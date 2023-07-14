Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$1.04 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 119.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HRSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hood River Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    12139015
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Smoluch

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of U.S. corporations that are judged by Hood River Capital Management LLC (“Hood River” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, to have strong growth characteristics or to be undervalued in the marketplace relative to underlying profitability and have a market capitalization which, at the time of purchase, is consistent with the capitalization ranges of the S&P SmallCap 600® Index and the Russell 2000® Growth Index (“small-cap companies”). Although the Fund does not invest in derivatives as part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may include in its 80% calculation derivative investments that are tied economically to small-cap companies.
The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may also invest in equity securities of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) and companies derived from SPACs. SPACs (also known as “blank check companies”) are companies with no commercial operations that are established solely to raise capital
from investors for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses (i.e., a SPAC-derived company). The Fund may invest in securities that are purchased in private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) transactions.
The Fund may from time to time invest in foreign securities including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and in convertible securities, including preferred stock, warrants and debentures.
The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder.
In selecting securities, the research process utilized by Hood River begins by screening a universe of stocks with market capitalizations of generally less than $5 billion which exhibit strong growth characteristics and attractive valuation relative to underlying profitability. Hood River then performs fundamental and valuation analysis and additional research to select stocks for the Fund.
The Fund maintains a portfolio of approximately 60-120 stocks, which is constructed with the overall goal of mitigating risk. However, the actual amount of the portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions.
Hood River periodically engages in active trading of Fund securities.
Hood River generally sells stocks when it believes they have become overvalued, when the fundamentals weaken or if poor relative price performance persists.
As of September 30, 2022, the average weighted market capitalization represented by companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index was approximately $2.99 billion, and the average weighted market capitalization represented by companies in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index was $1.44 billion. Due to market price adjustments or other events after the time of purchase, it is possible that a company’s market capitalization may drift above or below this range. Nevertheless, a company whose capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase continues to be considered to have a small market capitalization for purposes of the 80% policy. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in stocks of companies in other capitalization ranges.
Read More

HRSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -21.9% 50.1% 20.95%
1 Yr 18.4% -72.8% 36.6% 9.97%
3 Yr 5.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 12.04%
5 Yr 4.8%* -42.6% 12.7% 6.70%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 2.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -82.1% 547.9% 36.71%
2021 1.5% -69.3% 196.9% 24.26%
2020 14.7% -28.2% 32.1% 14.05%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 38.52%
2018 -2.2% -14.5% 20.4% 21.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -24.8% 50.1% 20.27%
1 Yr 18.4% -72.8% 36.6% 9.80%
3 Yr 5.2%* -54.1% 47.5% 12.22%
5 Yr 5.7%* -42.6% 14.6% 6.16%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 2.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -82.1% 547.9% 36.71%
2021 1.5% -69.3% 196.9% 24.26%
2020 14.7% -28.2% 32.1% 14.05%
2019 5.6% -3.2% 9.3% 38.52%
2018 -1.4% -14.5% 20.4% 32.70%

NAV & Total Return History

HRSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRSIX Category Low Category High HRSIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.04 B 183 K 28 B 36.53%
Number of Holdings 91 6 1336 52.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 382 M 59 K 2.7 B 34.85%
Weighting of Top 10 31.35% 5.9% 100.0% 19.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Plug Power Inc 4.67%
  2. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc 4.16%
  3. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 3.79%
  4. Plug Power Inc 3.57%
  5. Plug Power Inc 3.57%
  6. Plug Power Inc 3.57%
  7. Plug Power Inc 3.57%
  8. Plug Power Inc 3.57%
  9. Plug Power Inc 3.57%
  10. Plug Power Inc 3.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRSIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.45% 77.52% 101.30% 50.34%
Cash 		2.54% -1.30% 22.49% 44.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 26.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 40.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 24.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 23.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRSIX % Rank
Industrials 		22.41% 0.00% 36.64% 10.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.30% 0.00% 40.68% 3.87%
Healthcare 		19.29% 0.00% 47.90% 72.73%
Technology 		18.51% 2.91% 75.51% 84.68%
Financial Services 		9.36% 0.00% 42.95% 26.26%
Consumer Defense 		2.86% 0.00% 13.56% 69.36%
Real Estate 		2.57% 0.00% 15.31% 42.09%
Basic Materials 		1.87% 0.00% 10.30% 63.13%
Energy 		1.12% 0.00% 55.49% 65.66%
Communication Services 		0.71% 0.00% 15.31% 73.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 49.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRSIX % Rank
US 		90.78% 67.06% 99.56% 71.21%
Non US 		6.67% 0.00% 26.08% 21.72%

HRSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.05% 27.56% 67.92%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 78.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

HRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 119.00% 3.00% 439.00% 87.45%

HRSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRSIX Category Low Category High HRSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 28.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRSIX Category Low Category High HRSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -4.08% 1.10% 20.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Smoluch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2003

19.42

19.4%

Brian founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 10 years. Prior to Roxbury, Brian was part of the small/mid-cap team at Columbia Management. He began his career as an investment banking financial analyst at Salomon Brothers in New York. Brian has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. in finance from Harvard University.

David Swank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2009

13.09

13.1%

David founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 5 years. Prior to Roxbury, David worked for GMT Capital Corporation as the healthcare sector head of a $4 billion long/short equity hedge fund. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and began his career as a research associate at Furman Selz and Montgomery Securities. David has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

