4.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|37.05%
|2021
|1.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|24.44%
|2020
|14.6%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|14.23%
|2019
|5.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|39.44%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|33.27%
|HRSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.04 B
|183 K
|28 B
|36.36%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|6
|1336
|51.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|382 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|34.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.35%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|19.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.45%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|50.17%
|Cash
|2.54%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|43.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|25.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|39.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|24.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|23.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRSMX % Rank
|Industrials
|22.41%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|10.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.30%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|3.70%
|Healthcare
|19.29%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|72.56%
|Technology
|18.51%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|84.51%
|Financial Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|26.09%
|Consumer Defense
|2.86%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|69.19%
|Real Estate
|2.57%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|41.92%
|Basic Materials
|1.87%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|62.96%
|Energy
|1.12%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|65.49%
|Communication Services
|0.71%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|73.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|48.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRSMX % Rank
|US
|90.78%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|71.04%
|Non US
|6.67%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|21.55%
|HRSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|60.07%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|78.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|28.88%
|HRSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HRSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|73.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|119.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|87.25%
|HRSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|28.45%
|HRSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|HRSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.48%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|28.84%
|HRSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2003
19.42
19.4%
Brian founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 10 years. Prior to Roxbury, Brian was part of the small/mid-cap team at Columbia Management. He began his career as an investment banking financial analyst at Salomon Brothers in New York. Brian has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. in finance from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2009
13.09
13.1%
David founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 5 years. Prior to Roxbury, David worked for GMT Capital Corporation as the healthcare sector head of a $4 billion long/short equity hedge fund. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and began his career as a research associate at Furman Selz and Montgomery Securities. David has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
