HNVIX (Mutual Fund)

Heartland Value Plus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.18 -0.27 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (HRVIX) Primary Inst (HNVIX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$441 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

HNVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Heartland Value Plus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Heartland
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    4370757
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradford Evans

Fund Description

The Value Plus Fund invests primarily in a concentrated number (generally 40 to 70) of small-capitalization common stocks selected on a value basis. A majority of its assets are generally invested in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund primarily invests in companies with market capitalizations consistent with the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index was $256.8 million to $7.4 billion.

The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.

Read More

HNVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -10.6% 21.3% 96.31%
1 Yr 6.9% -16.4% 28.1% 39.91%
3 Yr 5.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 88.68%
5 Yr 0.6%* -24.5% 42.5% 30.39%
10 Yr 0.8%* -21.2% 23.2% 37.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -36.7% 212.9% 6.43%
2021 0.1% -38.4% 60.6% 93.39%
2020 3.7% -9.3% 66.8% 7.67%
2019 5.6% -5.9% 7.6% 18.73%
2018 -3.0% -12.3% -1.2% 6.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HNVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -12.9% 21.3% 92.19%
1 Yr 6.9% -16.4% 46.4% 36.80%
3 Yr 5.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 88.68%
5 Yr 0.9%* -19.0% 42.5% 35.96%
10 Yr 4.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 48.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HNVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -36.7% 212.9% 6.43%
2021 0.1% -38.4% 60.6% 93.39%
2020 3.7% -7.6% 66.8% 7.67%
2019 5.6% -5.9% 7.6% 18.73%
2018 -2.7% -12.3% -1.2% 16.54%

NAV & Total Return History

HNVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HNVIX Category Low Category High HNVIX % Rank
Net Assets 441 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 53.03%
Number of Holdings 53 10 1551 87.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 812 K 2.82 B 35.23%
Weighting of Top 10 32.78% 4.8% 95.7% 15.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Portland General Electric Co 4.76%
  2. MicroStrategy Inc Class A 4.63%
  3. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc 4.23%
  4. ChampionX Corp 4.22%
  5. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 3.80%
  6. Cross Country Healthcare Inc 3.75%
  7. The Hain Celestial Group Inc 3.54%
  8. FirstCash Inc 3.53%
  9. B. Riley Financial Inc 3.51%
  10. Haemonetics Corp 3.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HNVIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.17% 14.38% 100.16% 67.18%
Cash 		2.83% -52.43% 47.85% 32.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 98.03%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 95.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 98.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 98.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.74% 0.00% 35.71% 82.56%
Industrials 		15.88% 0.65% 48.61% 63.13%
Healthcare 		14.85% 0.00% 25.76% 2.21%
Energy 		9.61% 0.00% 29.42% 29.80%
Real Estate 		8.70% 0.00% 44.41% 39.96%
Basic Materials 		8.39% 0.00% 67.30% 12.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.24% 0.00% 51.62% 96.47%
Consumer Defense 		5.63% 0.00% 13.22% 22.30%
Technology 		5.51% 0.00% 34.03% 92.05%
Utilities 		4.90% 0.00% 13.86% 21.63%
Communication Services 		2.56% 0.00% 24.90% 51.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HNVIX % Rank
US 		97.17% 11.42% 100.16% 22.76%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 100.00%

HNVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

HNVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.05% 37.36% 75.77%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 28.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 9.83%

Sales Fees

HNVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HNVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 43.59%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HNVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 7.00% 252.00% 60.10%

HNVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HNVIX Category Low Category High HNVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.72% 0.00% 7.65% 98.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HNVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HNVIX Category Low Category High HNVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -1.43% 4.13% 21.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HNVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HNVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradford Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Bradford A. Evans, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Value Plus Fund and its corresponding Small Cap Value Plus Strategy. Evans began at Heartland in 1996 as a Research Associate. He was promoted to Equity Research Analyst, during which time he developed expertise in the Energy, Consumer, and Materials sectors. Following nearly four years at High Rock Capital, Evans returned to Heartland as Portfolio Manager for the Value Fund in 2004, which he co-managed until 2015. He became Portfolio Manager of the Value Plus Fund in April 2006 and also was Director of Equity Research from 2011 to 2016. Evans is a vocal advocate for small-cap value investing. He has been quoted by the national financial media, including Barron’s, CNBC, Fortune, Bloomberg, BusinessWeek, and The Wall Street Journal. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in international relations, Russian, and political science in 1995. He also spent a semester studying at Moscow State University in Russia.

Andrew Fleming

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Andrew J. Fleming, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Value Plus Fund and its corresponding Small Cap Value Plus Strategy. He began at Heartland as a research intern during the summer of 2011 while he was a student in the Master of Business Administration in Applied Securities Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined the Investment Team as a Research Analyst in June 2012, after completing the program, and began as a Portfolio Manager in 2015. Before beginning the securities analysis program, Fleming was an Associate for two years at McKinley Reserve, a Wisconsin-based family office. He supported the private investment activities of the firm and helped raise capital for its portfolio companies. His work included due diligence, market research, financial modeling, and valuation analysis. In addition to his master’s degree, Fleming earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2007 and a bachelor’s in finance from Georgetown University in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

