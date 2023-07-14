Home
Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund

mutual fund
HRCMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$51.22 +0.13 +0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (HRCPX) Primary C (HRCCX) Inst (HRCIX) Retirement (HRCMX) Retirement (HRCLX) Retirement (HRCUX) Inst (HRCYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

29.8%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$450 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HRCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Carillon ClariVest Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Carillon Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    90898
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Wagner

Fund Description

During normal market conditions, the Capital Appreciation Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in common stocks of companies that have the potential for attractive long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and total worth of the company. In addition, the portfolio management team prefers to purchase stocks that appear to be underpriced in relation to the company’s long-term growth fundamentals. The strategy of the fund’s portfolio management team is based upon systematic analysis of fundamental and technical factors, significantly aided by a quantitative process. The fund typically invests in the stocks of large- and mid‑capitalization companies, but may invest in the stocks of companies of any size without regard to market capitalization. Although the portfolio management team generally does not emphasize investment in any particular investment sector or industry, the fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the information technology sector at any given time. The fund may sell securities when they no longer meet the portfolio management team’s investment criteria.
The fund may lend its securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions to earn additional income.
Read More

HRCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.8% -41.7% 64.0% 40.18%
1 Yr 1.6% -46.2% 77.9% 92.03%
3 Yr -1.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 60.87%
5 Yr 1.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 53.21%
10 Yr 3.2%* -16.8% 19.6% 55.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -85.9% 81.6% 79.10%
2021 10.7% -31.0% 26.7% 9.64%
2020 4.1% -13.0% 34.8% 90.40%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 22.11%
2018 -3.4% -15.9% 2.0% 75.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.8% -41.7% 64.0% 38.37%
1 Yr 1.6% -46.2% 77.9% 87.76%
3 Yr -1.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 60.54%
5 Yr 1.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 58.86%
10 Yr 8.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 36.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -85.9% 81.6% 79.10%
2021 10.7% -31.0% 26.7% 9.55%
2020 4.1% -13.0% 34.8% 90.40%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 22.29%
2018 -3.4% -15.9% 3.1% 83.89%

NAV & Total Return History

HRCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRCMX Category Low Category High HRCMX % Rank
Net Assets 450 M 189 K 222 B 65.41%
Number of Holdings 78 2 3509 35.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 276 M -1.37 M 104 B 63.64%
Weighting of Top 10 45.60% 11.4% 116.5% 59.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 11.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp 8.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 5.82%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.49%
  5. Tesla Inc 3.71%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 3.08%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.90%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 2.90%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.90%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 2.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRCMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 50.26% 104.50% 31.49%
Cash 		0.68% -10.83% 49.73% 64.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 57.38%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 60.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 54.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 54.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRCMX % Rank
Technology 		44.57% 0.00% 65.70% 10.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.30% 0.00% 62.57% 37.43%
Healthcare 		10.48% 0.00% 39.76% 72.30%
Communication Services 		8.41% 0.00% 66.40% 72.46%
Industrials 		6.75% 0.00% 30.65% 43.94%
Financial Services 		5.57% 0.00% 43.06% 83.35%
Consumer Defense 		4.14% 0.00% 25.50% 44.11%
Basic Materials 		2.04% 0.00% 18.91% 33.22%
Energy 		0.75% 0.00% 41.09% 45.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 68.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 84.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRCMX % Rank
US 		99.32% 34.69% 100.00% 8.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 93.65%

HRCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.01% 20.29% 57.93%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 43.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.74%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.02% 51.04%

Sales Fees

HRCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HRCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 54.70%

HRCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRCMX Category Low Category High HRCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 60.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRCMX Category Low Category High HRCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -6.13% 1.75% 18.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Ed Wagner is a Portfolio Manager on the investment team at ClariVest Asset Management LLC, focusing on North American Strategies including All-Canada. Prior to joining ClariVest in 2007, Mr. Wagner was a Business Analyst at Advent Software. Before joining Advent, he was an Investment Analyst and served as a member of the Systematic investment team at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management. Before joining Nicholas-Applegate, Mr. Wagner was an Assistant Product Manager and Junior Quantitative Analyst for Vestek Systems. Mr. Wagner holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management. He began his investment career in 1994.

C. Frank Feng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Frank Feng, PhD, is a founder and owner of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Frank is a lead portfolio manager on the teams responsible for the firm’s U.S. large cap, U.S. mid cap, All-Canada and China investment strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, Frank was a portfolio manager responsible for the US large-cap core strategy in the Systematic investment team at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management. Before joining Nicholas-Applegate, Frank served as a senior quantitative analyst with Thomson Financial/Vestek and as a credit analyst with Providian Financial. He received a BA from Jiaotong University, Xian, China, an MBA from The University of International Business & Economics, Beijing, China, and a PhD in finance from Georgia State University. Frank began his investment career in 1997.

David Pavan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

David Pavan is a founder of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Mr. Pavan is part of the leadership of the investment team, focusing on North American strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, Mr. Pavan was the Portfolio Manager for the Systematic U.S. Large-Cap Growth strategies at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management, and was a member of the Systematic investment team that managed over $5 billion in assets at the firm. Previously, he served as a Quantitative Analyst at Putnam Investments.

Todd Wolter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Todd Wolter is a founder and board member of ClariVest Asset Management LLC. Mr. Wolter is part of the leadership of the investment team, focusing on Alternatives/U.S. Micro and Small Cap strategies. Prior to forming ClariVest in March 2006, Mr. Wolter was the Portfolio Manager for the Systematic Mid-Cap strategies and Co-Manager for the Systematic Small/Mid (SMID) strategies at Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management. He was a member of the Systematic investment team that managed over $5 billion in assets at Nicholas-Applegate. Prior to Nicholas-Applegate, Mr. Wolter worked as a Quantitative Risk Analyst with Credit Suisse Asset Management. He has also held positions with Prudential Securities and Olde Financial. Mr. Wolter holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine. He began his investment career in 1995.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

