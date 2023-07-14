The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of small-capitalization companies that are located in non-U.S. developed or emerging markets countries. In selecting securities for the Fund, Hood River seeks to invest in common stocks that are judged by Hood River to have strong growth characteristics or to be undervalued in the marketplace relative to underlying profitability.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in issuers located in at least ten of the countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) AC (All Country) World Index ex USA Small Cap Index.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets (up to 50% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities of companies located in emerging markets countries. Emerging markets are those countries designated by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in pre-emerging markets, also known as frontier markets. The Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a particular region or market, including Japan and European countries.

The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”). The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), rights, and warrants. The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may also use forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“forward contracts”) for hedging purposes. Forward contracts are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular currency at a pre-determined price in the future.

The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder.

In selecting securities, the research process utilized by Hood River begins by screening a universe of stocks with market capitalizations of generally less than $5 billion which exhibit strong growth characteristics and attractive valuation relative to underlying profitability. In order to identify companies with such attributes, Hood River conducts fundamental analysis through discussions with management, customers, suppliers, competitors, and industry experts to forecast financial metrics for a potential investment target. The Fund’s portfolio will consist of companies for which Hood River has conviction in its own proprietary estimates and believes that they are significantly higher than consensus estimates.

The Fund is expected to maintain a portfolio of approximately 80-85 stocks, which is constructed with the overall goal of mitigating both issuer-specific and portfolio risk. Idiosyncratic risk is reduced by obtaining several independent data points that support Hood River’s financial model. Portfolio risk is addressed through position and sector sizing limits. The Fund is expected to have significant exposure to the health care and information technology sectors. However, the actual amount of the portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions.

Hood River periodically engages in active trading of Fund securities.