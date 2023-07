W. Michael Reckmeyer, III, CFA, is Senior Managing Director , Partner, and Equity Portfolio Manager. Reckmeyer joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1994. As a member of the Value Team, Mike manages portfolios that have an emphasis on dividend income. Mike's mandate is to focus his research effort on large-capitalization, value-oriented stocks. While his research may include any industry, his primary area of coverage is insurance. Mike began his investment career in 1984 when he worked as an analyst following electrical equipment, aerospace, and pollution control companies (1984 —1986). This experience was followed by eight years at Kemper Financial Services where his research focus included paper and forest products, environmental services, and cable and cellular companies (1986 —1994). He received both his MBA (1984) and his BS in mechanical engineering (1981) from the University of Wisconsin. Mike holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Philadelphia Financial Analyst Society.