Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 249.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
$200
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|HOIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|16.36%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|21.82%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.97%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|25.15%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|15.83%
|2020
|1.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|26.69%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|HOIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|11.58%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|18.18%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|22.59%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOIBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|32.58%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|15.93%
|2020
|1.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|26.69%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|HOIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOIBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|85.67%
|Number of Holdings
|320
|1
|17234
|75.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.5 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|80.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.70%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|36.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOIBX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.70%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|21.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.81%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|72.52%
|Cash
|0.49%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|73.58%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|88.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|93.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|83.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOIBX % Rank
|Corporate
|41.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.61%
|Government
|27.55%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|43.59%
|Securitized
|27.33%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|56.80%
|Municipal
|3.01%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.70%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.49%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|96.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|90.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOIBX % Rank
|US
|90.95%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|28.74%
|Non US
|7.75%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|57.28%
|HOIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|30.82%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|96.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|90.00%
|HOIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|HOIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HOIBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|249.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|77.21%
|HOIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOIBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.27%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|77.87%
|HOIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HOIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOIBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|86.97%
|HOIBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mauricio co-manages RE Advisers' fixed-income strategies. He joined RE Advisers in 2016. Prior to this role, he co-managed taxable fixed-income mutual fund portfolios for Calvert Investment Management, Inc. and held previous positions at Calvert in trading and securities analysis. Prior to joining Calvert, Mr. Agudelo completed internships at the United States Department of Agriculture in 2002 and 2003. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland,Robert H. Smith School of Business. He Minored in business culture and language, with a concentration in Spanish. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Agudelo is a Senior Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers and has managed or co-managed the Fund since May 2016. Mr. Naranjo is a Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers and has co-managed the Fund since November 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Naranjo is a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He was a senior fixed income trader at American Century Investments from 2016 to 2018, a senior investment risk analyst at Legg Mason & Co., LLC from 2015 to 2016, and an associate portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, LLC from 2010 to 2015, where he held different responsibilities including portfolio construction, securities analysis, trading, and risk monitoring for a number of taxable fixed income mutual fund portfolios. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. He joined RE Advisers in 2018.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...