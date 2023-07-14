Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies, although it may also invest in micro-capitalization, mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of small capitalization companies located in the United States. The Fund’s sub-adviser, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA” or the “Sub-Adviser”), seeks to identify securities that it believes offer the potential for capital appreciation based on: novel, superior, or niche products or services; sound operating characteristics; quality of management; an entrepreneurial management team; opportunities provided by mergers, divestitures, or new management; or other factors. In addition, the Sub-Adviser integrates financially material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics into its investment process. The Sub-Adviser evaluates the impact and risk around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards and corporate governance, which it views as important in its assessment of a company’s risk and potential for profitability. The Fund may invest in common and preferred stocks, as well as in over-the-counter securities. Based on market or economic conditions, the Fund may, through its stock selection process, focus in one or more sectors of the market. The Fund currently defines small capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization within the collective range of the Russell 2000 Index and the MSCI USA Small Cap Index. As of December 31, 2021, this range was approximately $31.6 million to $16.87 billion. The market capitalization range of these indices changes over time.