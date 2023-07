Mr. Carmack has served as Chief Executive Officer of Holbrook Holdings Inc. since 2016. He worked at Leader Capital from 2011 to 2015, serving first as an analyst, then as a portfolio manager and President. Previously, he worked from 2003 to 2010 as a proprietary trader at Evolution, Assent and Chimera Securities. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Carmack served as an analyst at JP Morgan Private Bank. Mr. Carmack graduated from Harvard University with honors with a degree in economics.