Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations above $2 billion. At the time of investment, every equity security in which the Fund invests must pay a dividend or be expected to pay a dividend within the next 12 months. The sub-adviser, Wellington Management Company LLP (“Wellington Management”), uses fundamental analysis to identify securities that it believes offer above average yields, below average valuations and the potential for dividend increases in the future. Wellington Management’s fundamental analysis focuses on assessing valuation, quality and capital return with an emphasis on sustainable dividends. As part of this analysis, Wellington Management evaluates financial and competitive conditions, management quality, potential earnings, free cash flow, dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value, including financially material environmental, social, and/or governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on Wellington Management’s proprietary ESG research. Wellington Management believes the integration of financially material ESG characteristics into its investment process allows it to better assess strategic business issues that may impact the long-term quality, dividend sustainability, and ultimately the performance of a company. The factors that Wellington Management considers as part of its fundamental analysis, including the assessment of financially material ESG characteristics, contribute to its overall evaluation of a company’s risk and return potential. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in the securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market.