Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Homestead Intermediate Bond Fund

mutual fund
HOIBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.54 -0.02 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (HOIBX) Primary
HOIBX (Mutual Fund)

Homestead Intermediate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.54 -0.02 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (HOIBX) Primary
HOIBX (Mutual Fund)

Homestead Intermediate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.54 -0.02 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (HOIBX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Homestead Intermediate Bond Fund

HOIBX | Fund

$4.54

$136 M

3.27%

$0.15

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$136 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 249.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

$200

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Homestead Intermediate Bond Fund

HOIBX | Fund

$4.54

$136 M

3.27%

$0.15

0.91%

HOIBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Homestead Intermediate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Homestead
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mauricio Agudelo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income debt securities. These investments primarily include: commercial paper; corporate bonds; U.S. Treasury securities; securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government entities, its agencies or instrumentalities; municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, including, without limitation, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial and/or residential mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), and other asset-backed securities; mortgage pass-through securities; U.S. Dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers (Yankee bonds); sovereign and supranational debt securities; and other income-producing debt instruments with fixed, floating or variable interest rates. As a matter of fundamental policy, the Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets (i.e., concentrate) in mortgage-related assets and asset-backed instruments issued by government agencies or other governmental entities or by private originators or issuers, and other investments that Homestead Advisers considers to have the same primary economic characteristics.The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other instruments, primarily including preferred stock (fixed maturity and perpetual), convertible bonds, and other investment companies, including open-end funds, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).Homestead Advisers has broad flexibility to use various investment strategies and to invest in a wide variety of fixed income instruments that it believes offer the potential for current income. Homestead Advisers expects to allocate the Fund’s assets in response to changing market, financial, economic, and political factors and events that the Fund’s portfolio managers believe may affect the values of the Fund’s investments.The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered for public sale in the U.S. or relevant non-U.S. jurisdictions, including without limitation securities eligible for purchase and sale pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or relevant provisions of applicable non-U.S. law, and other securities issued in private placements.The Fund may invest in securities of any credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities rated below investment grade (securities rated Ba1 or below by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and BB+ or below by Standard & Poor’s Corporation and Fitch Ratings, Inc. or other Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”)) or unrated securities judged by Homestead Advisers to be of comparable quality. Corporate bonds and certain other fixed income instruments rated below investment grade, or such instruments that are unrated and determined by Homestead Advisers to be of comparable quality, are high yield, high risk bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds”.The average dollar-weighted maturity of the Fund, under normal circumstances, is expected to be between three and ten years. The average portfolio duration of the Fund, under normal circumstances, is expected to be no less than 50% and no greater than 125% of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage pre-payment rates.
Read More

HOIBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 16.36%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.1% 162.7% 21.82%
3 Yr -5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 22.97%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 131.9% 25.15%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 15.83%
2020 1.8% -9.6% 118.7% 26.69%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -15.5% 4.5% 11.58%
1 Yr -3.2% -16.1% 162.7% 18.18%
3 Yr -5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 22.59%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOIBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 32.58%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 15.93%
2020 1.8% -9.6% 118.7% 26.69%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

HOIBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HOIBX Category Low Category High HOIBX % Rank
Net Assets 136 M 2.88 M 287 B 85.67%
Number of Holdings 320 1 17234 75.12%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.5 M -106 M 27.6 B 80.91%
Weighting of Top 10 31.70% 3.7% 123.9% 36.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  2. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  3. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  4. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  5. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  6. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  7. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  8. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  9. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%
  10. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 7.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HOIBX % Rank
Bonds 		98.70% 3.97% 268.18% 21.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.81% 0.00% 7.93% 72.52%
Cash 		0.49% -181.13% 95.99% 73.58%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 88.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 93.06%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 83.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOIBX % Rank
Corporate 		41.61% 0.00% 100.00% 18.61%
Government 		27.55% 0.00% 86.23% 43.59%
Securitized 		27.33% 0.00% 98.40% 56.80%
Municipal 		3.01% 0.00% 100.00% 10.70%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.49% 0.00% 95.99% 96.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 90.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOIBX % Rank
US 		90.95% 3.63% 210.09% 28.74%
Non US 		7.75% -6.54% 58.09% 57.28%

HOIBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HOIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 20.64% 30.82%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.76% 96.90%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 90.00%

Sales Fees

HOIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HOIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HOIBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 249.00% 2.00% 493.39% 77.21%

HOIBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HOIBX Category Low Category High HOIBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.27% 0.00% 10.82% 77.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HOIBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HOIBX Category Low Category High HOIBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.03% -1.28% 8.97% 86.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HOIBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HOIBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mauricio Agudelo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mauricio co-manages RE Advisers' fixed-income strategies. He joined RE Advisers in 2016. Prior to this role, he co-managed taxable fixed-income mutual fund portfolios for Calvert Investment Management, Inc. and held previous positions at Calvert in trading and securities analysis. Prior to joining Calvert, Mr. Agudelo completed internships at the United States Department of Agriculture in 2002 and 2003. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland,Robert H. Smith School of Business. He Minored in business culture and language, with a concentration in Spanish. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Agudelo is a Senior Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers and has managed or co-managed the Fund since May 2016. Mr. Naranjo is a Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers and has co-managed the Fund since November 2018.

Ivan Naranjo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Naranjo is a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for RE Advisers. He was a senior fixed income trader at American Century Investments from 2016 to 2018, a senior investment risk analyst at Legg Mason & Co., LLC from 2015 to 2016, and an associate portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, LLC from 2010 to 2015, where he held different responsibilities including portfolio construction, securities analysis, trading, and risk monitoring for a number of taxable fixed income mutual fund portfolios. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. He joined RE Advisers in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×