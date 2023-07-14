Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Value Plus Fund invests primarily in a concentrated number (generally 40 to 70) of small-capitalization common stocks selected on a value basis. A majority of its assets are generally invested in dividend-paying common stocks. The Fund primarily invests in companies with market capitalizations consistent with the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Value Index was $256.8 million to $7.4 billion.
The Fund utilizes Heartland Advisors’ disciplined and time-tested 10 Principles of Value InvestingTM framework to identify securities with the potential for appreciation and a potential margin of safety to limit downside risk. The 10 Principles of Value Investing™ are: catalyst for recognition, low price in relation to earnings, low price in relation to cash flow, low price in relation to book value, financial soundness, positive earnings dynamics, sound business strategy, capable management and insider ownership, value of the company, and positive technical analysis.
|Period
|HNVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|96.31%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|39.91%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|88.68%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|30.39%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|37.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|6.43%
|2021
|0.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|93.39%
|2020
|3.7%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|7.67%
|2019
|5.6%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|18.73%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|6.52%
|Period
|HNVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|92.19%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|36.80%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|88.68%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|35.96%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|48.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|HNVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|6.43%
|2021
|0.1%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|93.39%
|2020
|3.7%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|7.67%
|2019
|5.6%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|18.73%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|16.54%
|HNVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|441 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|53.03%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|10
|1551
|87.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|152 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|35.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.78%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|15.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.17%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|67.18%
|Cash
|2.83%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|32.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|98.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|95.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|98.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|98.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.74%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|82.56%
|Industrials
|15.88%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|63.13%
|Healthcare
|14.85%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|2.21%
|Energy
|9.61%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|29.80%
|Real Estate
|8.70%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|39.96%
|Basic Materials
|8.39%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|12.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.24%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|96.47%
|Consumer Defense
|5.63%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|22.30%
|Technology
|5.51%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|92.05%
|Utilities
|4.90%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|21.63%
|Communication Services
|2.56%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|51.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HNVIX % Rank
|US
|97.17%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|22.76%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|100.00%
|HNVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|75.77%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|28.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|9.83%
|HNVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|HNVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|43.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HNVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|58.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|60.10%
|HNVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|98.70%
|HNVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|HNVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|HNVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|21.90%
|HNVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.598
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.314
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.452
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Bradford A. Evans, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Value Plus Fund and its corresponding Small Cap Value Plus Strategy. Evans began at Heartland in 1996 as a Research Associate. He was promoted to Equity Research Analyst, during which time he developed expertise in the Energy, Consumer, and Materials sectors. Following nearly four years at High Rock Capital, Evans returned to Heartland as Portfolio Manager for the Value Fund in 2004, which he co-managed until 2015. He became Portfolio Manager of the Value Plus Fund in April 2006 and also was Director of Equity Research from 2011 to 2016. Evans is a vocal advocate for small-cap value investing. He has been quoted by the national financial media, including Barron’s, CNBC, Fortune, Bloomberg, BusinessWeek, and The Wall Street Journal. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s in international relations, Russian, and political science in 1995. He also spent a semester studying at Moscow State University in Russia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Andrew J. Fleming, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Value Plus Fund and its corresponding Small Cap Value Plus Strategy. He began at Heartland as a research intern during the summer of 2011 while he was a student in the Master of Business Administration in Applied Securities Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He joined the Investment Team as a Research Analyst in June 2012, after completing the program, and began as a Portfolio Manager in 2015. Before beginning the securities analysis program, Fleming was an Associate for two years at McKinley Reserve, a Wisconsin-based family office. He supported the private investment activities of the firm and helped raise capital for its portfolio companies. His work included due diligence, market research, financial modeling, and valuation analysis. In addition to his master’s degree, Fleming earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2007 and a bachelor’s in finance from Georgetown University in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
