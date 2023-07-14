Home
Hood River International Opportunity Fund

mutual fund
HRIOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.14 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (HRIOX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hood River International Opportunity Fund

HRIOX | Fund

$9.14

$2.37 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

20.7%

1 yr return

33.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.37 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HRIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hood River International Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hood River Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    226601
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Swank

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of small-capitalization companies that are located in non-U.S. developed or emerging markets countries. In selecting securities for the Fund, Hood River seeks to invest in common stocks that are judged by Hood River to have strong growth characteristics or to be undervalued in the marketplace relative to underlying profitability.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in issuers located in at least ten of the countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) AC (All Country) World Index ex USA Small Cap Index.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets (up to 50% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities of companies located in emerging markets countries. Emerging markets are those countries designated by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest in pre-emerging markets, also known as frontier markets. The Fund may invest a large portion of its assets in a particular region or market, including Japan and European countries.
The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”). The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), rights, and warrants. The Fund may purchase securities of companies engaged in initial public offerings (“IPOs”). The Fund may also use forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“forward contracts”) for hedging purposes. Forward contracts are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular currency at a pre-determined price in the future.
The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and the rules thereunder.
In selecting securities, the research process utilized by Hood River begins by screening a universe of stocks with market capitalizations of generally less than $5 billion which exhibit strong growth characteristics and attractive valuation relative to underlying profitability. In order to identify companies with such attributes, Hood River conducts fundamental analysis through discussions with management, customers, suppliers, competitors, and industry experts to forecast financial metrics for a potential investment target. The Fund’s portfolio will consist of companies for which Hood River has conviction in its own proprietary estimates and believes that they are significantly higher than consensus estimates.
The Fund is expected to maintain a portfolio of approximately 80-85 stocks, which is constructed with the overall goal of mitigating both issuer-specific and portfolio risk. Idiosyncratic risk is reduced by obtaining several independent data points that support Hood River’s financial model. Portfolio risk is addressed through position and sector sizing limits. The Fund is expected to have significant exposure to the health care and information technology sectors. However, the actual amount of the portfolio holdings may vary due to market conditions.
Hood River periodically engages in active trading of Fund securities.
Hood River generally sells stocks when it believes they have become overvalued, when the fundamentals weaken, or if poor relative price performance persists.
HRIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -8.9% 20.7% 0.72%
1 Yr 33.0% -9.3% 33.0% 0.72%
3 Yr N/A* -19.4% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -46.4% -21.4% 15.56%
2021 N/A -16.7% 7.9% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A 2.3% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.3% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.7% -27.1% 20.7% 0.72%
1 Yr 33.0% -48.7% 33.0% 0.72%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.9% -46.4% -21.4% 15.56%
2021 N/A -16.7% 7.9% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A 2.3% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.2% -0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HRIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRIOX Category Low Category High HRIOX % Rank
Net Assets 2.37 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 97.12%
Number of Holdings 58 30 1618 91.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.15 M 398 K 1.22 B 94.24%
Weighting of Top 10 42.75% 5.3% 48.4% 8.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs Z 10.41%
  2. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  3. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  4. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  5. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  6. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  7. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  8. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  9. Marubeni Corp 5.29%
  10. Marubeni Corp 5.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRIOX % Rank
Stocks 		87.71% 82.89% 99.66% 97.12%
Cash 		11.96% 0.00% 17.11% 3.60%
Other 		0.26% -0.34% 1.87% 8.63%
Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 0.13% 3.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 14.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRIOX % Rank
Industrials 		27.74% 0.00% 40.13% 22.30%
Technology 		26.49% 6.70% 37.76% 15.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.05% 1.31% 28.28% 15.11%
Financial Services 		9.71% 1.92% 22.28% 38.85%
Basic Materials 		9.14% 0.00% 18.70% 26.62%
Energy 		4.82% 0.00% 9.29% 21.58%
Real Estate 		2.48% 0.00% 13.00% 65.47%
Communication Services 		2.22% 1.49% 23.23% 89.93%
Healthcare 		1.74% 1.74% 29.97% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		1.61% 1.61% 17.90% 100.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 64.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRIOX % Rank
Non US 		71.19% 71.19% 99.66% 100.00%
US 		16.52% 0.00% 23.33% 3.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRIOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.48% 48.97% 100.00% 70.80%
Government 		0.52% 0.00% 0.52% 0.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 51.03% 35.77%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.41%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 46.03% 16.79%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.41%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRIOX % Rank
US 		0.06% 0.00% 0.13% 3.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.23%

HRIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 22.37% 23.94%
Management Fee 1.30% 0.00% 1.75% 92.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

HRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% N/A

HRIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRIOX Category Low Category High HRIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 30.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRIOX Category Low Category High HRIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.81% 1.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Swank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

David founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 5 years. Prior to Roxbury, David worked for GMT Capital Corporation as the healthcare sector head of a $4 billion long/short equity hedge fund. He previously worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and began his career as a research associate at Furman Selz and Montgomery Securities. David has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Lance Cannon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Lance joined Hood River in 2018 as a research analyst and has 13 years of financial market experience. Prior to joining Hood River, Lance was a senior analyst at USDR Investment Management. He previously performed equity research at TCW and Kayne Anderson Rudnick and was a managing director at GPS Capital Markets, Inc. Lance has a B.S. in business management, with an emphasis in finance, from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. from The Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Rohan Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Rohan joined Hood River in 2015 as a research analyst and has 11 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Hood River, Rohan was a research analyst at Hawkeye Capital Management. He previously was an analyst at Reliance Capital and began his career as a Component Design Engineer at Intel. Rohan has a Bachelor of Technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur, a Masters from Harvard’s Kennedy School and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Brian Smoluch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Brian founded Hood River Capital Management, which spun out of Roxbury Capital Management, where he managed the Small-Cap Growth product for 10 years. Prior to Roxbury, Brian was part of the small/mid-cap team at Columbia Management. He began his career as an investment banking financial analyst at Salomon Brothers in New York. Brian has a B.S. with Distinction from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. in finance from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

