Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Convertible Securities Fund

HRCSX | Fund

$10.25

$177 M

3.79%

$0.39

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Convertible Securities Fund

HRCSX | Fund

$10.25

$177 M

3.79%

$0.39

1.06%

HRCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Convertible Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Harbor
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Shenkman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities. While the Fund’s portfolio consists primarily of convertible securities of U.S. issuers, it may, from time to time, include non-convertible corporate debt, non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities, convertible securities of foreign issuers, synthetic convertibles or common stock of issuers. In addition, the Subadviser may, from time to time and subject to market conditions, utilize macro hedging techniques. However, it is not the Subadviser’s intention to normally hedge on a security-specific basis.Convertible securities are “hybrid” securities that possess both fixed income and equity characteristics. These convertible securities include corporate bonds, preferred stocks and other types of securities that are convertible into common stock or its equivalent value. A convertible security generally performs more like a common stock when the price of the underlying stock is closer to or above the conversion price because it is more likely that the convertible security will be converted into stock. A convertible security generally performs more like a bond when the price of the underlying stock is well below the conversion price because it is more likely that the convertible security will mature without being converted. While the Fund has broad discretion to invest in all types of convertible securities, the Fund focuses primarily on investments in convertible bonds. The Fund also focuses primarily on convertible securities of corporate issuers with debt rated below investment-grade (below Baa3 by Moody’s or below BBB- by S&P or Fitch), commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds. As a result, all, or substantially all, of the Fund’s assets may be invested in below investment-grade rated securities. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. dollar denominated securities; however, the Fund may invest in securities denominated in other currencies.The Subadviser seeks to maximize portfolio return and minimize default risk by adhering generally to the following elements of its philosophy when selecting securities for investment:Bottom-up, fundamental analysisBroad diversificationDirect communication with managementMonitoring issuers on a systematic basisCredit committee disciplined approachComprehensive reporting and risk control systemsThe Subadviser conducts in-depth analysis using proprietary research tools in addition to communicating with management of the issuers to select securities for investment in the Fund and to monitor the selected securities on a systematic basis. The Subadviser seeks to select securities issued by companies that generally exhibit or are believed by the Subadviser to have the prospect for, positive credit momentum with the potential for credit rating upgrade and/or equity appreciation. The Subadviser may consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors that might impact a company’s future prospects, operating performance, or valuation. The Subadviser utilizes internally generated ESG-related research. ESG considerations are integrated into the Subadviser’s overall credit research process.In addition to considering company fundamentals, the Subadviser also considers a range of more technical factors related to the convertible nature of these securities, including:The optimal entry point to acquire the company’s convertible securities based upon the relationship between the underlying equity and bond valuations and convertible security priceDetermining the catalysts for growth on the equity side of the company’s balance sheet relative to the resiliency of bond valuations if the company’s equity valuations were to declineAssessing the volatility of the underlying common stock and its relationship with the price of the convertible securityDetermining whether there is sufficient liquidity to support purchase and sale activityAssessing the historical relationship between the price of the convertible security and the Subadviser’s view of the security’s implied valueAssessing/monitoring the positive risk/reward characteristics of the convertible security versus the movements (up/down) in the price of the underlying equityAssessing the potential for risk/volatility by first identifying the “bond floor” (the price of the convertible security if valued solely based on the underlying bond price) as the main convertible componentThe Subadviser tends to acquire convertible securities that have valuations more closely aligned with a company’s bonds than common stock. The Subadviser believes this approach can provide greater downside protection for the Fund’s portfolio, although at the expense of potentially greater appreciation that can come with holding convertible securities whose price is more dependent upon the price of the underlying common stock.All securities in the portfolio are typically reviewed at least four times a year. As part of the selection and monitoring process, the Subadviser actively seeks to avoid holding securities of issuers that it deems to have a high risk of default.Duration/Maturity: Although duration may be one of the characteristics considered in securities selection, the Fund does not focus on securities with any duration or maturity and does not seek to maintain the maturity of the Fund’s portfolio in any particular range. The weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio was 3.78 years as of December 31, 2021.
Read More

HRCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -2.4% 12.0% 57.83%
1 Yr 5.0% -6.2% 11.8% 46.99%
3 Yr -4.8%* -9.8% 6.0% 40.74%
5 Yr -1.1%* -5.9% 9.9% 54.67%
10 Yr -0.3%* -8.0% 9.4% 81.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -37.8% -9.7% 21.95%
2021 -5.5% -10.0% 2.1% 42.68%
2020 6.2% 1.9% 17.2% 85.90%
2019 3.3% 2.4% 5.6% 87.18%
2018 -1.4% -3.3% -0.1% 32.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -17.4% 10.7% 54.22%
1 Yr 5.0% -19.7% 11.0% 43.37%
3 Yr -4.8%* -9.8% 14.0% 40.74%
5 Yr -1.1%* -5.9% 11.5% 76.00%
10 Yr 2.1%* -8.0% 11.2% 76.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -37.8% -9.7% 21.95%
2021 -5.5% -10.0% 2.1% 42.68%
2020 6.2% 1.9% 17.2% 85.90%
2019 3.3% 2.4% 5.6% 88.46%
2018 -1.3% -3.3% 0.9% 66.22%

NAV & Total Return History

HRCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRCSX Category Low Category High HRCSX % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 48.6 M 4.43 B 80.95%
Number of Holdings 161 37 381 19.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.6 M -991 K 795 M 94.05%
Weighting of Top 10 13.66% 9.5% 87.7% 97.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.75% 1.90%
  2. DexCom Inc 0.25% 1.72%
  3. Splunk Inc 1.12% 1.71%
  4. Microchip Technology Incorporated 1.62% 1.67%
  5. Bilibili Inc 1.25% 1.63%
  6. ON Semiconductor Corp. 1.62% 1.62%
  7. Zillow Group Inc 2.75% 1.61%
  8. Etsy Inc 0.12% 1.57%
  9. Jazz Investments I LTD 1.5% 1.54%
  10. DISH Network Corporation 3.375% 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRCSX % Rank
Convertible Bonds 		99.72% 33.22% 110.54% 5.95%
Cash 		0.28% -81.48% 7.92% 75.00%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 23.09% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 22.93% 100.00%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 97.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -18.46% 76.04% 98.81%

HRCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.20% 9.99% 50.60%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.20% 1.37% 45.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

HRCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HRCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 87.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 30.00% 154.00% 39.19%

HRCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRCSX Category Low Category High HRCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.79% 0.00% 7.63% 34.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRCSX Category Low Category High HRCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.18% -3.72% 10.32% 77.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Shenkman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Mark R. Shenkman founded Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. in 1985. With 46 years of investment experience, and 38 years of high yield investment experience, he is considered one of the pioneers of the high yield bond and loan markets. Prior to founding Shenkman in 1985, Mr. Shenkman was President and Chief Investment Officer of First Investors Asset Management in New York. He also was Co-Manager and Vice President of the High Yield Bond Department at Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb in New York, where he established one of Wall Street’s earliest departments dedicated to the research, selling and trading of high yield securities. Mr. Shenkman was a research analyst and an equity portfolio manager at Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. From 1977 to 1979, he managed the first high yield bond mutual funds at Fidelity. Additionally, Mr. Shenkman is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UCONN Foundation. He is a member of the Board of Trustees at The George Washington University; Vice Chairman of the Board at Wilbraham & Monson Academy since 1969; and he currently serves on the College of William and Mary, Mason School of Business Board of Advisors. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Hillel Foundation in Washington D.C. Mr. Shenkman received a BA in Political Science from the University of Connecticut (1965) and an MBA from The George Washington University (1967). Mr. Shenkman also received a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, from the University of Connecticut (2007).

Jordan Barrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Jordan Barrow joined Shenkman Capital in 2004.  He has over 16 years of leveraged finance investing experience and has been a portfolio manager since 2011.  Mr. Barrow has experience managing portfolios for the firm’s High Yield, Short Duration, and Convertible strategies.  He started his career as a high yield research analyst specializing in Healthcare and has also covered Retail, Technology and Service Industries.  In 2010, Mr. Barrow was instrumental in launching the firm’s Short Duration High Yield Strategy. He was also key in the launches of the Global Convertible and Investment Grade Convertible Strategies, in 2015 and 2014, respectively.  Mr. Barrow is a member of Shenkman Capital’s Risk Committee and currently serves on the board of the Friends of Mount Sinai Health System.  Mr. Barrow received a BA degree in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania.  In addition, he is a CFA charterholder (2007).

Justin Slatky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Justin W. Slatky joined Shenkman Capital in 2011. He has 21 years of investing experience in high yield and distressed securities. Prior to joining Shenkman Capital, Mr. Slatky was Co-Head and Managing Director of the Distressed Bond business in New York and London for Goldman Sachs. He was also a member of the Credit Investment Committee charged with reviewing proprietary investments within the Credit Department. Before joining the distressed bond business in 2002, Mr. Slatky was a telecom high yield analyst and a recipient of Institutional Investor’s Runner-Up award. He joined Goldman Sachs from Credit Suisse First Boston in 1999, where he worked as a high yield analyst as part of an II ranked telecom team. Mr. Slatky graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Economics (1998) and an MBA (1999) from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thomas Whitley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Tom Whitley joined Shenkman Capital in 2008. He has over 13 years of research experience covering various industries, including the healthcare sector.  He has been a member of the convertible team since 2012. Mr. Whitley previously worked as an Equity Research Assistant at Chapdelaine Institutional Equities and as an Associate at Moody's Investors Service. Mr. Whitley received a BS in Business Administration from Villanova University. He is a CFA charterholder (2011).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.11 7.42

