YTD Return
4.1%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$185 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 202.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|9.23%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|10.09%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|21.60%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|40.65%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|98.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|58.76%
|2021
|0.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|86.79%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|79.67%
|2019
|2.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|60.70%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|88.56%
|Period
|HRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|9.23%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|14.19%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|49.13%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|71.40%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|99.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.2%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|58.76%
|2021
|0.9%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|86.79%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|81.31%
|2019
|2.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|55.58%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|80.93%
|HRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|185 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|71.92%
|Number of Holdings
|373
|2
|10961
|41.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|76.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.49%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|80.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Stocks
|54.24%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|75.37%
|Bonds
|27.53%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|35.70%
|Cash
|18.21%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|9.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|63.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|81.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|84.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Energy
|33.86%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|1.06%
|Basic Materials
|22.66%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|2.55%
|Real Estate
|16.44%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|18.68%
|Utilities
|8.29%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|18.26%
|Financial Services
|5.48%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|81.95%
|Industrials
|5.18%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|89.81%
|Communication Services
|4.06%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|74.73%
|Consumer Defense
|1.73%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|88.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.65%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|89.81%
|Technology
|0.61%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|88.75%
|Healthcare
|0.05%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|91.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Non US
|34.39%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|19.62%
|US
|19.85%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|87.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Government
|60.17%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|12.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|39.80%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|21.09%
|Corporate
|0.02%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|91.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|67.22%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|81.63%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|60.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRLAX % Rank
|US
|20.60%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|22.13%
|Non US
|6.93%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|47.39%
|HRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|34.86%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|85.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|HRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|45.98%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|HRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|202.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|91.87%
|HRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.56%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|58.00%
|HRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRLAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.11%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|30.72%
|HRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$1.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2010
12.02
12.0%
Brian M. Garvey Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Managed the fund since 2020. Joined Wellington Management in 2007。 As a portfolio Senior manager, Brian contributes to the active multi-asset research effort, with a particular focus on currencies and global fixed income markets. Before joining Wellington Management in October 2007, Brian was the North American head of macro research at State Street Global Markets. Prior to State Street, he was a fixed income research analyst at Standish, Ayer & Wood, and a senior currency strategist for I.D.E.A. He started his professional career at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics as an economist. Brian received a BA in economics from Colby College (1991) and an MBA concentrating in finance/economics from Boston University (1998).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2010
12.02
12.0%
Scott M. Elliott, Senior Managing Director and Multi-Strategy Portfolio Manager. Scott is a portfolio manager within the Asset Allocation Strategies Group. He manages inflation hedge and unconstrained active asset allocation portfolios for mutual fund sponsors and institutional clients around the world and researches long-term structural investment themes. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 1994, Scott worked at Callan Associates where he was the head of Quantitative Consulting (1990 — 1993). Scott received his MS in economics and statistics from the University of Illinois (1989) and his BA in economics and sociology, with honors, from Illinois State University (1985).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Nicholas J. Petrucelli, CFA Managing Director and Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager Nick is a multi-asset portfolio manager within Global Multi-Asset Strategies. He contributes to the research and portfolio management of Wellington Management’s real return multi-asset strategies, including inflation hedging and real total return solutions, and co-manages the firm’s target-date portfolios. Nick’s research covers strategic and tactical asset allocation as well as manager selection. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2010, Nick worked as an analyst in the Defined Contribution Practice at NEPC (2008 – 2010). Nick earned his master’s degree in finance, with distinction, from London Business School (2013) and his BA in economics from Bates College (2008). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
