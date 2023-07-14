Home
Trending ETFs

HQIRX (Mutual Fund)

The Hartford Equity Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.58 -0.1 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (HQIYX) Primary A (HQIAX) C (HQICX) Inst (HQIIX) Retirement (HQITX) Retirement (HQISX) Retirement (HQIRX) Retirement (HQIVX) Other (HQIFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$5.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HQIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Hartford Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Michael Reckmeyer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations above $2 billion. At the time of investment, every equity security in which the Fund invests must pay a dividend or be expected to pay a dividend within the next 12 months. The sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), uses fundamental analysis to identify securities that it believes offer above average yields, below average valuations and the potential for dividend increases in the future. Wellington Management’s fundamental analysis focuses on assessing valuation, quality and capital return with an emphasis on sustainable dividends. As part of this analysis, Wellington Management evaluates financial and competitive conditions, management quality, potential earnings, free cash flow, dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value, including financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the long-term quality, dividend sustainability, and ultimately the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.
HQIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HQIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -13.6% 215.2% 74.96%
1 Yr -2.6% -58.6% 197.5% 87.98%
3 Yr 5.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 61.36%
5 Yr 0.6%* -15.3% 29.4% 49.95%
10 Yr 1.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 52.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HQIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -65.1% 22.3% 48.61%
2021 7.1% -25.3% 25.5% 57.81%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 35.26%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 71.83%
2018 -3.6% -9.4% 3.1% 56.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HQIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -13.6% 215.2% 71.78%
1 Yr -2.6% -58.6% 197.5% 88.12%
3 Yr 5.3%* -23.2% 64.1% 61.75%
5 Yr 2.3%* -15.1% 32.0% 42.39%
10 Yr 5.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 36.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HQIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -65.1% 22.3% 48.61%
2021 7.1% -25.3% 25.5% 57.81%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 35.17%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 72.02%
2018 -1.8% -8.9% 3.3% 32.96%

NAV & Total Return History

HQIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HQIRX Category Low Category High HQIRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.03 B 1 M 151 B 18.59%
Number of Holdings 76 2 1727 54.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.21 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 20.84%
Weighting of Top 10 25.01% 5.0% 99.2% 64.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.55%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 3.04%
  3. Bank of America Corp 2.55%
  4. Chubb Ltd 2.50%
  5. Medtronic PLC 2.47%
  6. Progressive Corp 2.47%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 2.37%
  8. ConocoPhillips 2.37%
  9. Mondelez International Inc Class A 2.37%
  10. Eaton Corp PLC 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HQIRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.82% 28.02% 125.26% 75.68%
Cash 		3.18% -88.20% 71.98% 21.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 87.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 85.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 86.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 86.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HQIRX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.86% 0.00% 30.08% 13.63%
Financial Services 		16.75% 0.00% 58.05% 75.06%
Industrials 		12.96% 0.00% 42.76% 29.84%
Consumer Defense 		12.23% 0.00% 34.10% 16.21%
Technology 		9.64% 0.00% 54.02% 60.43%
Utilities 		7.38% 0.00% 27.04% 15.79%
Energy 		7.33% 0.00% 54.00% 58.10%
Basic Materials 		3.72% 0.00% 21.69% 44.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.42% 0.00% 22.74% 87.03%
Real Estate 		3.14% 0.00% 90.54% 43.39%
Communication Services 		2.55% 0.00% 26.58% 88.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HQIRX % Rank
US 		87.70% 24.51% 121.23% 77.42%
Non US 		9.12% 0.00% 41.42% 23.16%

HQIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HQIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.04% 45.41% 22.50%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 59.98%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 74.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 76.71%

Sales Fees

HQIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HQIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HQIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 488.00% 31.41%

HQIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HQIRX Category Low Category High HQIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.06% 0.00% 41.90% 49.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HQIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HQIRX Category Low Category High HQIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.51% 4.28% 58.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HQIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

HQIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Michael Reckmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2007

14.67

14.7%

W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.

Adam Illfelder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Adam H. Illfelder, CFA, is Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager and joined Wellington in 2005. He has been involved in portfolio management for the equity portion of the Fund since 2017 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2008. He has 23 years of investment management experience. Mr. Illfelder earned his MBA from Northwestern University (Kellogg, 2001) and his BS in economics from the University of Pennsylvania (1997). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Matthew Hand

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2019

2.81

2.8%

Matthew Hand, CFA, Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst of Wellington Management, has been involved in portfolio management for the Fund since 2019 and has been involved in securities analysis for the Fund since 2004. Mr. Hand joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

