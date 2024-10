The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small and medium capitalization companies. Although the Fund does not invest in derivatives as part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may occasionally invest in derivative investments that are tied economically to small and mid-cap companies when it is deemed to be in the best interest of shareholders, such as to reposition the portfolio in response to a significant macro event. The Fund may also hold stocks of companies in other capitalization ranges at times, such as when a stock in the Fund’s portfolio experiences significant market appreciation.

The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

The Fund may from time to time invest in foreign securities including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and in convertible securities, including preferred stock, warrants and debentures.

The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the research process utilized by Hood River begins by screening a universe of small and mid-cap stocks with market capitalizations generally within the market capitalization range for the Russell 2500 Growth Index at the time of purchase and which exhibit strong growth characteristics and attractive valuation relative to underlying profitability. In order to identify companies with such attributes, Hood River conducts fundamental analysis to identify companies with the following characteristics: growing revenues; stable or expanding margins; low debt levels; solid cash flows; and high or potentially high returns on capital. Hood River also engages in discussions with management, customers, suppliers, competitors, and industry experts to forecast financial metrics for a potential investment target. A valuation analysis is performed to determine whether the stock is attractively priced relative to its industry, historical range, and the overall market. Hood River performs additional research of the most promising stocks to uncover those companies with solid management that have executed well over time, strengthening competitive positions, and positive business and market trends. The Fund’s portfolio will consist of companies for which Hood River has conviction in its own proprietary estimates and believes that they are significantly higher than consensus estimates.

The Fund maintains a portfolio of approximately 80-120 stocks, which is constructed with the overall goal of mitigating risk. However, the actual amount of the portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions. Portfolio risk is addressed through a position limit of 7% of the Fund’s assets based on cost, and a sector sizing limit of typically within 1500 basis points relative to the Russell 2500 Growth Index for the largest sectors, which include consumer, healthcare, industrials, and technology. The Fund is expected to have significant exposure to the health care, industrials, and information technology sectors.

Hood River periodically engages in active trading of Fund securities.