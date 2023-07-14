Home
Trending ETFs

HOMPX (Mutual Fund)

HOMPX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

31.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 45.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HOMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    HW Opportunities MP Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Hotchkis & Wiley
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2032033
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Davis

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests in equity securities, such as common stocks and preferred stocks of any size market capitalization, and investment grade and high yield (“junk bonds”) fixed income securities. The Advisor selects companies that it believes have strong capital appreciation potential. The Fund also intends to invest a significant portion of its assets in companies in the financial sector. The Fund may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may be direct investments or in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified fund” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.
The Fund seeks to invest in companies that the Advisor believes has future prospects that are misunderstood or not fully recognized by the market. The Advisor employs a fundamental value investing approach which seeks to exploit market inefficiencies. To identify these investment opportunities, the Advisor employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research, focusing on investment parameters such as a company’s tangible assets and sustainable cash flow. As part of the Advisor’s investment process, the investment team evaluates the general and industry-specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) factors that the Advisor believes to be the most financially material to a company’s short-, medium-, and long-term enterprise value. The Advisor believes this evaluation contributes to its overall analysis of a company’s value creation for shareholders and future financial performance. This analysis does not automatically result in including or excluding specific securities, but it is used by the Advisor as an additional input in its investment process.
With the exception of maintaining the Fund’s status as a non-diversified fund, the Advisor does not employ predetermined rules for sales; rather, the Advisor evaluates each sell candidate based on the candidate’s specific risk and return characteristics, which include: 1) relative valuation; 2) fundamental operating trends; 3) deterioration of fundamentals; and 4) diversification guidelines. The Advisor also may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s securities in order to achieve its investment objective.
Read More

HOMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -13.6% 215.2% 2.82%
1 Yr 31.6% -58.6% 197.5% 0.66%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -65.1% 22.3% 19.41%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -13.6% 215.2% 2.66%
1 Yr 31.6% -58.6% 197.5% 0.99%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -65.1% 22.3% 19.41%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HOMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HOMPX Category Low Category High HOMPX % Rank
Net Assets 25.7 M 1 M 151 B 94.69%
Number of Holdings 44 2 1727 84.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 90.65%
Weighting of Top 10 58.72% 5.0% 99.2% 2.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Stagwell Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 9.40%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 9.25%
  3. Royal Mail PLC 9.23%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HOMPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.03% 28.02% 125.26% 72.04%
Cash 		2.61% -88.20% 71.98% 29.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.36% 0.00% 12.57% 6.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 32.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 32.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 34.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOMPX % Rank
Communication Services 		23.66% 0.00% 26.58% 0.17%
Industrials 		20.94% 0.00% 42.76% 1.33%
Financial Services 		17.26% 0.00% 58.05% 69.66%
Energy 		16.93% 0.00% 54.00% 3.08%
Technology 		15.67% 0.00% 54.02% 18.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.69% 0.00% 22.74% 72.65%
Real Estate 		0.84% 0.00% 90.54% 75.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 92.27%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.08% 99.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 99.17%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 94.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOMPX % Rank
US 		71.15% 24.51% 121.23% 97.77%
Non US 		25.88% 0.00% 41.42% 0.99%

HOMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HOMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 45.41% 0.04% 45.41% 0.08%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 0.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HOMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HOMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HOMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

HOMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HOMPX Category Low Category High HOMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 41.90% 72.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HOMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HOMPX Category Low Category High HOMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.02% -1.51% 4.28% 14.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HOMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HOMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.

David Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

David Green has been Principal and Portfolio Manager of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC since 1997. In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Green plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process. He coordinates the day-to-day management of Small Cap Value and Value Opportunities portfolios, represents these strategies to current and prospective clients, as well as provides expertise and insight into Special Situations. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Green worked as a senior equity analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on the Broad Market Value team. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he worked as an equity analyst with Prudential Investment Corporation where he began his investment career in 1990. Mr. Green's investment experience is focused primarily on analysis of publicly traded equities. Mr. Green, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics with honors from the University of California, Berkeley and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

