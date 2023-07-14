Home
Trending ETFs

HOVLX (Mutual Fund)

HOVLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$955 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$200

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

HOVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Homestead Funds Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Homestead
  • Inception Date
    Nov 19, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Prabha Carpenter

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests in stocks of companies selling below what Homestead Advisers believes to be their fundamental value. Under ordinary conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or greater. On March 31, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization for all of the companies held in the portfolio was $330.1 billion. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in other types of securities, including preferred stocks, investment-grade debt securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stocks and warrants, debt securities in the three highest credit categories as ranked by a NRSRO (for example, securities rated AAA, AA or A by Standard & Poor’s Corporation) or, if unrated, of comparable credit quality as determined by Homestead Advisers, and money market securities. The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. companies and other issuers may include, without limitation, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), emerging market securities and securities denominated in foreign currencies, including the local currencies of emerging markets.To determine whether a stock is undervalued, Homestead Advisers considers, among other factors, potential earning power, financial ratios and any competitive advantages a company may have. Stock selection is made with the belief that businesses have an underlying value that is not always reflected by share price, especially over the short term. Homestead Advisers seeks to select stocks that it believes may benefit over time from a more reasonable market assessment of fundamental value.
Read More

HOVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -13.6% 215.2% 63.10%
1 Yr 5.0% -58.6% 197.5% 42.29%
3 Yr 1.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 86.80%
5 Yr -2.8%* -15.3% 29.4% 80.74%
10 Yr 1.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 55.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -65.1% 22.3% 73.84%
2021 7.2% -25.3% 25.5% 56.94%
2020 -2.8% -8.4% 56.7% 92.07%
2019 2.5% -9.2% 10.4% 90.64%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 48.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -13.6% 215.2% 59.92%
1 Yr 5.0% -58.6% 197.5% 39.85%
3 Yr 1.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 87.11%
5 Yr -2.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 85.62%
10 Yr 4.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 61.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -65.1% 22.3% 73.84%
2021 7.2% -25.3% 25.5% 56.94%
2020 -2.8% -8.4% 56.7% 92.07%
2019 2.5% -9.2% 10.4% 90.64%
2018 -3.2% -8.9% 3.3% 67.60%

NAV & Total Return History

HOVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HOVLX Category Low Category High HOVLX % Rank
Net Assets 955 M 1 M 151 B 48.13%
Number of Holdings 49 2 1727 80.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 367 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 41.11%
Weighting of Top 10 36.75% 5.0% 99.2% 18.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.70%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co 4.22%
  4. Honeywell International Inc 3.95%
  5. Abbott Laboratories 3.62%
  6. AbbVie Inc 3.48%
  7. Avery Dennison Corp 3.24%
  8. Pfizer Inc 3.15%
  9. Bank of America Corp 3.10%
  10. Parker Hannifin Corp 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HOVLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.92% 28.02% 125.26% 38.05%
Cash 		1.09% -88.20% 71.98% 58.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 90.65%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 89.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 90.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 90.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOVLX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.63% 0.00% 30.08% 8.89%
Financial Services 		21.18% 0.00% 58.05% 30.01%
Industrials 		19.82% 0.00% 42.76% 2.49%
Technology 		11.98% 0.00% 54.02% 36.66%
Communication Services 		6.49% 0.00% 26.58% 39.32%
Basic Materials 		5.49% 0.00% 21.69% 14.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.09% 0.00% 22.74% 66.25%
Energy 		4.96% 0.00% 54.00% 79.80%
Real Estate 		2.51% 0.00% 90.54% 53.87%
Consumer Defense 		0.86% 0.00% 34.10% 98.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 99.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOVLX % Rank
US 		95.89% 24.51% 121.23% 32.75%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 41.42% 57.40%

HOVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HOVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.04% 45.41% 78.93%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.50% 31.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HOVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HOVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 44.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HOVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 488.00% 5.37%

HOVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HOVLX Category Low Category High HOVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.01% 0.00% 41.90% 97.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HOVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HOVLX Category Low Category High HOVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -1.51% 4.28% 62.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HOVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HOVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Prabha Carpenter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2014

8.08

8.1%

Ms. Carpenter is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. Prior to becoming a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager, Ms. Carpenter was a Senior Equity Analyst for RE Advisers from March 2002 to April 2014. Prior to that, Carpenter is a vice president and investment officer with Washington Investment Advisers, previously called Geico Investment Services. Prior to joining Geico in 1985, she was a senior research officer with Maryland National Bank, and an equity analyst and portfolio manager with Commercial Credit Corporation. Carpenter is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and a member of both the Washington Society of Investment Analysts and the New York Institutional Options and Futures Society. She received her BA in Business Economics from the University of Madras and her BS in Economics from American University. She received her MBA with a distinction in Finance from American University.

James Polk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2019

3.36

3.4%

James A. Polk, CFA Mr. Polk is a Senior Equity Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He has co-managed the Value Fund and Small-Company Stock Fund since January 2019. He has co-managed the Rural America Growth & Income Fund since its inception in May 2021. Prior to this role, he was a portfolio manager at Putnam Investment Management, LLC from 2001 to 2017, where he managed small, mid, and multi-cap value oriented mutual funds from 2004 to 2017. He received a BA in English from Colby College and an MBA from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. He joined RE Advisers in 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

×