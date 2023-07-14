Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in long and short call and put options on futures contracts on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (“SPX”), and in cash and cash equivalents (including short-term Treasury securities and unaffiliated money market funds).

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective in three ways: (1) Premium Collection – the Fund collects premiums on options it sells; (2) Volatility Trading – the Fund may enter into positions designed to hedge or profit from either an increase or a decrease in the SPX volatility; and (3) Trend Following – the Fund may increase or decrease the balance of puts and calls based on trending market direction; however, in general, the strategy does not depend on a forecast of equity market direction and is designed to produce returns that are not correlated with equity market returns.

The Fund’s risk management procedures aim to provide consistency of returns and to mitigate the extent of losses. However, the procedures may not be successful in doing so. Positions are entered on a continuous basis across different option exercise prices and expiration dates. The foundation of the Fund’s trading methodology is determined by both technical and fundamental analysis of SPX futures. Technical analysis focuses on the statistical analysis of price movements of the SPX and provides the framework for trade decisions. However, Warrington Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) also uses fundamental analysis of macroeconomic events such Federal Reserve policy statements, disputes between countries, political upheaval, and other geopolitical events to supplement the technical analysis for final trade execution. The Fund employs risk management procedures intended to adjust portfolio exposure as necessitated by changing market conditions, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance. In the event options on SPX futures are unavailable for investment, in order to gain similar market exposure, the Fund may instead invest a significant portion of its assets in CBOE Volatility Index (“VIX”) futures and options, and SPX options. The VIX is a measure of the implied volatility of S&P 500 Index options.

Exchange-traded options on broad-based equity indices that trade on a national securities exchange registered with the SEC, or a domestic board of trade designated as a contract market by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, generally qualify for treatment as “section 1256 contracts,” as defined in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Under the Code, capital gains and losses on “section 1256 contracts” are generally recognized annually based on a marking-to-market of open positions at tax year-end, with gains or losses treated as 60% long-term and 40% short-term, regardless of holding period. The Fund intends to utilize primarily options that are “section 1256 contracts.”

The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective.