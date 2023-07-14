Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Harbor International Fund

mutual fund
HRINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.95 -0.34 -0.75%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HAINX) Primary Other (HRINX) Inv (HIINX) Retirement (HNINX)
HRINX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.95 -0.34 -0.75%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HAINX) Primary Other (HRINX) Inv (HIINX) Retirement (HNINX)
HRINX (Mutual Fund)

Harbor International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.95 -0.34 -0.75%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (HAINX) Primary Other (HRINX) Inv (HIINX) Retirement (HNINX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor International Fund

HRINX | Fund

$44.95

$3.65 B

2.66%

$1.20

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

Net Assets

$3.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor International Fund

HRINX | Fund

$44.95

$3.65 B

2.66%

$1.20

1.13%

HRINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neil Ostrer

HRINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% 2.1% 19.2% 48.65%
1 Yr 20.1% -20.6% 27.8% 23.40%
3 Yr 7.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 8.87%
5 Yr -7.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 98.06%
10 Yr -3.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 98.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -43.6% 71.3% 33.33%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 34.02%
2020 3.3% -10.4% 121.9% 36.53%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 55.32%
2018 -12.8% -13.0% -0.7% 99.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -16.4% 19.2% 48.51%
1 Yr 20.1% -27.2% 27.8% 22.27%
3 Yr 7.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 7.34%
5 Yr -7.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 98.49%
10 Yr -1.9%* -2.6% 10.2% 99.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -43.6% 71.3% 33.33%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 34.02%
2020 3.3% -10.4% 121.9% 36.53%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 55.32%
2018 -12.8% -13.0% -0.7% 99.65%

NAV & Total Return History

HRINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRINX Category Low Category High HRINX % Rank
Net Assets 3.65 B 1.02 M 369 B 21.25%
Number of Holdings 362 1 10801 30.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 591 M 0 34.5 B 26.11%
Weighting of Top 10 14.36% 1.9% 101.9% 81.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  2. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  3. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  4. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  5. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  6. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  7. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  8. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  9. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%
  10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRINX % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 0.00% 122.60% 50.00%
Cash 		1.88% -65.15% 100.00% 45.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 1.87% 8.42%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 55.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 26.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 33.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRINX % Rank
Industrials 		20.38% 5.17% 99.49% 9.17%
Financial Services 		19.47% 0.00% 47.75% 31.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.58% 0.00% 36.36% 22.71%
Healthcare 		11.18% 0.00% 21.01% 57.79%
Basic Materials 		8.88% 0.00% 23.86% 36.10%
Consumer Defense 		8.75% 0.00% 32.29% 61.57%
Communication Services 		8.46% 0.00% 21.69% 17.76%
Technology 		5.91% 0.00% 36.32% 90.83%
Energy 		4.68% 0.00% 16.89% 55.90%
Utilities 		0.49% 0.00% 13.68% 80.35%
Real Estate 		0.22% 0.00% 14.59% 73.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRINX % Rank
Non US 		96.69% 0.00% 124.02% 39.09%
US 		1.42% -7.71% 68.98% 58.35%

HRINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.02% 26.51% 39.18%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 64.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

HRINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HRINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 2.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 2.00% 247.00% 25.41%

HRINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRINX Category Low Category High HRINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.66% 0.00% 13.15% 8.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRINX Category Low Category High HRINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.22% -0.93% 6.38% 63.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Ostrer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Neil is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's European equities since inception of the firm in 1986. Neil is also a Director of Marathon and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1981 and holds an M.A. from Cambridge University.

Charles Carter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Charles manages European equities across Marathon's Global, International and European equity portfolios. He joined Marathon as a European equity analyst in 1998 and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2007. In 2018 Charles joined the firm's Board of Directors and was appointed Managing Director of the business in 2019. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Prior to joining Marathon, Charles was part of Olivetti's internal M&A team in Italy involved in the disposal programme to restructure Olivetti's business. Prior to that, Charles worked for Lazard Brothers initially in the Corporate Strategy group and latterly in the Corporate Finance division. Charles holds an M.A. from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD.

Simon Somerville

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

Simon manages Japanese equities across Marathon's Global, International and Japanese equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2016 from Jupiter Asset Management where he was head of Japan equities and manager of the Jupiter Japan Income Fund. He began his investment career at Cazenove Fund Management, where he managed Japanese equities and was also a Director, Partner and Head of Global equities. Simon holds a B.A. from Durham University.

William Arah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

William (Bill) is a co-founder of Marathon and has been a Portfolio Manager of Marathon's Japanese equities since 1987. Bill is a Director of the company and sits on the Board. He is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He has worked in the investment management industry since 1982. Bill holds an M.A. from Oxford University.

Nick Longhurst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2018

3.78

3.8%

"Nick manages European equities across Marathon's International and European equity portfolios and is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. He joined Marathon in 2003 as a European equity analyst and assumed portfolio management responsibilities of European equities in 2010. Nick has worked in the investment management industry since 1994. Previous roles included that of investment analyst at American Express Asset Management and Schroders. Nick holds an M.A. from Cambridge University."

Justin Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 2021

1.4

1.4%

Justin joined Marathon in 2021 to manage Asia Pacific ex-Japan equities, and he is also a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Justin started his career at Arthur Andersen as a tax specialist before moving into investment management in 1996 at Friends Ivory & Sime where he was responsible for UK Smaller Companies. In 2001 he moved to Pictet Asset Management where he covered Asian equities. Prior to joining Marathon he spent two years at BP Investment Management, covering Developed Asia. Justin holds an M.A. from Oxford University, is ASIP Qualified (CFA UK member) and holds the ACA Chartered Accountancy designation.

Alex Duffy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Alex joined Marathon in 2021 as an Emerging Markets equity Portfolio Manager. He is responsible for Global Emerging Markets investments within Global and International strategies as well as in standalone Emerging Markets funds and accounts. He is a member of Marathon’s Partners Group. Alex joined Marathon from Fidelity International, where he began his career in 2004 as an equity analyst before being appointed a Portfolio Manager in 2008, initially for Latin American equities and, from 2013 for Global Emerging Markets. Alex holds an M.A. from the University of Nottingham.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×