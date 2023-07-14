The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will allocate up to 100% of its portfolio in fixed income securities through direct investments or through the purchase of closed end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (together, the “Underlying Funds”) that invest primarily in income producing securities.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser seeks to protect principal in a rising interest rate environment, although there is no guarantee that this strategy will succeed.

Using a top down asset allocation model, the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities such as corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may also invest in senior notes issued by business development companies (also known as “baby bonds”). The Adviser may also allocate up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in the common and preferred stock of Underlying Funds. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities of any maturity or quality, including investing up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in securities rated below investment grade (securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) and Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and are often referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates.

The Adviser uses macro-economic projections, fundamental company and industry analysis, and technical analysis of individual issuers to strategically position the Fund, making tactical adjustments as investing conditions change. The Fund seeks target allocations in multiple sectors and will typically hold approximately 70% of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, directly or through one or more Underlying Funds that predominantly hold investment grade securities, although the amount may be higher or lower depending on market conditions. When selecting underlying securities, the Adviser considers a number of factors, including fundamental and technical analysis to assess the relative risk and reward potential. The Adviser will invest in closed end funds to take advantage of pricing discrepancies in the closed end fund market. The Adviser performs both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of closed end funds prior to any closed end fund being added to the Fund’s portfolio. This analysis and the Adviser’s proprietary computer trading programs help determine when to buy and sell the closed end funds in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.

The Fund may, when market signals warrant, go defensive, investing all or a substantial portion of Fund assets in cash and/or cash equivalents. The Fund may also, at times, use derivatives, including but not limited to futures, options, credit default swaps, total return swaps and repurchase agreements, as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying investments, to reduce certain exposure or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.