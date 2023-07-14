Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
10.4%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$18 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.62%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 395.29%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is total return comprised of income and capital appreciation. To meet its investment objective, the Fund will invest primarily in domestic equity securities that in the opinion of the manager have above average intellectual property portfolios and other characteristics, like strong earnings and dividend growth that are members of the S&P 1500 Composite, relative to their sector competitors. The S&P 1500 Composite combines the S&P 500, an index of large-capitalization issuers, the S&P Midcap 400, and the S&P Small Cap 600 to cover approximately 90% of the U.S. market capitalization. As of November 30, 2021, the capitalization of companies in the S&P 1500 Composite ranged from $225 million to $2.71 trillion with a mean of $6.3 billion and median of $5.0 billion. The Fund will seek to produce income through dividends paid on securities and options (e.g., premium income on the sale of an option), and total return through an options strategy.
The Fund will typically invest in issuers that have established markets and operations and generate excess cash flow. The Fund looks for stocks with attributes which suggest they will thrive in good markets and survive potential economic setbacks. The Fund employs detailed quantitative assessments to construct its equity portfolio. Portfolio parameters include, but are not limited to, a quantitative valuation of the strength of the company’s intellectual property portfolio, steady growing earnings, dividend yield with a tendency to raise such yield and availability at reasonable price-earnings ratios. The Fund seeks to invest in stocks that are undervalued by the market, but with strong business models, which may provide for lower levels of market volatility or non-correlated volatility, The Fund also prefers to invest in stocks that have options traded on them. The Fund will rebalance and adjust its equity portfolio as the Adviser deems necessary and appropriate.
The Fund may also invest in companies that are experiencing a “special situation” that makes them undervalued relative to their long-term potential. Developments creating special situations may include new intellectual property developments, intellectual property licensing deals, mergers, spin-offs, litigation resolutions, new products or management changes. The Fund may also invest in convertible securities.
The Fund also seeks to generate income for shareholders by selling options against the risk taken by owning common stocks. For example, the Fund intends to sell covered call options on a portion of its stock holdings. This income is designed to, over time, add to portfolio stability and improve returns. The Fund also uses option strategies to limit market exposure and volatility. The extent of option selling will depend upon market conditions and the Adviser’s judgment as to the advantages of selling call options on the Fund’s equity investments.
Additionally, the Fund will enter into call spreads. A spread is an options position established by purchasing one option and selling another option of the same class, but of a different series. So, the exercise price of the call options sold will be above the current level of the index when sold, and the exercise price of the call options bought will be above the exercise price of the call options sold.
The Fund is non-diversified which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in a small group of issuers or any one issuer than a diversified fund can. The Fund may be appropriate for investors with long-term time horizons who are not sensitive to short-term losses and want to participate in the long-term growth of the financial markets. The Fund seeks to avoid or minimize the effects of inflation on the portfolio.
|Period
|HROAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|16.76%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|12.85%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|62.80%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|76.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HROAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|43.93%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|88.62%
|2020
|1.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|44.72%
|2019
|2.1%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|48.03%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|67.35%
|Period
|HROAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|15.64%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|12.29%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|62.35%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|79.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HROAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|43.93%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|88.02%
|2020
|1.4%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|44.72%
|2019
|2.1%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|48.03%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|71.43%
|HROAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HROAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|87.71%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|3
|2670
|59.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-3.68 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|91.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.5%
|100.0%
|46.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HROAX % Rank
|Stocks
|104.51%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|1.74%
|Cash
|13.05%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|78.36%
|Bonds
|10.57%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|5.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|7.08%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|0.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|52.35%
|Other
|-35.22%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|99.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HROAX % Rank
|Communication Services
|16.31%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|3.33%
|Healthcare
|15.14%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.97%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|20.67%
|Technology
|13.57%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|78.67%
|Financial Services
|11.89%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|63.33%
|Basic Materials
|10.30%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|6.67%
|Industrials
|9.18%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|56.67%
|Energy
|7.74%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|24.00%
|Consumer Defense
|1.78%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|90.67%
|Real Estate
|0.13%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|71.33%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|89.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HROAX % Rank
|US
|81.04%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|12.87%
|Non US
|23.47%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|11.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HROAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|42.51%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|91.23%
|Government
|34.42%
|0.00%
|88.51%
|2.96%
|Corporate
|23.07%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|3.55%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.12%
|57.89%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|53.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|52.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HROAX % Rank
|US
|10.57%
|-48.31%
|63.44%
|5.85%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|22.00%
|52.63%
|HROAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.62%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|30.46%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|58.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|HROAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|55.56%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HROAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HROAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|395.29%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|95.71%
|HROAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HROAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|64.80%
|HROAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HROAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HROAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.50%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|75.14%
|HROAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2018
3.76
3.8%
Allen R. Gillespie, CFA, Managing Partner, Investments of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, has over 20 years of investment management experience. Mr. Gillespie holds a B.A. in Economics from Washington & Lee University, cum laude, and earned his chartered financial analyst charter in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2018
3.76
3.8%
David E. Lewis, CFA, Chief Financial Officer of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, has over 25 years of investment management experience. Mr. Lewis holds a B.S. in Accounting from the State University of New York at Oswego and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from the University of New Orleans; he also holds a chartered financial analyst charter.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
