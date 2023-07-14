Home
HOBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Holbrook Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Holbrook Holdings
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Carmack

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will allocate up to 100% of its portfolio in fixed income securities through direct investments or through the purchase of closed end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (together, the “Underlying Funds”) that invest primarily in income producing securities.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser seeks to protect principal in a rising interest rate environment, although there is no guarantee that this strategy will succeed.

Using a top down asset allocation model, the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities such as corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may also invest in senior notes issued by business development companies (also known as “baby bonds”). The Adviser may also allocate up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in the common and preferred stock of Underlying Funds. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities of any maturity or quality, including investing up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in securities rated below investment grade (securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) and Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and are often referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates.

The Adviser uses macro-economic projections, fundamental company and industry analysis, and technical analysis of individual issuers to strategically position the Fund, making tactical adjustments as investing conditions change. The Fund seeks target allocations in multiple sectors and will typically hold approximately 70% of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, directly or through one or more Underlying Funds that predominantly hold investment grade securities, although the amount may be higher or lower depending on market conditions. When selecting underlying securities, the Adviser considers a number of factors, including fundamental and technical analysis to assess the relative risk and reward potential. The Adviser will invest in closed end funds to take advantage of pricing discrepancies in the closed end fund market. The Adviser performs both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of closed end funds prior to any closed end fund being added to the Fund’s portfolio. This analysis and the Adviser’s proprietary computer trading programs help determine when to buy and sell the closed end funds in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.

The Fund may, when market signals warrant, go defensive, investing all or a substantial portion of Fund assets in cash and/or cash equivalents. The Fund may also, at times, use derivatives, including but not limited to futures, options, credit default swaps, total return swaps and repurchase agreements, as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying investments, to reduce certain exposure or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.

Read More

HOBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 63.19%
1 Yr -3.0% -11.5% 2.9% 91.32%
3 Yr 0.7%* -6.1% 1.3% 0.55%
5 Yr -1.0%* -10.6% 3.2% 59.96%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -17.7% -2.5% 70.09%
2021 1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 1.45%
2020 0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 86.73%
2019 1.0% -28.6% 3.0% 7.87%
2018 -0.5% -3.7% 0.4% 89.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HOBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -6.3% 3.8% 59.90%
1 Yr -3.0% -11.5% 1.9% 86.98%
3 Yr 0.7%* -6.1% 4.5% 2.97%
5 Yr -1.0%* -8.3% 1.7% 63.95%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HOBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -17.7% -2.5% 68.32%
2021 1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 1.45%
2020 0.2% -2.8% 4.6% 86.73%
2019 1.0% -28.6% 3.0% 7.87%
2018 -0.5% -1.0% 1.3% 91.27%

NAV & Total Return History

HOBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HOBIX Category Low Category High HOBIX % Rank
Net Assets 735 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 61.01%
Number of Holdings 171 4 4919 79.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 165 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 58.85%
Weighting of Top 10 22.45% 1.7% 100.0% 49.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Holbrook Structured Income I 2.86%
  2. Charah Solutions Inc 0% 2.82%
  3. First American Government Obligs X 2.55%
  4. MONROE 0% 2.44%
  5. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. 6.25% 2.42%
  6. Ready Capital Corp. 0% 2.39%
  7. FS KKR MM CLO 1 LLC 2.77% 2.29%
  8. Capital Southwest Corporation 4.5% 2.26%
  9. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0% 2.24%
  10. Z Capital Credit Partners CLO 2019-1 Ltd 2.97% 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HOBIX % Rank
Bonds 		68.60% 49.71% 194.71% 98.61%
Preferred Stocks 		25.64% 0.00% 25.64% 0.35%
Cash 		2.90% -102.46% 39.20% 56.60%
Other 		2.86% -2.59% 10.19% 2.78%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 59.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 27.71% 96.70%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOBIX % Rank
Corporate 		62.21% 0.00% 100.00% 14.58%
Securitized 		34.80% 0.00% 97.27% 29.86%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.99% 0.00% 44.09% 66.32%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 61.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 76.91%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 97.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HOBIX % Rank
US 		60.09% 0.00% 165.96% 97.22%
Non US 		8.51% 0.00% 72.71% 75.52%

HOBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HOBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.01% 19.98% 20.54%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.19% 98.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HOBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HOBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HOBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 2.00% 500.00% 49.20%

HOBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HOBIX Category Low Category High HOBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.15% 0.00% 11.01% 3.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HOBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HOBIX Category Low Category High HOBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.98% -1.27% 4.98% 0.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HOBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HOBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Carmack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 06, 2016

5.9

5.9%

Mr. Carmack has served as Chief Executive Officer of Holbrook Holdings Inc. since 2016. He worked at Leader Capital from 2011 to 2015, serving first as an analyst, then as a portfolio manager and President. Previously, he worked from 2003 to 2010 as a proprietary trader at Evolution, Assent and Chimera Securities. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Carmack served as an analyst at JP Morgan Private Bank. Mr. Carmack graduated from Harvard University with honors with a degree in economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

