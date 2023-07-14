The Fund seeks to invest in companies that the Advisor believes has future prospects that are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Advisor employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies. To identify these investment opportunities, the Advisor employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research, focusing on investment parameters such as a company’s tangible assets and sustainable cash flow. As part of the Advisor’s investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company’s short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. This analysis does not automatically result in including or excluding specific securities, but it is used by the Advisor as an additional input in its investment process.

With the exception of maintaining the Fund’s status as a non-diversified fund, the Advisor does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Advisor evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics, which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) diversification guidelines. The Advisor also may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s securities in order to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund normally invests in equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks of any size market capitalization, and investment grade and high yield (“junk bonds”) fixed income securities. The Advisor selects companies that it believes have strong capital appreciation potential. The Fund also intends to invest a significant portion of its assets in companies in the financial sector. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may be direct investments or in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified fund” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.