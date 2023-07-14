Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$735 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 1.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will allocate up to 100% of its portfolio in fixed income securities through direct investments or through the purchase of closed end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (together, the “Underlying Funds”) that invest primarily in income producing securities.
In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser seeks to protect principal in a rising interest rate environment, although there is no guarantee that this strategy will succeed.
Using a top down asset allocation model, the Fund may invest all or a portion of its assets in fixed-income securities such as corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, treasury inflation protected securities (“TIPS”) and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may also invest in senior notes issued by business development companies (also known as “baby bonds”). The Adviser may also allocate up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in the common and preferred stock of Underlying Funds. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities of any maturity or quality, including investing up to 50% of the Fund’s assets in securities rated below investment grade (securities rated below BBB by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) and Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and are often referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments with fixed or adjustable (floating) rates.
The Adviser uses macro-economic projections, fundamental company and industry analysis, and technical analysis of individual issuers to strategically position the Fund, making tactical adjustments as investing conditions change. The Fund seeks target allocations in multiple sectors and will typically hold approximately 70% of its assets in investment grade fixed income securities, directly or through one or more Underlying Funds that predominantly hold investment grade securities, although the amount may be higher or lower depending on market conditions. When selecting underlying securities, the Adviser considers a number of factors, including fundamental and technical analysis to assess the relative risk and reward potential. The Adviser will invest in closed end funds to take advantage of pricing discrepancies in the closed end fund market. The Adviser performs both a quantitative and qualitative analysis of closed end funds prior to any closed end fund being added to the Fund’s portfolio. This analysis and the Adviser’s proprietary computer trading programs help determine when to buy and sell the closed end funds in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.
The Fund may, when market signals warrant, go defensive, investing all or a substantial portion of Fund assets in cash and/or cash equivalents. The Fund may also, at times, use derivatives, including but not limited to futures, options, credit default swaps, total return swaps and repurchase agreements, as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying investments, to reduce certain exposure or to “hedge” against market volatility and other risks.
|Period
|HOBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|63.37%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|90.97%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|0.37%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|51.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|71.15%
|2021
|1.1%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|0.91%
|2020
|0.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|83.74%
|2019
|1.0%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|7.68%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|89.40%
|Period
|HOBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|60.07%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|86.63%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|2.60%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|55.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HOBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|69.38%
|2021
|1.1%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|0.91%
|2020
|0.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|83.74%
|2019
|1.0%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|7.68%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|91.48%
|HOBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOBEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|735 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|61.18%
|Number of Holdings
|171
|4
|4919
|79.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|165 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|59.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.45%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|49.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOBEX % Rank
|Bonds
|68.60%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|98.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|25.64%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|0.52%
|Cash
|2.90%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|56.77%
|Other
|2.86%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|2.95%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|59.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|96.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOBEX % Rank
|Corporate
|62.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.76%
|Securitized
|34.80%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|30.03%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.99%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|66.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|61.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|77.08%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HOBEX % Rank
|US
|60.09%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|97.40%
|Non US
|8.51%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|75.69%
|HOBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.63%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|5.05%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|98.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|HOBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HOBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HOBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|49.40%
|HOBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOBEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.67%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|5.90%
|HOBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HOBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HOBEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.50%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|0.36%
|HOBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.055
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.229
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2016
5.9
5.9%
Mr. Carmack has served as Chief Executive Officer of Holbrook Holdings Inc. since 2016. He worked at Leader Capital from 2011 to 2015, serving first as an analyst, then as a portfolio manager and President. Previously, he worked from 2003 to 2010 as a proprietary trader at Evolution, Assent and Chimera Securities. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Carmack served as an analyst at JP Morgan Private Bank. Mr. Carmack graduated from Harvard University with honors with a degree in economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...