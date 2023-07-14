Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$483 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.0%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|66.28%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|63.76%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|69.63%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|51.14%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|38.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|78.65%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|74.22%
|2020
|9.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|15.27%
|2019
|6.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|20.39%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|49.42%
|Period
|HRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|65.83%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|61.70%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|70.05%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|54.15%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|48.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|78.65%
|2021
|-2.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|74.22%
|2020
|9.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|15.27%
|2019
|6.9%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|20.39%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|58.19%
|HRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|483 M
|167 K
|150 B
|61.01%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|5
|516
|33.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|157 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|61.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.98%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.98%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|16.59%
|Cash
|1.01%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|82.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|58.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|64.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|53.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|55.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIGX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.09%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|9.22%
|Technology
|17.40%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|53.92%
|Industrials
|17.36%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|34.10%
|Healthcare
|12.17%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|72.81%
|Financial Services
|9.99%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|76.73%
|Communication Services
|9.88%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|10.60%
|Consumer Defense
|7.43%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|54.84%
|Basic Materials
|3.67%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|82.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|74.42%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|75.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|83.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRIGX % Rank
|Non US
|94.51%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|22.12%
|US
|4.47%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|54.61%
|HRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|46.96%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|36.32%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|HRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|43.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|13.28%
|HRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|68.97%
|HRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|HRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.24%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|76.10%
|HRIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.671
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2013
9.03
9.0%
Gerard graduated BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University in 1991. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and became a Partner in 2000. Gerard became Head of our UK Equity Team in 2007 and Chairman since 2010. He has been the lead manager of our UK Alpha strategy since launch in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2013
9.03
9.0%
Iain graduated BA in Modern History from Oxford University in 2000. He worked for Goldman Sachs and travelled in Asia, before joining Baillie Gifford in 2004. Most of Iain’s investment career has been focused on Emerging and Developed Asian markets and Iain is member of the Japanese specialist team. Iain is responsible for managing various specialist Developed Asia including Japan portfolios and is also a member of the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2013
9.03
9.0%
Joe Faraday, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2002. Mr. Faraday has worked as an investment manager on the European, North American, Developed Asia, and Emerging Markets Equity teams. He has been a member of the Portfolio Construction Group since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Moritz Sitte, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Sitte joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Moritz graduated BSc in Business Administration from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 2009 where he took part in the Honours Elite Degree Programme. He then went on to complete an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Milena joined Baillie Gifford in 2009 and is a Portfolio Manager. Milena has been part of the UK Equity Team since 2012, managing UK Focus portfolios since 2019. Milena graduated BA in Social & Political Science from the University of Cambridge in 2007 and MPhil in Politics from the University of Oxford in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...