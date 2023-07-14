Charles manages European equities across Marathon's Global, International and European equity portfolios. He joined Marathon as a European equity analyst in 1998 and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2007. In 2018 Charles joined the firm's Board of Directors and was appointed Managing Director of the business in 2019. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Prior to joining Marathon, Charles was part of Olivetti's internal M&A team in Italy involved in the disposal programme to restructure Olivetti's business. Prior to that, Charles worked for Lazard Brothers initially in the Corporate Strategy group and latterly in the Corporate Finance division. Charles holds an M.A. from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD.