Hartford Growth Allocation Fund

mutual fund
HRAFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.67 -0.03 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (HRAAX) Primary C (HRACX) Inst (HRAIX) Retirement (HRARX) Retirement (HRATX) Retirement (HRASX) Other (HRAFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Growth Allocation Fund

HRAFX | Fund

$12.67

$550 M

2.25%

$0.28

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$550 M

Holdings in Top 10

79.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hartford Growth Allocation Fund

HRAFX | Fund

$12.67

$550 M

2.25%

$0.28

0.15%

HRAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vernon Meyer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a combination of other mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) advised by Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (the “Investment Manager”) or a wholly owned subsidiary of the Investment Manager (the “Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds include fixed income funds, equity funds and funds that may have exposures to alternative asset classes, including commodities. The Fund may also invest in one or more unaffiliated money market funds.The Investment Manager anticipates allocating approximately 65%-95% of the Fund’s total assets to the equity component and approximately 5%-35% of the Fund’s total assets to the fixed income component. The Investment Manager may change these target allocations depending on its analysis of global financial markets and macro-economic trends. The Investment Manager regularly reviews and adjusts the allocations to favor investments in those Underlying Funds that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s investment objective.The equity component is generally comprised of domestic, global and international equity funds and/or equity related investments. The fixed income component is generally comprised of fixed income funds investing in several asset classes of varying credit quality and duration profiles and/or fixed income related investments. The Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds that allocate to alternative asset classes, including commodities.The Underlying Funds use a broad array of investment strategies. The Underlying Funds may invest in many types of instruments, including but not limited to equity and equity related securities across the market capitalization spectrum, corporate and sovereign bonds of varying credit quality and duration, money market instruments and derivatives. The debt securities in which certain Underlying Funds may invest include government, corporate and asset-backed securities with a variety of maturities and qualities that range from investment grade to below investment grade (also referred to as “junk bonds”), and unrated securities determined to be of comparable quality. The Underlying Funds may invest in domestic and foreign securities.
Read More

HRAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -3.2% 29.3% 54.02%
1 Yr 5.1% -12.9% 32.0% 56.59%
3 Yr 0.8%* -6.4% 12.7% 57.24%
5 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 5.9% 35.87%
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% 78.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -37.4% -8.2% 62.17%
2021 2.6% -5.0% 12.0% 64.55%
2020 2.8% -5.7% 7.8% 39.22%
2019 4.0% -2.1% 6.3% 27.64%
2018 -2.3% -6.1% -0.8% 13.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -14.6% 29.3% 53.70%
1 Yr 5.1% -12.9% 57.6% 55.91%
3 Yr 0.8%* -6.4% 22.1% 57.29%
5 Yr 0.9%* -7.8% 16.4% 27.37%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% 75.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HRAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.5% -37.4% -8.2% 62.17%
2021 2.6% -5.0% 12.0% 64.55%
2020 2.8% -5.7% 7.8% 39.22%
2019 4.0% -2.1% 6.3% 27.64%
2018 -1.4% -6.1% 0.1% 14.72%

NAV & Total Return History

HRAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HRAFX Category Low Category High HRAFX % Rank
Net Assets 550 M 963 K 126 B 67.63%
Number of Holdings 18 4 7731 73.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 442 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 61.86%
Weighting of Top 10 79.69% 13.3% 100.0% 31.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Hartford Core Equity F 21.08%
  2. Hartford Equity Income F 9.06%
  3. Hartford International Opportunities F 6.13%
  4. Hartford World Bond F 5.37%
  5. Hartford Growth Opportunities F 4.34%
  6. Hartford Schroders Intl Multi-Cp Val F 4.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HRAFX % Rank
Stocks 		77.61% 0.19% 99.72% 46.79%
Bonds 		16.20% 0.00% 91.12% 55.77%
Cash 		5.61% -7.71% 88.33% 34.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.40% 0.00% 26.48% 41.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 26.97% 49.68%
Other 		0.04% -2.61% 17.60% 56.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRAFX % Rank
Technology 		20.56% 1.07% 52.93% 38.46%
Healthcare 		13.88% 0.00% 36.30% 29.17%
Financial Services 		13.68% 0.28% 52.80% 75.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.53% 0.00% 16.01% 19.87%
Industrials 		11.05% 1.16% 32.55% 41.67%
Communication Services 		8.88% 0.00% 26.62% 18.27%
Consumer Defense 		6.54% 0.00% 27.24% 54.81%
Energy 		3.85% 0.00% 29.22% 79.17%
Basic Materials 		3.72% 0.00% 15.48% 79.81%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 31.67% 35.90%
Real Estate 		3.12% 0.00% 33.86% 68.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRAFX % Rank
US 		54.63% 0.19% 96.85% 52.88%
Non US 		22.98% 0.00% 35.45% 27.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRAFX % Rank
Government 		41.01% 0.00% 99.71% 20.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.16% 0.00% 100.00% 35.90%
Corporate 		17.52% 0.00% 100.00% 81.41%
Securitized 		16.64% 0.00% 37.97% 22.76%
Derivative 		1.40% 0.00% 38.84% 30.45%
Municipal 		0.27% 0.00% 17.02% 35.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HRAFX % Rank
US 		11.40% 0.00% 91.12% 75.00%
Non US 		4.80% 0.00% 18.39% 16.67%

HRAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 3.35% 91.67%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 38.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

HRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HRAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 4.00% 398.00% 14.43%

HRAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HRAFX Category Low Category High HRAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.25% 0.00% 7.05% 93.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HRAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HRAFX Category Low Category High HRAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -1.12% 5.55% 52.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HRAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HRAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vernon Meyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Vernon J. Meyer, CFA, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC. Prior to joining The Hartford in 2004, Mr. Meyer served as a vice president and managing director of MassMutual.

Allison Mortensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Allison Mortensen, CFA, Vice President, Head of Multi-Asset Solutions and Portfolio Manager of the Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC. Ms. Mortensen joined the Investment Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ms. Mortensen served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, Inc. (formerly, Gartmore Global Investments) from 2004 to 2015. In this role, Ms. Mortensen developed and oversaw multi-asset, multi manager asset allocation strategies, and was responsible for dynamic asset allocation, portfolio construction and manager selection. Allison graduated with a BS in finance and computer science from the University of Richmond. She is a CFA Charterholder.

James Glendon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

James S. Glendon, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Hartford Funds, joined Hartford Funds Management Company in 2016. Mr. Glendon has over 12 years of asset management experience. Prior to joining Hartford, Mr. Glendon served as a Senior Analyst for FedEx Corporation’s employee pension plan from 2014 to 2016. In this role, Mr. Glendon was responsible for asset allocation, manager oversight, and portfolio construction. Prior to this, he was involved in loan trading at Vining Sparks and institutional client relations at SouthernSun Asset Management, an equity investment management firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

