The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.

During normal market conditions, the Capital Appreciation Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in common stocks of companies that have the potential for attractive long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and total worth of the company. In addition, the portfolio management team prefers to purchase stocks that appear to be underpriced in relation to the company’s long-term growth fundamentals. The strategy of the fund’s portfolio management team is based upon systematic analysis of fundamental and technical factors, significantly aided by a quantitative process. The fund typically invests in the stocks of large- and mid‑capitalization companies, but may invest in the stocks of companies of any size without regard to market capitalization. Although the portfolio management team generally does not emphasize investment in any particular investment sector or industry, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the information technology sector at any given time. The fund may sell securities when they no longer meet the portfolio management team’s investment criteria.