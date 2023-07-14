Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$550 M
Holdings in Top 10
79.7%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HRAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|54.02%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|56.59%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|57.24%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|35.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.8%
|6.1%
|78.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|62.17%
|2021
|2.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|64.55%
|2020
|2.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|39.22%
|2019
|4.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|27.64%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|13.58%
|Period
|HRAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|53.70%
|1 Yr
|5.1%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|55.91%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|57.29%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|27.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|8.5%
|75.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|HRAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|62.17%
|2021
|2.6%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|64.55%
|2020
|2.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|39.22%
|2019
|4.0%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|27.64%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|14.72%
|HRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|550 M
|963 K
|126 B
|67.63%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|4
|7731
|73.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|442 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|61.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|79.69%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|31.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.61%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|46.79%
|Bonds
|16.20%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|55.77%
|Cash
|5.61%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|34.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.40%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|41.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|49.68%
|Other
|0.04%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|56.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRAFX % Rank
|Technology
|20.56%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|38.46%
|Healthcare
|13.88%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|29.17%
|Financial Services
|13.68%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|75.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.53%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|19.87%
|Industrials
|11.05%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|41.67%
|Communication Services
|8.88%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|18.27%
|Consumer Defense
|6.54%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|54.81%
|Energy
|3.85%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|79.17%
|Basic Materials
|3.72%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|79.81%
|Utilities
|3.19%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|35.90%
|Real Estate
|3.12%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|68.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRAFX % Rank
|US
|54.63%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|52.88%
|Non US
|22.98%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|27.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRAFX % Rank
|Government
|41.01%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|20.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.90%
|Corporate
|17.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.41%
|Securitized
|16.64%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|22.76%
|Derivative
|1.40%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|30.45%
|Municipal
|0.27%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|35.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HRAFX % Rank
|US
|11.40%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|75.00%
|Non US
|4.80%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|16.67%
|HRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|91.67%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|38.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|HRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HRAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|14.43%
|HRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.25%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|93.31%
|HRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|HRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HRAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|52.48%
|HRAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2014
8.01
8.0%
Vernon J. Meyer, CFA, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC. Prior to joining The Hartford in 2004, Mr. Meyer served as a vice president and managing director of MassMutual.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Allison Mortensen, CFA, Vice President, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions and Portfolio Manager of the Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC. Ms. Mortensen joined the Investment Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ms. Mortensen served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, Inc. (formerly, Gartmore Global Investments) from 2004 to 2015. In this role, Ms. Mortensen developed and oversaw multi-asset, multi manager asset allocation strategies, and was responsible for dynamic asset allocation, portfolio construction and manager selection. Allison graduated with a BS in finance and computer science from the University of Richmond. She is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
James S. Glendon, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Hartford Funds, joined Hartford Funds Management Company in 2016. Mr. Glendon has over 12 years of asset management experience. Prior to joining Hartford, Mr. Glendon served as a Senior Analyst for FedEx Corporation’s employee pension plan from 2014 to 2016. In this role, Mr. Glendon was responsible for asset allocation, manager oversight, and portfolio construction. Prior to this, he was involved in loan trading at Vining Sparks and institutional client relations at SouthernSun Asset Management, an equity investment management firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...