Trending ETFs

HRLSX (Mutual Fund)

Hartford Real Asset Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.83 -0.09 -1.01%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (HRLYX) Primary Retirement (HRLRX) A (HRLAX) Retirement (HRLTX) C (HRLCX) Retirement (HRLSX) Inst (HRLIX) Other (HRLFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$185 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 202.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HRLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Real Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Garvey

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investments related to real assets and real asset companies. “Real assets” are investments that, in the judgment of Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, are affected directly or indirectly by the level of and changes in the rate of inflation and, therefore, expected to provide real returns. Real return is the rate of return after adjusting for inflation. “Real assets” and “Real asset” companies include, but are not limited to: (1) investments related to telecommunications, transportation, industrial, natural resources (including energy, utilities related to natural resources, materials, metals and mining, agriculture/chemicals, and paper and forest products), infrastructure, equipment, and real estate; (2) inflation protected securities; and (3) commodities.The Fund seeks its investment objective by investing in a globally diverse mix of investments. The Fund targets an investment allocation of approximately 50% of its net assets in equity securities, 40% of its net assets in fixed income investments, and 10% of its net assets in commodity-related investments.The allocations to fixed income securities and equity securities will generally vary by no more than +/-20% with respect to such investments and the allocation to commodity-related investments will generally range between 0% and 25%. Wellington Management has the flexibility to change such allocations significantly as market conditions change. Asset allocation decisions within these bands are at the discretion of Wellington Management and are based on Wellington Management’s judgment of the projected outlook for inflation, investment environment for financial assets, relative fundamental values, the attractiveness of each asset category, and expected future returns of each asset category. The Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its assets, in the aggregate, in the natural resources industry.The equity portion of the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. The fixed income portion of the Fund will invest primarily in inflation protected securities, which pay a real return plus the realized rate of inflation as measured by a benchmark price index. The fixed income portion of the Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may also seek commodity exposure through exchange traded funds and by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Fund’s wholly owned Cayman Islands subsidiary, The Hartford Cayman Global Real Asset Fund, Ltd. (“Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limit in commodity-related investments, including commodity-linked notes, exchange traded funds, and commodity-related derivative investments (including futures contracts, options and swap agreements). The Subsidiary may also hold cash and invest in other investments, including fixed income securities, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral. The Fund’s investment in shares of the Subsidiary is not counted for purposes of determining the Fund’s equity allocation.The Fund invests in securities of foreign issuers, including non-dollar securities and securities of emerging market issuers. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities or derivative instruments or other investments with exposure to foreign securities of at least three different countries outside the United States. During periods of unfavorable market conditions, the Fund may reduce its exposure to foreign securities, but typically will continue to invest at least 30% of its net assets in foreign securities as described above. Investments are deemed to be “foreign” if: (a) an issuer’s domicile or location of headquarters is in a foreign country;(b) an issuer derives a significant proportion (at least 50%) of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a foreign country or has at least 50% of its assets situated in a foreign country; (c) the principal trading market for a security is located in a foreign country; or (d) it is a foreign currency.The Fund may use derivatives to manage portfolio risk and to replicate securities the Fund could buy. Such derivatives may include (but are not limited to) transactions designed to minimize the impact of currency movements on the Fund or to attain commodities exposure. The fixed income portion may also use derivatives for managing duration exposure and/or obtaining synthetic exposure to inflation protected securities. In connection with the Fund’s investment in certain securities and derivative instruments, the Fund may hold cash or liquid securities that can be readily converted into cash. To implement their investment ideas, the portfolio managers may allocate a portion of the Fund’s assets to active strategies managed by specialized investment teams at Wellington Management that invest the Fund’s assets in accordance with the Fund’s investment strategy.
Read More

HRLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -23.7% 16.4% 9.44%
1 Yr 8.2% -8.9% 48.3% 10.30%
3 Yr 3.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 21.16%
5 Yr -1.4%* -0.7% 13.4% 39.25%
10 Yr -1.2%* 0.9% 11.8% 97.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.2% -40.8% 20.6% 59.20%
2021 0.9% -21.0% 24.5% 85.42%
2020 -1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 79.21%
2019 2.2% -23.1% 11.7% 57.71%
2018 -2.6% -100.0% 20.6% 88.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -23.7% 16.4% 9.44%
1 Yr 8.2% -12.8% 48.3% 9.32%
3 Yr 3.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 18.12%
5 Yr -1.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 36.84%
10 Yr -0.5%* 0.9% 11.8% 97.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.2% -40.8% 20.6% 59.20%
2021 0.9% -21.0% 24.5% 85.42%
2020 -1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 80.84%
2019 2.2% -23.1% 11.7% 54.34%
2018 -2.2% -2.9% 23.1% 80.38%

NAV & Total Return History

HRLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRLSX Category Low Category High HRLSX % Rank
Net Assets 185 M 1.12 M 110 B 72.57%
Number of Holdings 373 2 10961 41.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 30 M -31.7 M 22 B 77.04%
Weighting of Top 10 18.49% 10.8% 100.0% 81.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  10. Us 10yr Note (Cbt)dec20 Xcbt 20201221 8.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRLSX % Rank
Stocks 		54.24% -45.72% 98.42% 75.99%
Bonds 		27.53% -39.76% 93.84% 36.33%
Cash 		18.21% -97.12% 185.58% 10.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.03% 14.00% 65.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 87.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 89.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRLSX % Rank
Energy 		33.86% 0.00% 38.61% 1.70%
Basic Materials 		22.66% 0.00% 60.23% 3.18%
Real Estate 		16.44% 0.00% 90.14% 19.32%
Utilities 		8.29% 0.00% 40.29% 18.90%
Financial Services 		5.48% 0.00% 30.34% 82.59%
Industrials 		5.18% 0.09% 32.39% 90.45%
Communication Services 		4.06% 0.00% 28.59% 75.37%
Consumer Defense 		1.73% 0.00% 31.85% 89.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.65% 0.00% 20.84% 90.45%
Technology 		0.61% 0.00% 39.48% 89.38%
Healthcare 		0.05% 0.00% 30.30% 91.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRLSX % Rank
Non US 		34.39% -46.69% 57.06% 20.25%
US 		19.85% -4.82% 95.75% 88.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRLSX % Rank
Government 		60.17% 0.00% 98.64% 12.94%
Cash & Equivalents 		39.80% 0.10% 100.00% 21.71%
Corporate 		0.02% 0.00% 99.90% 92.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 78.71%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 88.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 72.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRLSX % Rank
US 		20.60% -177.12% 87.76% 22.76%
Non US 		6.93% -39.00% 137.36% 48.02%

HRLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.53% 0.16% 2.71% 38.00%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.70% 85.87%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 39.44%
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.01% 0.70% 82.63%

Sales Fees

HRLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

HRLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 202.00% 0.00% 441.00% 92.58%

HRLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRLSX Category Low Category High HRLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.54% 0.00% 10.92% 70.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRLSX Category Low Category High HRLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.03% -5.20% 6.33% 33.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Garvey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Brian M. Garvey Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Managed the fund since 2020. Joined Wellington Management in 2007。 As a portfolio Senior manager, Brian contributes to the active multi-asset research effort, with a particular focus on currencies and global fixed income markets. Before joining Wellington Management in October 2007, Brian was the North American head of macro research at State Street Global Markets. Prior to State Street, he was a fixed income research analyst at Standish, Ayer & Wood, and a senior currency strategist for I.D.E.A. He started his professional career at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics as an economist. Brian received a BA in economics from Colby College (1991) and an MBA concentrating in finance/economics from Boston University (1998).

Scott Elliott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Scott M. Elliott, Senior Managing Director and Multi-Strategy Portfolio Manager. Scott is a portfolio manager within the Asset Allocation Strategies Group. He manages inflation hedge and unconstrained active asset allocation portfolios for mutual fund sponsors and institutional clients around the world and researches long-term structural investment themes. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Scott worked at Callan Associates where he was the head of Quantitative Consulting (1990 — 1993). Scott received his MS in economics and statistics from the University of Illinois (1989) and his BA in economics and sociology, with honors, from Illinois State University (1985).

Nicholas Petrucelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Nicholas J. Petrucelli, CFA Managing Director and Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager Nick is a multi-asset portfolio manager within Global Multi-Asset Strategies. He contributes to the research and portfolio management of Wellington Management’s real return multi-asset strategies, including inflation hedging and real total return solutions, and co-manages the firm’s target-date portfolios. Nick’s research covers strategic and tactical asset allocation as well as manager selection. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2010, Nick worked as an analyst in the Defined Contribution Practice at NEPC (2008 – 2010). Nick earned his master’s degree in finance, with distinction, from London Business School (2013) and his BA in economics from Bates College (2008). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

