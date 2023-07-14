The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of U.S. corporations that are judged by Hood River Capital Management LLC (“Hood River” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, to have strong growth characteristics or to be undervalued in the marketplace relative to underlying profitability and have a market capitalization which, at the time of purchase, is consistent with the capitalization ranges of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and the Russell 2000® Growth Index (“small-cap companies”). Although the Fund does not invest in derivatives as part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may include in its 80% calculation derivative investments that are tied economically to small-cap companies.

The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may also invest in equity securities of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) and companies derived from SPACs. SPACs (also known as “blank check companies”) are companies with no commercial operations that are established solely to raise capital

from investors for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses ( i.e. , a SPAC-derived company). The Fund may invest in securities that are purchased in private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) transactions.

The Fund may from time to time invest in foreign securities including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and in convertible securities, including preferred stock, warrants and debentures.

The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder.

In selecting securities, the research process utilized by Hood River begins by screening a universe of stocks with market capitalizations of generally less than $5 billion which exhibit strong growth characteristics and attractive valuation relative to underlying profitability. Hood River then performs fundamental and valuation analysis and additional research to select stocks for the Fund.

The Fund maintains a portfolio of approximately 60-120 stocks, which is constructed with the overall goal of mitigating risk. However, the actual amount of the portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions.

Hood River periodically engages in active trading of Fund securities.

Hood River generally sells stocks when it believes they have become overvalued, when the fundamentals weaken or if poor relative price performance persists.