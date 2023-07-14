The Fund invests primarily in equity securities, principally common

stocks, of mid cap companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of mid cap companies.

The Fund defines mid cap companies as those with market

capitalizations that fall within the range of the Russell Midcap

®

Index, provided that if the upper end of the capitalization range of that Index falls below $15 billion, the Fund will continue to define those companies with market capitalizations between the upper end of the range of the Index and $15 billion as mid cap companies. As of December 31, 2021, the range of the Index was $435 million to $73.6 billion, but it is expected to change frequently.

The Subadviser looks to identify companies that it believes are

out of favor and thus undervalued in the marketplace at the time of purchase and have the potential for appreciation. The Subadviser’s active investment strategy uses a quantitative investment model to evaluate and recommend investment decisions for the Fund in a bottom-up, contrarian value approach. The primary components of the quantitative model are:

■

Indicators of fundamental undervaluation, such as low price-to-cash flow or low price-to-earnings ratios

■

Indicators of past negative market sentiment, such as poor past stock price performance

■

Indicators of recent momentum, such as high recent stock price performance

■

Control of incremental risk relative to the benchmark index

All such indicators are measured relative to the overall universe

of mid cap companies.

The Subadviser utilizes its proprietary quantitative model to make

its assessments and, except in very limited circumstances, follows the output of those models when making buy and sell decisions for the Fund’s portfolio.