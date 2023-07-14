Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.7%
1 yr return
33.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.37 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|HRIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.7%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|0.72%
|1 Yr
|33.0%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|0.72%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HRIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.9%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|15.56%
|2021
|N/A
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|2.3%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|HRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.37 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|97.12%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|30
|1618
|91.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.15 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|94.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.75%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|8.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.71%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|97.12%
|Cash
|11.96%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|3.60%
|Other
|0.26%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|8.63%
|Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|3.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|14.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.74%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|22.30%
|Technology
|26.49%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|15.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.05%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|15.11%
|Financial Services
|9.71%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|38.85%
|Basic Materials
|9.14%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|26.62%
|Energy
|4.82%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|21.58%
|Real Estate
|2.48%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|65.47%
|Communication Services
|2.22%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|89.93%
|Healthcare
|1.74%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|1.61%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|100.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|64.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Non US
|71.19%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|100.00%
|US
|16.52%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|3.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.48%
|48.97%
|100.00%
|70.80%
|Government
|0.52%
|0.00%
|0.52%
|0.73%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.03%
|35.77%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.41%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.03%
|16.79%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIOX % Rank
|US
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|3.60%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.23%
|HRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|22.37%
|23.94%
|Management Fee
|1.30%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|92.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|HRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|8.00%
|316.00%
|N/A
|HRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|30.94%
|HRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRIOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|N/A
|HRIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
David founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 5 years. Prior to Roxbury, David worked for GMT Capital Corporation as the healthcare sector head of a $4 billion long/short equity hedge fund. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and began his career as a research associate at Furman Selz and Montgomery Securities. David has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Lance joined Hood River in 2018 as a research analyst and has 13 years of financial market experience. Prior to joining Hood River, Lance was a senior analyst at USDR Investment Management. He previously performed equity research at TCW and Kayne Anderson Rudnick and was a managing director at GPS Capital Markets, Inc. Lance has a B.S. in business management, with an emphasis in finance, from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Rohan joined Hood River in 2015 as a research analyst and has 11 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Hood River, Rohan was a research analyst at Hawkeye Capital Management. He previously was an analyst at Reliance Capital and began his career as a Component Design Engineer at Intel. Rohan has a Bachelor of Technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur, a Masters from Harvard’s Kennedy School and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Brian founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 10 years. Prior to Roxbury, Brian was part of the small/mid-cap team at Columbia Management. He began his career as an investment banking financial analyst at Salomon Brothers in New York. Brian has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. in finance from Harvard University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
