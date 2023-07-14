Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
29.5%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$450 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.6%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HRCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|41.33%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|93.84%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|65.41%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|57.42%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|60.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|83.44%
|2021
|10.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|12.00%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.78%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|22.94%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|76.55%
|Period
|HRCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|39.44%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|89.48%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|64.96%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|63.45%
|10 Yr
|8.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|41.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRCPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|83.44%
|2021
|10.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|11.92%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|92.78%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|23.13%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|84.65%
|HRCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRCPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|450 M
|189 K
|222 B
|65.00%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|3509
|35.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|276 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|63.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.60%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|58.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRCPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|31.08%
|Cash
|0.68%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|64.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|18.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|24.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|13.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|12.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRCPX % Rank
|Technology
|44.57%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|9.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.30%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|37.02%
|Healthcare
|10.48%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|71.89%
|Communication Services
|8.41%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|71.72%
|Industrials
|6.75%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|43.53%
|Financial Services
|5.57%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|82.77%
|Consumer Defense
|4.14%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|43.69%
|Basic Materials
|2.04%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|32.81%
|Energy
|0.75%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|44.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|38.58%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|71.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRCPX % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|8.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|88.21%
|HRCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|37.20%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|41.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.95%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|45.85%
|HRCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|86.31%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HRCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRCPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|54.32%
|HRCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRCPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|23.71%
|HRCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HRCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRCPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|35.69%
|HRCPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Ed Wagner is a Portfolio Manager on the investment team at ClariVest Asset Management LLC, focusing on North American Strategies including All-Canada. Prior to joining ClariVest in 2007, Mr. Wagner was a Business Analyst at Advent Software. Before joining Advent, he was an Investment Analyst and served as a member of the Systematic investment team at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management. Before joining Nicholas-Applegate, Mr. Wagner was an Assistant Product Manager and Junior Quantitative Analyst for Vestek Systems. Mr. Wagner holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management. He began his investment career in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
David Pavan is a founder of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Mr. Pavan is part of the leadership of the investment team, focusing on North American strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, Mr. Pavan was the Portfolio Manager for the Systematic U.S. Large-Cap Growth strategies at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management, and was a member of the Systematic investment team that managed over $5 billion in assets at the firm. Previously, he served as a Quantitative Analyst at Putnam Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Frank Feng, PhD, is a founder and owner of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Frank is a lead portfolio manager on the teams responsible for the firm’s U.S. large cap, U.S. mid cap, All-Canada and China investment strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, Frank was a portfolio manager responsible for the US large-cap core strategy in the Systematic investment team at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management. Before joining Nicholas-Applegate, Frank served as a senior quantitative analyst with Thomson Financial/Vestek and as a credit analyst with Providian Financial. He received a BA from Jiaotong University, Xian, China, an MBA from The University of International Business & Economics, Beijing, China, and a PhD in finance from Georgia State University. Frank began his investment career in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Todd Wolter is a founder and board member of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Mr. Wolter is part of the leadership of the investment team, focusing on Alternatives/U.S. Micro and Small Cap strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, Mr. Wolter was the Portfolio Manager for the Systematic Mid-Cap strategies and Co-Manager for the Systematic Small/Mid (SMID) strategies at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management. He was a member of the Systematic investment team that managed over $5 billion in assets at Nicholas-Applegate. Prior to Nicholas-Applegate, Mr. Wolter worked as a Quantitative Risk Analyst with Credit Suisse Asset Management. He has also held positions with Prudential Securities and Olde Financial. Mr. Wolter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine. He began his investment career in 1995.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...